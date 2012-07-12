Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Maintains TDA CAM on RWNJuly 12 - Fitch Ratings has maintained 26 tranches of 11 TDA CAM transactions, a series of Spanish RMBS transactions on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The full list of rating actions can be found on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. The notes were initially placed on RWN on 3 April 2012 following the downgrade of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'), which acts as the account bank, basis swap provider and agent in all 11 transactions. The RWN reflected Fitch's concern over the increased counterparty exposure that the transactions had been subject to following the downgrade of the entity, which the management company, Titulizacion de Activos (TdA), was looking to resolve. Since the rating action in April 2012, CECA has opened accounts for the purpose of posting collateral on the basis swaps for the TDA CAM 1-9 transactions, and has established guarantees with Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3') to mitigate the increased counterparty risk relating to the account bank on all TDA CAM deals. However, the most recent downgrades of the financial institutions in Spain, has meant that the guarantees put in place with ICO are no longer deemed eligible under Fitch's structured finance counterparty criteria. Fitch understands that the management company is looking to implement further remedial actions following the downgrade of ICO. Given the large number of structured finance transactions that have been affected by the most recent downgrades, the process is taking longer than anticipated by the remedial period defined in the transaction documentation. For this reason the agency is maintaining the RWN on the affected tranches of TDA CAM, and will look to resolve the RWN once more information is made available from TdA. The resolution of the RWN will depend upon the implementation of appropriate remedial actions, which could potentially lead to the affirmation of the notes, while failure to take such measures would trigger a multi-category downgrade of the notes. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess the ratings were investor reports. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 11 August 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions