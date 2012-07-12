July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine-based JSC The State
Export-Import Bank of Ukraine's (Ukreximbank) and JSC State Savings Bank of
Ukraine's (Oschadbank) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with
Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
announcement.
Ukreximbank's and Oschadbank's Long-term IDRs are underpinned by potential
support from the Ukrainian authorities, if needed. In assessing the probability
of support, Fitch views as positive factors the banks' 100%-state ownership,
their policy roles, their high systemic importance, and the track record of
capital support for the banks under different governments. At the same time, the
ratings also take into consideration the ability of the Ukrainian authorities to
provide support, as indicated by the sovereign's 'B' Long-term IDR. The Stable
Outlooks on the banks' Long-term IDRs reflect the Outlook on the sovereign's
Long-term IDR. Improvement or deterioration in Ukraine's sovereign risk profile
would generate upward or downward pressure, respectively, on Ukreximbank's and
Oschadbank's ratings.
The affirmation of Oschadbank's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's large
deposit taking franchise, comfortable liquidity position and a sizeable capital
buffer. It also takes into account its improved performance, but the agency
cautions that there is a continued degree of volatility given the high
concentration of revenues. The rating also takes into account the corporate
governance weaknesses driven by directed lending and significant concentration
risk in the bank's loan book, notably its exposure to the weak NJSC Naftogaz of
Ukraine (Naftogaz; 'CCC') and dependence on financial support from the National
Bank of Ukraine associated with this exposure.
Growth in lending coupled with lower loan impairment charges (LICs) boosted
Oschadbank's operating profit in 2011. The bank plans to diversify its net
interest income-weighted revenue base by expanding its service offering and
targeting new segments. Fitch expects, however, growth potential to be only
modest in the medium-term given a challenging operating environment which limits
the pool of attractive quality borrowers. Oschadbank reduced its exposure to
Naftogaz during 2011, mainly through the settlement by Naftogaz of reverse repos
on Ukrainian government debt securities. Despite this, Naftogaz loans,
restructured up until 2015, still accounted for a high 34.6% of total loan
portfolio at end-2011. The success of the planned continued reduction will
depend on whether Naftogaz can generate sufficient cash flows to service its
obligations.
Oschadbank's non-Naftogaz portfolio grew significantly in 2011 (60% yoy at
end-2011), outgrowing the market substantially. Given such aggressive growth,
Fitch cautions that problem loans could rise in light of high loan book
concentration. Excluding the bank's exposure to Naftogaz, the 19 largest
borrowers accounted for 156% of Fitch core capital or 79% of the remaining
corporate portfolio at end-2011. The bank's large capital base, however, creates
a sizable buffer against single event losses arising from the highly
concentrated loan book. Oshadbank's non-performing loans (NPLs; loans past due
by 90 days) grew by 29.7% in 2011 and accounted for 11% of non-Naftogaz
portfolio. NPLs were fully covered by reserves.
Oschadbank's large network and the explicit retail deposit guarantee provides it
with stable access to customer funding. Funding for the Naftogaz loan is
provided by the authorities. The liquidity cushion is strong, covering 44% of
customer deposits at end-Q112.
Upside potential for Oschadbank's VR is limited given the bank's close
correlation with the performance of Naftogaz. Downward pressures on the VR would
arise from material asset quality deterioration, which could potentially stem
from the aggressively expanded corporate loan book.
The affirmation of Ukreximbank's 'b' VR reflects the bank's sizable capital
buffer and solid pre-impairment profitability available to absorb losses,
comfortable liquidity and solid corporate franchise. However, Ukreximbank's VR
also considers its high loan impairment (albeit lower than for the sector as a
whole), high loan concentrations, the large share of FX lending and currently
weak profitability, driven by LICs.
Ukreximbank's loan growth remained subdued in 2011-Q112, reflecting the bank's
modest risk appetite in the still difficult operating environment in Ukraine.
Borrower concentrations remain high with the major 20 exposures/total loans
ratio at 49% at end-Q112 (137% of equity), reflecting the bank's focus on the
larger corporate segment. The large share of FX lending (50% of end-Q112 net
loans), though partly mitigated by the FX revenues of the exporting borrowers,
remains a significant source of credit risk, as does the sizeable exposure to
the troubled real estate sector (50% of Fitch core capital). Public sector
companies accounted for 20% of loans, although this is targeted to decrease.
Ukreximbank's NPLs continued to grow in Q112 to 15% of loans (end-2011: 12.7%).
This is below the average of 18% estimated for Fitch-rated Ukrainian banks at
end-2011. NPLs were fully covered by reserves. Write-offs were modest during the
crisis, while recoveries on defaulted exposures improved through collateral
foreclosures.
Similarly to its peers', Ukreximbank's restructured and extended loans were high
at 24.5% of end-Q112 loans. Review of these exposures suggests most of them have
continued to perform according to revised schedules, which, in a few cases,
included grace periods on principal payments, meaning that the efficiency of
restructuring is yet to be tested. However, Fitch estimates that Ukreximbank
could increase its loan impairment reserves to a high 48% of loans from the
current 20% (under local GAAP) before its regulatory capital adequacy ratio (of
32% at end-Q112) would fall to the regulatory minimum of 10%. Fitch views this
as a reassuring factor in view of remaining concerns over the asset quality.
Growth in client deposits during 2009-2011 underpins Ukreximbank's liquidity
position. The cushion of highly liquid assets (both cash and Ukrainian state
bonds) remains large, in the absence of material loan growth, but the gross
loans-to-deposit ratio at 173% at end-2011 (net loans/deposits: 141%), indicates
Ukreximbank's still high reliance on capital markets. Refinancing requirements
for external debt are moderate in H212 (equal to 6% of total liabilities) and
negligible in 2013-2014, although the large USD750m eurobond due in April 2015
represents a significant 11% of current liabilities.
Ukreximbank's VR could be downgraded if large loan losses cause a sharp
deterioration in the bank's capital position. A significant improvement in the
operating environment and upgrade of the sovereign rating could create scope for
an upgrade of the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Oschadbank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt in local currency: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
Ukreximbank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CCC'; Recovery Rating at 'RR6'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook StableAdditional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
