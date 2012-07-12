July 12 - Fitch Ratings says that the proposed restructuring of German
Residential Asset Note Distributor (GRAND), whose terms were published on 10
July 2012, reduces the elevated balloon risk that has driven the agency's
ratings in recent years.
GRAND is the largest outstanding European CMBS transaction, with a current
balance of EUR4.5 billion. The performance of the sole loan, as well as the
multifamily portfolio that secures it, has remained stable even during the
crisis. However, the extremely large loan balance and subsequent balloon risk
resulted in negative rating action in April 2012, as well as persisting Negative
Outlooks.
'In Fitch's view, the heads of terms represent a positive step toward a
consensual restructuring ahead of the scheduled loan maturity in July 2013,'
says Tuuli Tikka, Associate Director in Fitch's EMEA CMBS team. 'While it is not
possible to fully assess the credit impact on the transaction without knowing
the finer details of the restructuring, this is an encouraging signal.'
In particular, Fitch views positively the creation of a structure that will
permit partial refinancings of sub-portfolios. This is expected to provide the
sponsor the flexibility to refinance the portfolio through a number of smaller,
and therefore more manageable, facilities. By contrast, the current structure
would have forced the sponsor to coordinate a refinancing of the entire
outstanding debt amount. While it remains a challenge to secure large-ticket
funding in the current market, especially given the other large multifamily
loans maturing in the next year, the proposed structure is expected to provide a
stronger framework for doing so.
Fitch also views positively the activation of a cash sweep mechanism, though it
notes that all distributions at note level will continue to be distributed on a
pro rata basis. 'The transaction benefits from strong cash flow generated by a
well-managed portfolio. The implementation of a cash sweep mechanism means that
the rental increases achieved over the transaction term would directly benefit
noteholders,' says Alessandro Pighi, Senior Director in Fitch's EMEA CMBS team.
Fitch will continue to closely monitor the restructuring process and will
comment further when additional information is released.
