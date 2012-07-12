July 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Department of Val-d'Oise a Long-term local and foreign currency rating of 'AA-' and a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. The ratings are underpinned by solid economic fundamentals, strong management, average operating performance and high level of debt. The Outlooks are Stable as Fitch forecasts a steady improvement of operating performance, consistent with the current ratings level. A weakening of the current margin to below 7% during three consecutive years and of debt payback ratio to above 15 years could lead to a downgrade. Current margin consistently above 15%, together with debt stock below 75% of current revenue could lead to a upgrade. Val-d'Oise benefits from solid economic fundamentals as it is located within Ile-de-France ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+'), one of the wealthiest and most productive European regions. Its long term economic growth prospects are supported by dynamic industries, a highly qualified workforce, outstanding transportation infrastructure, and its proximity to Paris-La-Defense, one of the main European business districts. The department's budgetary structure is rigid as revenue flexibility was severely limited by recent reforms, with modifiable tax revenue accounting for a low 18.8% of 2011 operating revenue. Operating expenditure is largely made of staff costs and dynamic state-defined social support policies (17.9% and 47.6% of 2011 operating expenditure respectively). Operating margin improved to 10.8% in 2011 from a low 4.6% of operating revenue in 2009, mainly due to strong, tax-driven operating revenue growth (8.3% in 2011). Fitch forecasts a steady improvement of operating and current margins to 12.7% and 9.3% in 2015 respectively. Expectations are based on the department's administrative reform and cost-cutting plan, which should limit annual operating expenditure growth to 1.1%, below expected average revenue growth of 1.7% per year. Val-d'Oise's capital expenditure self-financing rate increased to 36.9% in 2011 from 17% in 2010, owing to a stronger current margin and falling capital expenditure to EUR154.4m in 2011 from EUR188.8m in 2010. Fitch expects the self-financing rate to stabilise at a 37% average, notably due to capital expenditure moderation at a EUR135m annual average until 2015. Direct debt increased by 5.6% in 2011 to EUR961.8m, or 102.5% of current revenue, a relatively high level compared to peers. Debt structure is balanced, with no risky structured products. Fitch expects the debt level to decrease to 95.9% of current revenue by 2015, provided the department manages to keep the current level of capital expenditure self-financing. Debt payback ratio should improve from a high 12.5 years in 2011 to 10 years in 2015. High level of debt guarantees (EUR429m at end-2011) is mostly related (92.6%) to social housing institutions, which are strictly monitored and regulated by the state. Main dependent public sector entities are also considered low-risk (fire services and social housing institution). Department of Val-d'Oise is located at the north-west of Ile-de-France region. Its 1.2m inhabitants account for 9.9% of the regional population, with wealth indicators above the national average but weaker than the regional average.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2011, and "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 5 March 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States