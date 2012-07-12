July 12 - Fitch Ratings assigned the following ratings to Guggenheim Private Debt Fund Note Issuer, LLC (Guggenheim PDFNI) on July 11, 2012: --$292,499,994 class A notes, series A-1, 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$48,749,993 class B notes, series B-1, 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$60,124,994 class C notes, series C-1, 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$40,624,994 class D notes, series D-1, 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable. The class sizes above are based on $650 million of issuance proceeds raised at the first funding date. The transaction also includes an aggregate $208 million of class E1 notes, class E2 notes and limited liability company membership interests that together form a first-loss position (the 'first-loss position') that will not be rated by Fitch. RATING RATIONALE Fitch's analysis focused primarily on a 'Fitch-stressed' portfolio, which accounts for many of the worst-case portfolio concentrations permitted by the indenture. Fitch's cash flow modeling results indicated performance in-line with the assigned ratings in all modeling scenarios. Fitch notes that the subordination levels available to each class of notes exceed the levels typically seen on like-rated tranches in recent CLO issuance, which helps mitigate the significant obligor concentration and the 'B-/CCC+' credit quality portfolio that Fitch modeled in its stressed portfolio analysis. Additionally, Fitch's analysis assumed assets would pay interest at the minimum required floating and fixed rate coupon test levels, while the yield on the middle-market assets that will constitute the majority of the portfolio will likely exceed these minimum requirements. As in most CLOs, excess spread may be used to redeem principal on the notes if sufficient portfolio deterioration occurs. TRANSACTION SUMMARY Guggenheim PDFNI is a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that will initially invest in a portfolio comprised of a combination of broadly syndicated loans and middle market private debt investments (PDIs), ultimately migrating to a portfolio concentrated in middle market PDIs. The manager, Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC (GPIM) has raised approximately $980 million of commitments from investors to fund the transaction. The commitments will be drawn upon at three separate funding dates during the approximately 18-month ramp-up period. At each funding date, notes and the first-loss position in the amount of the issuance proceeds will be issued in proportions that maintain the relative class sizes of the initial capital structure (thereby maintaining the initial subordination levels for each class of notes) as follows: --Class A notes: 45% of capital structure; 55% subordination; --Class B notes: 7.5% of capital structure; 47.5% subordination; --Class C notes: 9.25% of capital structure; 38.25% subordination; --Class D notes: 6.25% of capital structure; 32% subordination; --First-loss position: 32% of capital structure; 0% subordination. The first funding occurred yesterday at closing and resulted in $650 million of issuance proceeds, which will be used to purchase the issuer's initial portfolio of PDIs and broadly syndicated loans, to pay certain expenses and to fund certain accounts. The two subsequent funding dates are expected to occur approximately nine months and 18 months after close, respectively. Together, these subsequent fundings are expected to result in aggregate draws of no less than $330 million. The issuer also has the flexibility to raise an additional $370 million of commitments during the ramp-up period and issue a commensurate amount of notes and first-loss position for a total authorized capital structure of $1.35 billion. Investors will earn class-specific commitment fees on the undrawn portions of their commitments. Fitch will assess the creditworthiness of the notes at each of the funding dates. The manager may reinvest proceeds during the transaction's four-year reinvestment period. Fitch's Funds and Asset Managers group has conducted an operational review on GPIM and views GPIM as an acceptable manager for the transaction. PORTFOLIO CONCENTRATIONS The degree of portfolio obligor concentration permitted by the transaction documents vary slightly at each of the three funding dates. The largest-permitted concentration in one obligor at the first funding date is 14% of the funded amount, with this figure decreasing to 13.5% and 12% at the second and third funding dates, respectively. The allowable concentration in the five-largest obligors totals at least 50% of the portfolio at each of the three funding dates. If managed to the highest permitted obligor concentrations, Fitch estimates the portfolio could consist of as few as 19, 22, and 24 obligors at each of the three funding dates, respectively. The degree of permitted obligor concentration is greater than what Fitch has seen in recent CLO issuance, and has been incorporated into Fitch's stressed portfolio analysis. The transaction's other portfolio covenants, such as a 30% 'CCC'-rated bucket and specified industry concentration limitations, are static at each funding date. Furthermore, the issuer is covenanted to maintaining an average recovery rating in the underlying portfolio equivalent to an 'RR3' on Fitch's recovery rating scale (40% recovery assumption in 'Asf' scenario), targeting a minimum level of expected recoveries in the event of collateral defaults. FITCH ANALYSIS Analysis was conducted on a Fitch-stressed portfolio, which was created by Fitch and designed to address the impact of the most prominent risk-presenting concentration allowances and targeted test levels to ensure that the transaction's expected performance is in-line with the ratings assigned. The Fitch-stressed portfolio was assumed to contain $630.5 million par amount of loans, which did not include an assumed $19.5 million 'specified item' bucket for which Fitch gave no credit. The assumptions for the Fitch-stressed portfolio reflected the permitted obligor concentrations on the first funding date and the maximum 'CCC' bucket as described in the 'Portfolio Concentrations' section above. All remaining assets were assumed to be rated 'B-', and Fitch assumed a weighted average life (WAL) of 8.5 years on the first funding date, which is the maximum permitted WAL. Fitch also maximized the permitted industry concentrations and assumed the investments are within industries considered by Fitch to be relatively highly-correlated, thereby increasing the overall level of correlation in the hypothetical portfolio. All assets were assumed to have a Fitch recovery rating of 'RR3'. Projected default and recovery statistics of the Fitch-stressed portfolio