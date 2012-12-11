Dec 11 - According to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services recent report, the charge-off rate in the Canadian Credit Card Quality Index (Canadian CCQI) improved modestly in October, decreasing to 3.8% from 3.9% in September. "The payment rate increased to 39.0% from 33.2% the previous month, however, we believe this is largely because there are more processing days in October," said credit analyst Matthew Mitchell. Additionally, yield and excess spread increased to 21.8% and 13.8%, respectively, from 19.9% and 11.7%. We published "Canadian Credit Card Quality Index Report: Losses Slightly Declined, While Payment Rates Increased In October 2012," on Dec. 5, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.