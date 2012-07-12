Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Maintains TDA CAM on RWNJuly 12 - Fitch Ratings has maintained 26 tranches of 11 TDA CAM
The notes were initially placed on RWN on 3 April 2012 following the downgrade
of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'), which
acts as the account bank, basis swap provider and agent in all 11 transactions.
The RWN reflected Fitch's concern over the increased counterparty exposure that
the transactions had been subject to following the downgrade of the entity,
which the management company, Titulizacion de Activos (TdA), was looking to
resolve.
Since the rating action in April 2012, CECA has opened accounts for the purpose
of posting collateral on the basis swaps for the TDA CAM 1-9 transactions, and
has established guarantees with Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO;
'BBB'/Negative/'F3') to mitigate the increased counterparty risk relating to the
account bank on all TDA CAM deals. However, the most recent downgrades of the
financial institutions in Spain, has meant that the guarantees put in place with
ICO are no longer deemed eligible under Fitch's structured finance counterparty
criteria.
Fitch understands that the management company is looking to implement further
remedial actions following the downgrade of ICO. Given the large number of
structured finance transactions that have been affected by the most recent
downgrades, the process is taking longer than anticipated by the remedial period
defined in the transaction documentation. For this reason the agency is
maintaining the RWN on the affected tranches of TDA CAM, and will look to
resolve the RWN once more information is made available from TdA. The resolution
of the RWN will depend upon the implementation of appropriate remedial actions,
which could potentially lead to the affirmation of the notes, while failure to
take such measures would trigger a multi-category downgrade of the notes.
