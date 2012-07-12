July 12 - Fitch Ratings assigned the following ratings to Guggenheim Private
Debt Fund Note Issuer, LLC (Guggenheim PDFNI) on July 11, 2012:
--$292,499,994 class A notes, series A-1, 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$48,749,993 class B notes, series B-1, 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$60,124,994 class C notes, series C-1, 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$40,624,994 class D notes, series D-1, 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable.
The class sizes above are based on $650 million of issuance proceeds raised at
the first funding date. The transaction also includes an aggregate $208 million
of class E1 notes, class E2 notes and limited liability company membership
interests that together form a first-loss position (the 'first-loss position')
that will not be rated by Fitch.
RATING RATIONALE
Fitch's analysis focused primarily on a 'Fitch-stressed' portfolio, which
accounts for many of the worst-case portfolio concentrations permitted by the
indenture. Fitch's cash flow modeling results indicated performance in-line with
the assigned ratings in all modeling scenarios. Fitch notes that the
subordination levels available to each class of notes exceed the levels
typically seen on like-rated tranches in recent CLO issuance, which helps
mitigate the significant obligor concentration and the 'B-/CCC+' credit quality
portfolio that Fitch modeled in its stressed portfolio analysis. Additionally,
Fitch's analysis assumed assets would pay interest at the minimum required
floating and fixed rate coupon test levels, while the yield on the middle-market
assets that will constitute the majority of the portfolio will likely exceed
these minimum requirements. As in most CLOs, excess spread may be used to redeem
principal on the notes if sufficient portfolio deterioration occurs.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
Guggenheim PDFNI is a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that will
initially invest in a portfolio comprised of a combination of broadly syndicated
loans and middle market private debt investments (PDIs), ultimately migrating to
a portfolio concentrated in middle market PDIs. The manager, Guggenheim Partners
Investment Management, LLC (GPIM) has raised approximately $980 million of
commitments from investors to fund the transaction. The commitments will be
drawn upon at three separate funding dates during the approximately 18-month
ramp-up period. At each funding date, notes and the first-loss position in the
amount of the issuance proceeds will be issued in proportions that maintain the
relative class sizes of the initial capital structure (thereby maintaining the
initial subordination levels for each class of notes) as follows:
--Class A notes: 45% of capital structure; 55% subordination;
--Class B notes: 7.5% of capital structure; 47.5% subordination;
--Class C notes: 9.25% of capital structure; 38.25% subordination;
--Class D notes: 6.25% of capital structure; 32% subordination;
--First-loss position: 32% of capital structure; 0% subordination.
The first funding occurred yesterday at closing and resulted in $650 million of
issuance proceeds, which will be used to purchase the issuer's initial portfolio
of PDIs and broadly syndicated loans, to pay certain expenses and to fund
certain accounts. The two subsequent funding dates are expected to occur
approximately nine months and 18 months after close, respectively. Together,
these subsequent fundings are expected to result in aggregate draws of no less
than $330 million. The issuer also has the flexibility to raise an additional
$370 million of commitments during the ramp-up period and issue a commensurate
amount of notes and first-loss position for a total authorized capital structure
of $1.35 billion. Investors will earn class-specific commitment fees on the
undrawn portions of their commitments. Fitch will assess the creditworthiness of
the notes at each of the funding dates.
The manager may reinvest proceeds during the transaction's four-year
reinvestment period. Fitch's Funds and Asset Managers group has conducted an
operational review on GPIM and views GPIM as an acceptable manager for the
transaction.
