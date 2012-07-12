July 12 - OVERVIEW -- On July 12, 2012, the criteria framework we use for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds became effective. -- Based on our analysis under the updated criteria, we have placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on five European covered bond programs. -- Our ratings on two European covered bond programs that were already on CreditWatch negative based on our view of issuer creditworthiness are now additionally on CreditWatch negative for counterparty criteria reasons due to the criteria implementation. -- We have also lowered our ratings on one European covered bond program, which is now on CreditWatch negative for counterparty criteria reasons in addition to our view of issuer creditworthiness. -- We placed on CreditWatch negative our short-term ratings on four of the above-mentioned European covered bond programs. -- Our ratings on 145 or 95% of European covered bond programs or Spanish multicedulas transactions are likely to be unaffected by the implementation of our updated criteria. -- We intend to resolve all of these counterparty criteria-related CreditWatch placements on a continuous basis by affirming or lowering the ratings on or before the Jan. 11, 2013 transition date. July 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on eight European covered bond programs and related series following its review of covered bond programs' exposure to counterparty risk (see list below). This review follows the update of our methodology and assumptions for assessing counterparty and supporting party risk in covered bonds (collectively "counterparty risk") published on May 31, 2012 and the effective date of the new criteria today (see "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions"). We have reviewed whether the action plans submitted by the issuers enable the covered bond programs to meet the rating criteria within the subsequent six months (i.e., by Jan. 11, 2013, the transition date) or, if issuers have not submitted action plans, whether the existing program structures already meet the criteria. Where no action plans were provided or action plans were provided to address counterparty exposure, but in our view uncertainty persists as to whether these steps will enable the covered bond program to meet the rating criteria or to meet the criteria by the transition date, we have placed the ratings on CreditWatch negative. Based on our analysis under the updated criteria, we have: -- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on five European covered bond programs. We have received no action plan for four programs and one program is affected as we believe the action plan does not currently mitigate the covered bond program's exposure to relevant counterparties in accordance with our criteria. -- Updated the reasons behind our CreditWatch negative placements of our ratings on two European covered bond programs. These ratings are now on CreditWatch negative for counterparty criteria reasons as well as our view of issuer creditworthiness. -- Lowered our ratings on one European covered bond program due to our assessment of the existing derivative exposures under our covered bonds counterparty criteria. In combination with the issuer's creditworthiness, this assessment would not allow the current covered bond ratings to be maintained at the current rating level based on the program's current characteristics. Our ratings on this program are now on CreditWatch negative for counterparty criteria reasons as well as our view of the issuer's creditworthiness and our assessment of the cash flow risk. -- Placed on CreditWatch negative our short-term ratings on four European covered bond programs. The resolution of the counterparty criteria-related CreditWatch placements will depend on program-specific details and on the extent to which program sponsors and counterparties elect to take remedial action. During the period from the effective date until the transition date of Jan. 11, 2013--by which we aim to resolve the CreditWatch placements--we intend to resolve the counterparty criteria-related CreditWatch placements on a continuous basis by affirming or lowering the ratings within six months. Our ratings on 145 or 95% of European covered bond programs or Spanish multicedulas transactions are likely to be unaffected by the implementation of the updated criteria. This is because we believe that either the existing program structures already meet the criteria, or we have concluded that issuer action plans provided will effectively mitigate the covered bond programs' exposure to relevant counterparties in accordance with our criteria--and it is likely that the issuer will effectively implement them within the prescribed timeframe. RATINGS LIST Rating Program/ To From Country: Covered bond type Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AA/Watch Neg AA/Negative Germany: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Hypothekenpfandbriefe) Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank A/Watch Neg A/Stable Germany: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Offentliche Pfandbriefe) Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International S.A. AA/Watch Neg AA/Stable Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettre de Gage Publiques) UniCredit SpA Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite Programme AA+/Watch Neg AA+/Negative Italy: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite) Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC Global Covered Bond Programme AAA/Watch Neg AAA/Stable U.K.: Mortgage Covered Bonds Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG AA-/Watch Neg AA-/Watch Neg Germany: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Offentliche Pfandbriefe) Dexia LdG Banque S.A. AA/Watch Neg AA/Watch Neg Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettre de Gage Publiques) Rating Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch Negative Dexia Municipal Agency AA+/Watch Neg AAA/Watch Neg France: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Obligation Foncieres) Short-Term Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank A-1+/Watch Neg A-1+ Germany: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Hypothekenpfandbriefe) Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank A-1/Watch Neg A-1 Germany: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Offentliche Pfandbriefe) Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International S.A. A-1+/Watch Neg A-1+ Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettre de Gage Publiques) Dexia LdG Banque S.A. A-1+/Watch Neg A-1+ Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettre de Gage Publiques) The ratings on these covered bond programs are now on CreditWatch negative for counterparty criteria reasons in addition to our view of issuer creditworthiness.