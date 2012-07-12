Overview -- U.S. government contractor Booz Allen Hamilton announced it is exploring a special dividend of up to $1 billion, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors. -- The company is expected to issue new senior secured term loans of up to $1.75 billion to refinance existing debt of about $959 million and partially fund the $1 billion special dividend, with the balance of about $260 million of cash on hand. -- We are placing our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Booz Allen Hamilton on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rating Action On July 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+' corporate credit rating on McLean, Va.-based Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications due to its potential special dividend of up to $1 billion. We have not placed the company's existing senior secured credit facilities on CreditWatch as we expect the amount outstanding on the existing credit facilities to be fully repaid with proceeds from the proposed new senior secured terms loans. Rationale Booz Allen announced that it is exploring, subject to continuing review and approval by its Board of Directors, the possibility of an up to $1 billion special cash dividend, which would be largely debt financed. As a result, pro forma leverage could rise to as much as about 4.0x, from 2.6x in March 2012. The company announced in an 8-K filed yesterday that its management is contemplating new senior secured credit facilities, which would include up to $1.75 billion of term loans and a $500 million revolver credit facility. The company intends to use the proceeds from the new term loans, along with about $260 million of cash on hand, to pay up to a possible $1 billion special dividend and also for the refinancing of approximately $959 million of existing debt under its senior secured credit facilities. The special dividend of up to $1 billion is in addition to the approximately $200 million special cash dividend to be paid on June 29, 2012. Booz Allen had cash balances of about $484 million at March 31, 2012 and good free operating cash flows, approximately $283 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. Adjusted debt to EBITDA was 2.6x at March 31, 2012. Booz Allen is a provider of technology and management consulting services to the U.S. government in the defense, intelligence, and civil markets and has annual revenue of $5.9 billion in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's will monitor the progress of the company's review of the special dividend of up to $1 billion. If Booz Allen issues new debt of $1.75 billion, we would expect to lower the corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB+' as leverage would rise to about 4x at close. The outlook is likely to be stable, given our expectations of the company's continued stable free cash flow generation despite a challenging, low-growth environment in its core markets over the near term. However, if the company decides to pay a special dividend that is substantially below the $1 billion level, we would have to consider what effect it would have on Booz Allen's financial risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012 -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/-- BB+/Stable/--