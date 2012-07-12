(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Russian Railways' (RZD) RUB90bn domestic notes programme a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' and a national senior unsecured rating of 'AAA(rus)'. The programme includes six tranches of notes with maturities ranging between 10 and 20 years. Fitch has also assigned the programme's RUB10bn tranche maturing in 2032 a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' and a national senior unsecured rating of 'AAA(rus)'. RZD's ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Local currency senior unsecured rating: 'BBB' Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3' Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3' National Long-term rating: 'AAA(rus)'; Stable Outlook National senior unsecured rating: 'AAA(rus)' RZD's ratings are aligned with those of the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), its sole shareholder, at the 'BBB' level and reflect their strategic, operational and financial links. These links are demonstrated by annual tariff indexation and capex approval by the federal government, provision of federal subsidies for passenger and freight transport, direct equity injections to fund capex and state-owned bank financing. Fitch does not expect a partial privatisation of RZD to take place until 2013. Fitch assesses RZD's standalone creditworthiness in the mid-'BBB' category. This is driven by RZD's position as the monopoly owner/operator of the rail infrastructure essential for moving freight and passengers across Russia and abroad. RZD's standalone profile is constrained by the lack of long-term tariffs, its exposure to commodities market risks, lack of geographical diversification and dependence on state support. RZD's freight turnover reached 2.1 trillion tonne-km in 2011, up 5.8% on 2010, or 2.7 trillion tonne-km including empty runs, up 8.1%. RZD reported H111 consolidated revenue of RUB691bn, up 9% yoy and EBITDA of RUB165bn, down 20% yoy. The EBITDA margin dropped to 24% from 33% in H110 due to the phasing-out of cost control measures implemented in 2009, mainly with respect to employee payroll costs and taxes. RZD's net EBITDA-based leverage was below 1.5x in 2009-2010. Fitch expects RZD's RUB1.35trn consolidated capex programme in 2012-2014 to be partially debt-funded, leading to higher leverage. By end-2014, the agency expects RZD's net debt/EBITDA-based leverage to reach 2.2x, which is higher than RZD's forecast of 1.4x. In October 2011, RZD sold 75% less one share in JSC Freight One ('BB+'/Rating Watch Negative) to a private Russian transport company, raising RUB125bn. Together with other disposals, notably the July sale of a 54% stake in OJSC TransCreditBank (TCB) to state-owned JSC Bank VTB (VTB, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'), RZD generated RUB148bn in proceeds in 2011. The funds have been earmarked for RZD's capital investment programme. RZD expects further disposals in 2012-2013, on a smaller scale of about RUB70bn in total. At end-2011, RZD's standalone gross indebtedness totalled RUB378bn. Its standalone liquidity consisted of RUB184bn in cash and short-term deposits, plus RUB275bn of undrawn credit facilities, mainly from state-owned Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') and VTB. This covers RZD's short-term debt maturities of RUB146bn and expected negative free cash flow of about RUB250bn in 2012, before receipts from divestments and equity capital injections, which Fitch estimates at about RUB55bn and RUB40.5bn, respectively. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include Russia's economic growth, supporting rail transportation revenue growth that exceeds Fitch's expectations. However, at the current 'BBB' level, an upgrade of Russia's sovereign rating would be a pre-requisite for an upgrade of RZD's IDR. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative pressure on the standalone credit profile of RZD include sustained leverage above 2.5x. Fitch expects to continue aligning RZD's IDR with Russia's at the 'BBB' level, given the strength of government links. Fitch is unlikely to downgrade RZD before downgrading Russia first. For further information on RZD, see Fitch's full rating report on RZD dated 7 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)