PORTFOLIO CONCENTRATIONS
The degree of portfolio obligor concentration permitted by the transaction
documents vary slightly at each of the three funding dates. The
largest-permitted concentration in one obligor at the first funding date is 14%
of the funded amount, with this figure decreasing to 13.5% and 12% at the second
and third funding dates, respectively. The allowable concentration in the
five-largest obligors totals at least 50% of the portfolio at each of the three
funding dates. If managed to the highest permitted obligor concentrations, Fitch
estimates the portfolio could consist of as few as 19, 22, and 24 obligors at
each of the three funding dates, respectively. The degree of permitted obligor
concentration is greater than what Fitch has seen in recent CLO issuance, and
has been incorporated into Fitch's stressed portfolio analysis. The
transaction's other portfolio covenants, such as a 30% 'CCC'-rated bucket and
specified industry concentration limitations, are static at each funding date.
Furthermore, the issuer is covenanted to maintaining an average recovery rating
in the underlying portfolio equivalent to an 'RR3' on Fitch's recovery rating
scale (40% recovery assumption in 'Asf' scenario), targeting a minimum level of
expected recoveries in the event of collateral defaults.
FITCH ANALYSIS
Analysis was conducted on a Fitch-stressed portfolio, which was created by Fitch
and designed to address the impact of the most prominent risk-presenting
concentration allowances and targeted test levels to ensure that the
transaction's expected performance is in-line with the ratings assigned. The
Fitch-stressed portfolio was assumed to contain $630.5 million par amount of
loans, which did not include an assumed $19.5 million 'specified item' bucket
for which Fitch gave no credit.
The assumptions for the Fitch-stressed portfolio reflected the permitted obligor
concentrations on the first funding date and the maximum 'CCC' bucket as
described in the 'Portfolio Concentrations' section above. All remaining assets
were assumed to be rated 'B-', and Fitch assumed a weighted average life (WAL)
of 8.5 years on the first funding date, which is the maximum permitted WAL.
Fitch also maximized the permitted industry concentrations and assumed the
investments are within industries considered by Fitch to be relatively
highly-correlated, thereby increasing the overall level of correlation in the
hypothetical portfolio. All assets were assumed to have a Fitch recovery rating
of 'RR3'.
Projected default and recovery statistics of the Fitch-stressed portfolio were
generated using Fitch's portfolio credit model (PCM). The PCM default rate
hurdles were 86%, 80%, 68%, and 58% at the 'Asf', 'BBBsf', 'BBsf', and 'Bsf'
rating levels, respectively. These PCM outputs were used as inputs into Fitch's
proprietary cash flow model, which was customized to reflect Guggenheim PDFNI's
specific transaction structure. In the analysis of the Fitch-stressed portfolio,
the cash flow model was also adjusted to account for possible risk-presenting
allowances such as the maximum permitted amounts of fixed-rate assets and
semi-annual-pay assets (10% each). The fixed-rate collateral assets were assumed
to pay the minimum weighted average coupon of 8%, while the floating-rate assets
were assumed to pay the minimum floating spread over LIBOR of 4.25%.
Fitch's cash flow model runs include 12 stress scenarios encompassing different
combinations of default timing and interest rate stresses, as described in
Fitch's cash flow analysis criteria. The break-even default rates (BDRs) for
each class of notes in each scenario were compared to the PCM default hurdle
rates at the appropriate rating stresses. The cash flow analysis of the
Fitch-stressed portfolio demonstrated that each class of rated notes passed all
12 stress scenarios at levels consistent with the ratings assigned above, with
minimum breakeven cushions (BDR minus PCM hurdle rate) of 2.2%, 3.1%, 1%, and
1.3% for the class A, B, C, and D notes, respectively.
Fitch also analyzed a portfolio that was provided by the manager representing
the intended portfolio composition after the first funding date (the 'indicative
portfolio'). The indicative portfolio identified $557.6 million of investments,
with the remaining $92.4 million of assets to be purchased with the issuance
proceeds yet to be identified. The identified investments consist of 31
obligors, with approximately 27.3% rated in the 'CCC' rating category.
Approximately 82.1% of the identified assets consist of PDIs and 17.9% of
broadly syndicated loans.
