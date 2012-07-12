July 12 - Fitch has affirmed the 'BBB+' rating on the following Cumberland
County Municipal Authority (PA) bonds issued on behalf of Diakon Lutheran Social
Ministries (Diakon):
--$123,210,000 revenue refunding bonds, series 2009;
--$61,955,000 revenue bonds series, 2007A.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY: Gross receipts of the obligated group, a mortgage of certain
properties, and a debt service reserve fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PROFILE: Diakon's overall financial profile remains adequate
for the rating level, but is offset by its geographic diversity and revenue
size. Financial performance should improve over the medium term due to Diakon's
operational improvement initiatives and as its repositioning projects come
online.
OCCUPANCY REMAINS SOLID: At April 2012, total occupancy across all three levels
of care was approximately 90% (excluding units taken offline for repositioning
projects), consistent with prior year figures. Sales of independent living units
(ILUs) have improved this year with 56 move-ins year to date, and Diakon is
forecasting to exceed 100 move-ins by year end, which would be its highest
number over the past three years.
REGIONAL DIVERSITY AND SIZE: Fitch believes Diakon's level of geographic
diversity (nine campuses in the obligated group located in separate Pennsylvania
markets) and its size (more than $200 million in consolidated operating revenue)
contribute to its operational and financial stability, which enables Diakon to
maintain consistent levels of performance even if particular campuses are
underperforming.
SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL PROGRAM PROGRESSES: From 2012 to 2015, Diakon is investing
approximately $57.6 million into repositioning projects at five campuses -
Buffalo Valley, Twining Village, Luther Crest, Frey Village, and Hagerstown.
Fitch views these projects positively, believing they will be accretive to
Diakon over the medium term. In addition to the repositioning projects, Diakon
plans to spend $44 million on other capital projects across the system through
2016, including $8.8 million in information technology projects that will
include the implementation of an electronic medical record system. Funding
sources include $40 million of unspent bond proceeds and cash flow.
SERVICE-LINE REALIGNMENT CONTINUES: Diakon continues to analyze non-core
programs for sustainability. Most notably in the last year, Diakon moved its
hospice and home care services out of the obligated group and effective July 1,
2012, entered into a joint venture agreement with a large provider of these
services. A formal agreement with a partner is expected to be in place by year's
end. Diakon's management estimated that these service-line realignments along
with cost cutting measures, such as freezing its defined benefit plan, will have
a $6.9 million annual positive impact on the obligated group performance.
CREDIT PROFILE
Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is composed
of 976 skilled nursing beds, 622 personal care beds and 908 ILUs located in
Pennsylvania and Maryland. Total operating revenue in FY 2011 was $210.9
million.
The affirmation of the 'BBB+' rating reflects an overall financial profile that
has been consistent over the last few years and is characterized by adequate
debt service coverage and operating performance, and mixed liquidity. Credit
concerns are mostly the construction risks on the capital projects and their
effect on operations.
Debt service coverage in 2011 was 1.6x and 1.4x through the first three months
of 2012. These figures are lower than Diakon's 2x coverage in 2010 and trail
Fitch's category 'BBB' median of 2x. The lower debt service coverage reflects a
weaker operating performance, as net entrance fees receipts remained strong at
$11.2 million, nearly identical to 2010's entrance fee receipts. Diakon's
revenue-only coverage was 0.9x compared to a median of 0.8x. Diakon generally
produces revenue-only coverage of approximately 1x reflecting its large base of
skilled nursing beds, 972 in operation as of March 31, 2012. Fitch expects debt
service coverage to improve over the medium term as Diakon's repositioning
projects are brought online.
In the three-month interim period operational results have weakened year over
year with Diakon's operating ratio rising to 102.8% as of March 31, 2012 from
101.0% as of March 31, 2011, and above Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 97.4%.
The softening of operations reflects the impact of the repositioning projects, a
few one-time expenses due to discontinued operations, a 2% increase in salaries,
and Medicare cuts. Resident service revenue was down year over year due largely
to scaling back of its hospice services. Fitch expects Diakon's operating
performance to improve over the next few years as projects are completed and the
effects of Diakon's service realignments and other cost-saving initiatives gain
traction.
As of March 31, 2012, Diakon had $110.2 million in unrestricted cash and
investments (adjusted for $8 million draw on line of credit), which equated to
days cash on hand (DCOH) of 193.1, a cushion ratio of 6.8x, and cash to debt of
47.7%. While adequate figures, these are all down year over year and reflect
Diakon's sizable spending on capital, $5.1 million (148.5% of depreciation
expense) for the first three months of 2012 and $16 million (136% of
depreciation expense) in 2011. Diakon still has approximately $40 million in
bond construction funds available.
Diakon's DCOH is suppressed by approximately 60 days due to expenses related to
a state adoption contract. Diakon serves as the manager for the state's adoption
services and receives approximately $40 million in state revenue per year to
administer the program. The overwhelming majority of the funds are dispersed
directly to adoption service providers, and Diakon holds back a small amount to
cover administrative expenses. The dispersed funds flow through as operating
expenses, but are not true operating expenses, and none of Diakon's other
revenue covers this program. Should the state program cease, Diakon would not be
liable for any payments to these agencies. Diakon's current contract with the
state runs through June 2015.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that Diakon will continue to produce
consistent operating performance as it moves forward on its large capital
program. Mitigating concerns about Diakon's operating performance in the near
term is its manageable debt burden as reflected by MADS as a percentage of
revenue of 7.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2012, which is much better
than Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 13.6%. Additionally, the rating assumes no
additional borrowings in the next two years.
Diakon's debt structure is fairly conservative. Its $230.6 million in long-term
debt is approximately 85% fixed and 15% variable. The variable-rate debt is
supported by three letters of credit from PNC Bank that expire March 15, 2015.
To hedge the variable-rate debt, Diakon has a $32.2 million notional amount of
variable- to fixed-rate swaps with Wells Fargo. The mark-to-market valuation as
of March 31, 2012 was negative $10 million. There are no collateral posting
requirements for Diakon.
Diakon covenants to disclose annual audited financial statements and quarterly
disclosures. Fitch considers Diakon's disclosure to be very sound. Diakon holds
quarterly investor calls and posts all of its disclosure via
'zieglerresearch.com', which includes quarterly financial statements (balance
sheet, income statement, and statement of cash flows), detailed utilization
trends, and payor mix trends. Additionally, Diakon issues a detailed investor
presentation in advance of its quarterly update call.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Nonprofit Nursing Home Rating Criteria
Rating Guidelines for Nonprofit Continuing Care Retirement Communities
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria