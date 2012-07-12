(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Compania
Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU):
--Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Bond Programs No. 388, 572 y 573 and bonds issued under those programs, series
E, I and H, respectively, at 'AA+(cl)';
--Bond Programs No. 716, 717 y 718 at 'AA+(cl)';
--Long-term national scale rating at 'AA+(cl)';
--Equity Rating at 'Level 1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The 'A' ratings of CCU are amongst the highest corporate ratings issued by Fitch
in Latin America due to the company's strong business position, sound cash flow
generating capacity, and the stability and defensive nature of the beverage
industry. CCU also enjoys a solid financial profile with strong credit metrics,
sound liquidity and conservative financial strategy. As of March 31 2012, CCU's
leverage as measured by total debt-to-LTM EBITDA was 1.1 times (x), while its
net-debt to EBITDA ratio was 0.2x. These levels are below the average levels of
the last five years of 1.2x and 0.6x respectively.
CCU's rating are constrained by its operations in Argentina through its
subsidiary CCU Argentina, given the high political and economic risk associated
with operating in this country.
Near 14% of the company's EBITDA is generated in Argentina.
Strong Market Position in the Beer Business in Chile
CCU has a strong position in the Chilean beer market with 80.2% market share.
Despite competitive pressures from Cerveceria Chile (subsidiary of Quinsa, which
in turn is owned by Ambev) the company has been able to maintain this market
position for several years due to its extensive direct-distribution system,
diversified product portfolio, successful marketing strategies and the broad
appeal of its flagship brand Cristal. CCU's strong position allows it to lead
market price adjustments in order to cope with cost pressures. During 2011 Beer
business in Chile represented 49% of consolidated EBITDA.
Diversified Business Portfolio
CCU's ratings also consider its diversified product portfolio and the stability
of the beverage industry in Chile. CCU is the largest bottler and distributor of
mineral water in Chile with a market share of 58.2% and the second bottler of
soft drinks with a 24.8% market share. During 2011, the company's soft drinks
business in Chile accounted for 20% of consolidated EBITDA. In Argentina CCU is
the second largest beer company with 22.9% market share, after Quinsa.
Good Operational Performance, despite Costs Pressures
During 2011 CCU continues to have sound operational results despite costs
pressures evidenced during the second quarter of 2011. Consolidated volume
increased 6.4%, reaching 18.4 million of hectoliters, and average prices
increased 9%. CCU's EBITDA increased to CLP 225 billion from CLP 200 billion,
and EBITDA margin slipped to 23.3% from 23.9% by the end of 2010. Costs
pressures arising from energy, fuel and raw material costs were the main cause.
During 1Q'2012, CCU has shown lower EBITDA margins across segments, due to
increase competition in Beer in Chile in the modern-trade segment, higher fuel
costs in Chile and Argentina, and lower consumption in Argentina. As a result,
EBITDA margins decreased to 24.6% from 26.7% during 1Q'2011; while EBITDA
reached CLP69 billion. Consolidated volumes increased 8.8% reaching 5.4 million
of hectoliters. Chile led volume growth as Argentina showed 1.9% volume
contraction. Average prices increased 7.2% following two digits inflation of
Argentinean operations, while in Chile average prices only increased 2.2%. LTM
EBITDA reached CLP 230 billion with 22.8 EBITDA margin.
Conservative Financial Strategy, Low Debt Levels
Management's strategy includes maintaining a conservative capital structure and
high liquidity. As of March 31, 2012, CCU had CLP245 billion of total debt and
CLP194 billion of cash and equivalents, resulting in a CLP 51 billion net debt
position. Debt is primarily concentrated in the long term (70% of consolidated
debt), of which CLP 152 billion correspond to inflation-adjusted
local-currency-denominated bond. Bond maturity profile show some concentration
during 2014 when CLP 69 billion are due. CCU should refinance this amount.
CCU's debt should remain at these levels as the CAPEX program is expected to be
financed with operating cash flows. During 2012 CCU should invest CLP 116
billion, while during 2013 CLP 138 billion. Main investments should be focused
on supporting future sales growth mainly in Chile, and marketing assets among
others. CCU?s inorganic growth strategy does not disregard any relevant
investment in the near future, which should be financed with a combination of
debt and cash and could temporarily increase CCU?s financial indebtedness.
However, given the company?s strong cash generation capacity, CCU should return
to its normal credit metrics in the short to medium term.
Potential Rating or Outlook Actions
CCU generates strong cash flow from operations. As a result, the leverage of the
company is largely dependent upon management's view of its ideal capital
structure and its growth plans. The most likely cause of a downgrade would be a
change in management's attitude toward maintaining a strong capital structure or
a large debt-financed acquisition. A positive rating action is not likely to
occur given that it is not expected a significant improvement of operational
performance and credit metrics.