were generated using Fitch's portfolio credit model (PCM). The PCM default rate hurdles were 86%, 80%, 68%, and 58% at the 'Asf', 'BBBsf', 'BBsf', and 'Bsf' rating levels, respectively. These PCM outputs were used as inputs into Fitch's proprietary cash flow model, which was customized to reflect Guggenheim PDFNI's specific transaction structure. In the analysis of the Fitch-stressed portfolio, the cash flow model was also adjusted to account for possible risk-presenting allowances such as the maximum permitted amounts of fixed-rate assets and semi-annual-pay assets (10% each). The fixed-rate collateral assets were assumed to pay the minimum weighted average coupon of 8%, while the floating-rate assets were assumed to pay the minimum floating spread over LIBOR of 4.25%. Fitch's cash flow model runs include 12 stress scenarios encompassing different combinations of default timing and interest rate stresses, as described in Fitch's cash flow analysis criteria. The break-even default rates (BDRs) for each class of notes in each scenario were compared to the PCM default hurdle rates at the appropriate rating stresses. The cash flow analysis of the Fitch-stressed portfolio demonstrated that each class of rated notes passed all 12 stress scenarios at levels consistent with the ratings assigned above, with minimum breakeven cushions (BDR minus PCM hurdle rate) of 2.2%, 3.1%, 1%, and 1.3% for the class A, B, C, and D notes, respectively. Fitch also analyzed a portfolio that was provided by the manager representing the intended portfolio composition after the first funding date (the 'indicative portfolio'). The indicative portfolio identified $557.6 million of investments, with the remaining $92.4 million of assets to be purchased with the issuance proceeds yet to be identified. The identified investments consist of 31 obligors, with approximately 27.3% rated in the 'CCC' rating category. Approximately 82.1% of the identified assets consist of PDIs and 17.9% of broadly syndicated loans. As in the analysis of the Fitch-stressed portfolio, projected default and recovery statistics for the indicative portfolio were generated using PCM. The actual collateral attributes, such as asset maturities and coupons, were used in the analysis of the indicative portfolio. The PCM outputs, including default rate hurdles of 74.5%, 68.7%, 56.5% and 46.6% at the 'Asf', 'BBBsf', 'BBsf', and 'Bsf' rating levels, respectively, were then used as inputs into Fitch's cash flow model. The cash flow analysis of the indicative portfolio indicated performance that compared favorably to the Fitch-stressed portfolio analysis, as the minimum breakeven cushions were 23.6%, 16.1%, 17%, and 20.8% for the class A, B, C, and D notes, respectively. Finally, standard sensitivity analysis was conducted on the Fitch-stressed portfolio as described in Fitch's corporate CDO criteria, with the transaction's performance in these scenarios deemed to be within the expectations of each respective rating. Fitch also analyzed the impact of a reduced WAL and whether a related decrease of aggregate available excess spread over the lifetime of the transaction would negatively impact the expected performance of the notes; the results of this scenario remained consistent with the assigned ratings. Each class of notes has been assigned a Stable Outlook due to Fitch's expectation of steady performance through anticipated levels of default and the various forms of credit enhancement available to the notes. Fitch also notes the degree of cushion between the cash flow model outputs on the Fitch-stressed portfolio as compared to the cash flow model outputs from the indicative portfolio analysis. The results of the sensitivity analysis also contributed to Fitch's assignment of Stable Outlooks on each class of notes. LEGAL ANALYSIS Standard legal opinions and a memorandum of law were reviewed by Fitch's counsel and were deemed to sufficiently address the relevant legal issues presented, consistent with the ratings assigned. Six of the investors in the transaction will be selling assets to the portfolio in exchange for cash and/or notes of the issuer. Five out of the six initial seller/investors are state-chartered insurance companies and are not eligible to be debtors under the United States Bankruptcy Code. For the entity eligible as a debtor under the bankruptcy code, an opinion of counsel was provided that the sale of assets into the transaction would be treated as a true sale, and that the issuer's assets would not be substantively consolidated with the assets of that entity. As to the five state-chartered insurance companies, a memorandum of law was provided in lieu of a legal opinion, which concluded that the sale of assets into the transaction by each insurance company seller would be treated as a true sale, and that the issuer's assets would not be substantively consolidated with the assets of such insurance company, under applicable state insurance company insolvency law. An assessment of the transaction's representations and warranties was also completed and found to be consistent with the ratings assigned to the certificates. For further information, see 'Guggenheim Private Debt Fund Note Issuer, LLC Representations and Warranties Appendix', dated July 12, 2012. PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS Fitch expects to have credit views, via either public ratings or credit opinions, on all of the private debt investments that will be purchased into the portfolio. Fitch will rely on the issuer to provide it with relevant financial information on such borrowers on an ongoing basis so that Fitch may maintain its ratings on the transaction. Fitch will monitor the transaction regularly and as warranted by events with a review. Events that may trigger a review include the following: --Additional funding dates/note issuances; --Portfolio migration; --Breach of concentration limitations or portfolio quality covenants; --Future changes to Fitch's rating criteria. Surveillance analysis is conducted on the basis of the then-current portfolio. Fitch's goal is to ensure that the assigned ratings remain an appropriate reflection of the issued notes' credit risk. Details of the transaction's performance are available to subscribers on Fitch's Web site at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the transaction documents provided by the manager, GPIM, and the public domain. The manager provided pertinent financial information related to the PDIs to Fitch's leveraged finance group, which used the information to establish credit opinions on these borrowers. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' (Aug. 10, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (March 20, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Guggenheim Private Debt Fund Note Issuer, LLC Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs