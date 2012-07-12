July 12 - OVERVIEW
-- On July 12, 2012, the criteria framework we use for assessing
counterparty risk in covered bonds became effective.
-- Based on our analysis under the updated criteria, we have placed on
CreditWatch negative our ratings on five European covered bond programs.
-- Our ratings on two European covered bond programs that were already on
CreditWatch negative based on our view of issuer creditworthiness are now
additionally on CreditWatch negative for counterparty criteria reasons due to
the criteria implementation.
-- We have also lowered our ratings on one European covered bond program,
which is now on CreditWatch negative for counterparty criteria reasons in
addition to our view of issuer creditworthiness.
-- We placed on CreditWatch negative our short-term ratings on four of
the above-mentioned European covered bond programs.
-- Our ratings on 145 or 95% of European covered bond programs or Spanish
multicedulas transactions are likely to be unaffected by the implementation of
our updated criteria.
-- We intend to resolve all of these counterparty criteria-related
CreditWatch placements on a continuous basis by affirming or lowering the
ratings on or before the Jan. 11, 2013 transition date.
July 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit
rating actions on eight European covered bond programs and related series
following its review of covered bond programs' exposure to counterparty risk
(see list below).
This review follows the update of our methodology and assumptions for
assessing counterparty and supporting party risk in covered bonds
(collectively "counterparty risk") published on May 31, 2012 and the effective
date of the new criteria today (see "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," and "Counterparty Risk Framework
Methodology And Assumptions").
We have reviewed whether the action plans submitted by the issuers enable the
covered bond programs to meet the rating criteria within the subsequent six
months (i.e., by Jan. 11, 2013, the transition date) or, if issuers have not
submitted action plans, whether the existing program structures already meet
the criteria.
Where no action plans were provided or action plans were provided to address
counterparty exposure, but in our view uncertainty persists as to whether
these steps will enable the covered bond program to meet the rating criteria
or to meet the criteria by the transition date, we have placed the ratings on
CreditWatch negative. Based on our analysis under the updated criteria, we
have:
-- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on five European covered
bond programs. We have received no action plan for four programs and one
program is affected as we believe the action plan does not currently mitigate
the covered bond program's exposure to relevant counterparties in accordance
with our criteria.
-- Updated the reasons behind our CreditWatch negative placements of our
ratings on two European covered bond programs. These ratings are now on
CreditWatch negative for counterparty criteria reasons as well as our view of
issuer creditworthiness.
-- Lowered our ratings on one European covered bond program due to our
assessment of the existing derivative exposures under our covered bonds
counterparty criteria. In combination with the issuer's creditworthiness, this
assessment would not allow the current covered bond ratings to be maintained
at the current rating level based on the program's current characteristics.
Our ratings on this program are now on CreditWatch negative for counterparty
criteria reasons as well as our view of the issuer's creditworthiness and our
assessment of the cash flow risk.
-- Placed on CreditWatch negative our short-term ratings on four European
covered bond programs.
The resolution of the counterparty criteria-related CreditWatch placements
will depend on program-specific details and on the extent to which program
sponsors and counterparties elect to take remedial action. During the period
from the effective date until the transition date of Jan. 11, 2013--by which
we aim to resolve the CreditWatch placements--we intend to resolve the
counterparty criteria-related CreditWatch placements on a continuous basis by
affirming or lowering the ratings within six months.
Our ratings on 145 or 95% of European covered bond programs or Spanish
multicedulas transactions are likely to be unaffected by the implementation of
the updated criteria. This is because we believe that either the existing
program structures already meet the criteria, or we have concluded that issuer
action plans provided will effectively mitigate the covered bond programs'
exposure to relevant counterparties in accordance with our criteria--and it is
likely that the issuer will effectively implement them within the prescribed
timeframe.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26,
2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction
Accounts, May 31, 2012
-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept 14, 2009
-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009
-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28,
2008
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative
Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
AA/Watch Neg AA/Negative
Germany: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Hypothekenpfandbriefe)
Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
A/Watch Neg A/Stable
Germany: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Offentliche Pfandbriefe)
Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International S.A.
AA/Watch Neg AA/Stable
Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettre de Gage Publiques)
UniCredit SpA Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite Programme
AA+/Watch Neg AA+/Negative
Italy: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite)
Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC Global Covered Bond Programme
AAA/Watch Neg AAA/Stable
U.K.: Mortgage Covered Bonds
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative
Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG
AA-/Watch Neg AA-/Watch Neg
Germany: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Offentliche Pfandbriefe)
Dexia LdG Banque S.A.
AA/Watch Neg AA/Watch Neg
Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettre de Gage Publiques)
Rating Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch Negative
Dexia Municipal Agency
AA+/Watch Neg AAA/Watch Neg
France: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Obligation Foncieres)
Short-Term Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative
Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
A-1+/Watch Neg A-1+
Germany: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Hypothekenpfandbriefe)
Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
A-1/Watch Neg A-1
Germany: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Offentliche Pfandbriefe)
Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International S.A.
A-1+/Watch Neg A-1+
Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettre de Gage Publiques)
Dexia LdG Banque S.A.
A-1+/Watch Neg A-1+
Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettre de Gage Publiques)
The ratings on these covered bond programs are now on CreditWatch negative
for counterparty criteria reasons in addition to our view of issuer
creditworthiness.