As in the analysis of the Fitch-stressed portfolio, projected default and
recovery statistics for the indicative portfolio were generated using PCM. The
actual collateral attributes, such as asset maturities and coupons, were used in
the analysis of the indicative portfolio. The PCM outputs, including default
rate hurdles of 74.5%, 68.7%, 56.5% and 46.6% at the 'Asf', 'BBBsf', 'BBsf', and
'Bsf' rating levels, respectively, were then used as inputs into Fitch's cash
flow model. The cash flow analysis of the indicative portfolio indicated
performance that compared favorably to the Fitch-stressed portfolio analysis, as
the minimum breakeven cushions were 23.6%, 16.1%, 17%, and 20.8% for the class
A, B, C, and D notes, respectively.
Finally, standard sensitivity analysis was conducted on the Fitch-stressed
portfolio as described in Fitch's corporate CDO criteria, with the transaction's
performance in these scenarios deemed to be within the expectations of each
respective rating. Fitch also analyzed the impact of a reduced WAL and whether a
related decrease of aggregate available excess spread over the lifetime of the
transaction would negatively impact the expected performance of the notes; the
results of this scenario remained consistent with the assigned ratings.
Each class of notes has been assigned a Stable Outlook due to Fitch's
expectation of steady performance through anticipated levels of default and the
various forms of credit enhancement available to the notes. Fitch also notes the
degree of cushion between the cash flow model outputs on the Fitch-stressed
portfolio as compared to the cash flow model outputs from the indicative
portfolio analysis. The results of the sensitivity analysis also contributed to
Fitch's assignment of Stable Outlooks on each class of notes.
LEGAL ANALYSIS
Standard legal opinions and a memorandum of law were reviewed by Fitch's counsel
and were deemed to sufficiently address the relevant legal issues presented,
consistent with the ratings assigned.
Six of the investors in the transaction will be selling assets to the portfolio
in exchange for cash and/or notes of the issuer. Five out of the six initial
seller/investors are state-chartered insurance companies and are not eligible to
be debtors under the United States Bankruptcy Code. For the entity eligible as a
debtor under the bankruptcy code, an opinion of counsel was provided that the
sale of assets into the transaction would be treated as a true sale, and that
the issuer's assets would not be substantively consolidated with the assets of
that entity. As to the five state-chartered insurance companies, a memorandum of
law was provided in lieu of a legal opinion, which concluded that the sale of
assets into the transaction by each insurance company seller would be treated as
a true sale, and that the issuer's assets would not be substantively
consolidated with the assets of such insurance company, under applicable state
insurance company insolvency law.
An assessment of the transaction's representations and warranties was also
completed and found to be consistent with the ratings assigned to the
certificates. For further information, see 'Guggenheim Private Debt Fund Note
Issuer, LLC Representations and Warranties Appendix', dated July 12, 2012.
PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS
Fitch expects to have credit views, via either public ratings or credit
opinions, on all of the private debt investments that will be purchased into the
portfolio. Fitch will rely on the issuer to provide it with relevant financial
information on such borrowers on an ongoing basis so that Fitch may maintain its
ratings on the transaction.
Fitch will monitor the transaction regularly and as warranted by events with a
review. Events that may trigger a review include the following:
--Additional funding dates/note issuances;
--Portfolio migration;
--Breach of concentration limitations or portfolio quality covenants;
--Future changes to Fitch's rating criteria.
Surveillance analysis is conducted on the basis of the then-current portfolio.
Fitch's goal is to ensure that the assigned ratings remain an appropriate
reflection of the issued notes' credit risk.
Details of the transaction's performance are available to subscribers on Fitch's
Web site at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the transaction
documents provided by the manager, GPIM, and the public domain. The manager
provided pertinent financial information related to the PDIs to Fitch's
leveraged finance group, which used the information to establish credit opinions
on these borrowers.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' (Aug. 10, 2011);
--'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011);
--'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions'
(March 20, 2012);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Guggenheim Private Debt Fund Note
Issuer, LLC
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs
Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs