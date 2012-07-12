Overview -- GTCR has acquired a majority equity stake in U.S. aircraft maintenance tracking services provider CAMP International (f/k/a WP CAMP Holding Co.) from Warburg Pincus, funded through a combination of new equity and senior secured debt, and the company has acquired the non-Gulfstream-related assets of Avtrak LLC. -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to CAMP. The outlook is stable. -- We are also assigning issue and recovery ratings to the company's first-lien credit facilities and second-lien term loan, as well as to the proposed $25 million add-on to the first-lien term facility.. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain consistent profitability and modest free cash flow generation. Rating Action On July 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to CAMP International Holding Co. (f/k/a WP CAMP Holding Co.). The outlook is stable. We also assigned a 'B' issue rating with a recovery rating of '3' to the company's $30 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $25 million add-on to the $230 million (now $255 million) first-lien term loan. In addition, we assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating with a '6' recovery rating to the company's $115 million senior secured second-lien term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of default and the '6' recovery rating indicates expectations for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery. Rationale The ratings on CAMP reflect the company's "weak" business profile, characterized by its narrow addressable market and its "highly leveraged" financial profile. The company's leading market position, strong operating margins, and strong relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) partly offset these factors. Standard & Poor's base-case rating assumptions include mid-single-digit revenue growth that mainly results from annual price increases and cross-selling of products, with modest additional growth related to an increase in newly built aircraft sold. We also assume EBITDA margins are likely to remain in the high-50% area, with modest longer term improvement from product scalability. We also expect a modest decrease in leverage over the next two to three years from the mid-7x area on a pro forma basis, resulting from EBITDA growth and debt reduction. CAMP is a provider of aircraft maintenance tracking and information services to business aviation globally. Its solutions allow its customers to maintain the aircraft in compliance with manufacturer maintenance manuals and regulatory requirements, as well as to forecast upcoming maintenance and related expenses. The company has exclusive agreements with some of the largest business aircraft manufacturers, such as Bombardier and Embraer, which allow CAMP to provide its software with all newly produced business aircraft. Avtrak is also a provider of business aviation aircraft maintenance tracking and information systems, primarily through a lower cost subscription-based self-entry system. We view CAMP as having a weak business profile despite its position as the leading provider of business aviation maintenance tracking systems. This is a relatively small addressable market, which historically has been very sensitive to economic conditions. In addition, CAMP's business is highly dependent on its exclusive OEM relationships and provides a fairly narrow range of products and services. However, the company's subscription-based business model and highly recurring revenue stream from its installed customer base make it more resilient to economic downturns than the general aviation market. CAMP was able to generate moderate revenue growth, even during the major aviation downturns in 2002-2003 and 2009-2010. We also believe that the overall growth in the installed aircraft fleet and the company's ability to capture market share in the aircraft resale market will be a key driver of mid- to long-term growth. The acquisition of Avtrak will provide the company with another well-established brand name and user interface and exposure to customers at the entry level. The company expects to inmprove the margins on the acquired business through cost synergies, added scale, and migrating customers to its factory-recommended product CAMP has a highly leveraged financial profile. Following the Avtrak acquisition pro forma debt to EBITDA leverage remains at about 7.5x. Leverage could drop modestly, primarily due to EBITDA growth. Standard & Poor's adjustments include capitalized operating leases, as well as an adjustment to operating expenses for the capitalized portion of research and development expense. Free operating cash flow (FOCF), while modest relatively to the company's debt level, is likely to be consistent and in excess of $16 million during fiscal 2012, bolstered by modest capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Liquidity Pro forma for the transaction, we expect CAMP to maintain "adequate" liquidity, comprising $30 million of revolving credit facility availability and positive FOCF. Uses of cash include low mandatory debt amortization, modest working capital needs, and capital expenditures of around $1.5 million a year. Other expectations in terms of the liquidity analysis include: -- We project sources of cash will exceed uses by more than 1.5x for the near term. -- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- The current rating incorporates the potential for small acquisitions of about $2 million per year. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CAMP, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this article. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that the company's recurring and predictable revenue base should result in moderate free cash flow generation. We could lower the rating if the company's revenue and EBITDA decline due to a loss of a major OEM contract or cyclical end-market dynamics and as a result, leverage increases to the high-7x area on a sustained basis. An upgrade is unlikely over the next year, since the company's large debt burden is likely to prevent it from achieving a material improvement in credit metrics over this period. CAMP International Holding Co. 

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$255 mil 1st-lien term bank ln due B 2019 Recovery Rating 3 US$115 mil 2nd-lien term bank ln CCC+ due 2019 Recovery Rating 6 US$30 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3