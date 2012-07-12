July 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to Primerica Inc.'s (PRI) $375 million senior unsecured notes due in 2022. We expect PRI's financial leverage to increase to 23.5% from 19.6% following its issuance of $375 million in senior unsecured notes and subsequent retirement of its outstanding $300 million notes payable to Citigroup Inc. Nevertheless, the company's financial leverage remains appropriate for the ratings and risk profile. Moreover, PRI's expected GAAP fixed-charge coverage of 8x remains very strong. In addition to retiring its outstanding $300 million notes, PRI expects to use the net proceeds from this debt issuance for general corporate purposes. The counterparty credit rating on PRI reflects its moderate financial leverage and very strong fixed-charge coverage metrics. PRI's well-balanced sources of cash flows, stemming from life and nonlife business operations of its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries, support this. In addition to term life insurance, its sales representatives distribute mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products, primarily on behalf of third parties. Historically, commission and fees generated from nonlife operations have constituted a significant portion of the group's consolidated operating earnings, which we believe enhances earnings diversification and provides a significant source of unrestricted cash flows. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST Primerica Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- New Rating Primerica Inc. Senior Unsecured Debt $375 Million Notes Due 2022 A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.