July 12 - Fitch has affirmed the 'BBB+' rating on the following Cumberland County Municipal Authority (PA) bonds issued on behalf of Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries (Diakon): --$123,210,000 revenue refunding bonds, series 2009; --$61,955,000 revenue bonds series, 2007A. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY: Gross receipts of the obligated group, a mortgage of certain properties, and a debt service reserve fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PROFILE: Diakon's overall financial profile remains adequate for the rating level, but is offset by its geographic diversity and revenue size. Financial performance should improve over the medium term due to Diakon's operational improvement initiatives and as its repositioning projects come online. OCCUPANCY REMAINS SOLID: At April 2012, total occupancy across all three levels of care was approximately 90% (excluding units taken offline for repositioning projects), consistent with prior year figures. Sales of independent living units (ILUs) have improved this year with 56 move-ins year to date, and Diakon is forecasting to exceed 100 move-ins by year end, which would be its highest number over the past three years. REGIONAL DIVERSITY AND SIZE: Fitch believes Diakon's level of geographic diversity (nine campuses in the obligated group located in separate Pennsylvania markets) and its size (more than $200 million in consolidated operating revenue) contribute to its operational and financial stability, which enables Diakon to maintain consistent levels of performance even if particular campuses are underperforming. SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL PROGRAM PROGRESSES: From 2012 to 2015, Diakon is investing approximately $57.6 million into repositioning projects at five campuses - Buffalo Valley, Twining Village, Luther Crest, Frey Village, and Hagerstown. Fitch views these projects positively, believing they will be accretive to Diakon over the medium term. In addition to the repositioning projects, Diakon plans to spend $44 million on other capital projects across the system through 2016, including $8.8 million in information technology projects that will include the implementation of an electronic medical record system. Funding sources include $40 million of unspent bond proceeds and cash flow. SERVICE-LINE REALIGNMENT CONTINUES: Diakon continues to analyze non-core programs for sustainability. Most notably in the last year, Diakon moved its hospice and home care services out of the obligated group and effective July 1, 2012, entered into a joint venture agreement with a large provider of these services. A formal agreement with a partner is expected to be in place by year's end. Diakon's management estimated that these service-line realignments along with cost cutting measures, such as freezing its defined benefit plan, will have a $6.9 million annual positive impact on the obligated group performance. CREDIT PROFILE Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is composed of 976 skilled nursing beds, 622 personal care beds and 908 ILUs located in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Total operating revenue in FY 2011 was $210.9 million. The affirmation of the 'BBB+' rating reflects an overall financial profile that has been consistent over the last few years and is characterized by adequate debt service coverage and operating performance, and mixed liquidity. Credit concerns are mostly the construction risks on the capital projects and their effect on operations. Debt service coverage in 2011 was 1.6x and 1.4x through the first three months of 2012. These figures are lower than Diakon's 2x coverage in 2010 and trail Fitch's category 'BBB' median of 2x. The lower debt service coverage reflects a weaker operating performance, as net entrance fees receipts remained strong at $11.2 million, nearly identical to 2010's entrance fee receipts. Diakon's revenue-only coverage was 0.9x compared to a median of 0.8x. Diakon generally produces revenue-only coverage of approximately 1x reflecting its large base of skilled nursing beds, 972 in operation as of March 31, 2012. Fitch expects debt service coverage to improve over the medium term as Diakon's repositioning projects are brought online. In the three-month interim period operational results have weakened year over year with Diakon's operating ratio rising to 102.8% as of March 31, 2012 from 101.0% as of March 31, 2011, and above Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 97.4%. The softening of operations reflects the impact of the repositioning projects, a few one-time expenses due to discontinued operations, a 2% increase in salaries, and Medicare cuts. Resident service revenue was down year over year due largely to scaling back of its hospice services. Fitch expects Diakon's operating performance to improve over the next few years as projects are completed and the effects of Diakon's service realignments and other cost-saving initiatives gain traction. As of March 31, 2012, Diakon had $110.2 million in unrestricted cash and investments (adjusted for $8 million draw on line of credit), which equated to days cash on hand (DCOH) of 193.1, a cushion ratio of 6.8x, and cash to debt of 47.7%. While adequate figures, these are all down year over year and reflect Diakon's sizable spending on capital, $5.1 million (148.5% of depreciation expense) for the first three months of 2012 and $16 million (136% of depreciation expense) in 2011. Diakon still has approximately $40 million in bond construction funds available. Diakon's DCOH is suppressed by approximately 60 days due to expenses related to a state adoption contract. Diakon serves as the manager for the state's adoption services and receives approximately $40 million in state revenue per year to administer the program. The overwhelming majority of the funds are dispersed directly to adoption service providers, and Diakon holds back a small amount to cover administrative expenses. The dispersed funds flow through as operating expenses, but are not true operating expenses, and none of Diakon's other revenue covers this program. Should the state program cease, Diakon would not be liable for any payments to these agencies. Diakon's current contract with the state runs through June 2015. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that Diakon will continue to produce consistent operating performance as it moves forward on its large capital program. Mitigating concerns about Diakon's operating performance in the near term is its manageable debt burden as reflected by MADS as a percentage of revenue of 7.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2012, which is much better than Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 13.6%. Additionally, the rating assumes no additional borrowings in the next two years. Diakon's debt structure is fairly conservative. Its $230.6 million in long-term debt is approximately 85% fixed and 15% variable. The variable-rate debt is supported by three letters of credit from PNC Bank that expire March 15, 2015. To hedge the variable-rate debt, Diakon has a $32.2 million notional amount of variable- to fixed-rate swaps with Wells Fargo. The mark-to-market valuation as of March 31, 2012 was negative $10 million. There are no collateral posting requirements for Diakon. Diakon covenants to disclose annual audited financial statements and quarterly disclosures. Fitch considers Diakon's disclosure to be very sound. Diakon holds quarterly investor calls and posts all of its disclosure via 'zieglerresearch.com', which includes quarterly financial statements (balance sheet, income statement, and statement of cash flows), detailed utilization trends, and payor mix trends. Additionally, Diakon issues a detailed investor presentation in advance of its quarterly update call. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines For Nonprofit Continuing Care Retirement Communities' (July 26, 2011). -- 'Nonprofit Nursing Home Rating Criteria', (July 5, 2012) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Nonprofit Nursing Home Rating Criteria Rating Guidelines for Nonprofit Continuing Care Retirement Communities Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria