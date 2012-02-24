(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has revised Tunisie Leasing, Arab Tunisian Lease, Compagnie Internationale de Leasing and Attijari Leasing's subordinated debt issues' National Long-term ratings.

Fitch's review is part of a broad review of Fitch-rated subordinated debts. All the four Tunisian leasing companies' rated subordinated debt issues are Lower Tier 2 issues.

Tunisie Leasing, Arab Tunisian Lease, Compagnie Internationale de Leasing and Attijari Leasing have National Long-term ratings at 'BBB+(tun)', 'BBB(tun)', 'BBB-(tun)' and 'BB+(tun)' respectively.

Lower Tier 2 debt issued by these leasing companies are rated three notches below their respective National Long-term rating, given weak recovery prospects an investor could expect on investments in these subordinated debts in the event of default.

The rating actions are as follows:

Tunisie Leasing: National Subordinated debt rating: downgraded to 'BB+(tun) from 'BBB-(tun)'

Arab Tunisian Lease: National Subordinated debt rating: downgraded to 'BB(tun)' from 'BB+(tun); removed from Rating Watch Negative

Compagnie Internationale de Leasing: National Subordinated debt rating: upgraded to 'BB-(tun)' from 'B+(tun)'

Attijari Leasing National Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'B+(tun)' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)