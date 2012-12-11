Overview
-- Management has successfully defended XLIT's franchise, which was under
significant pressure following the financial market crisis in 2008.
-- Management has significantly de-risked the group's balance sheet
during the past few years while improving its consolidated operating results.
-- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable on XLIT and its
operating subsidiaries.
-- We expect strong earnings to result from the continuation of strong
business fundamentals.
Rating Action
On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to
positive from stable on XLIT Ltd. and its operating subsidiaries (collectively
referred to as XL). At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term
counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings and our 'BBB-' preferred
stock ratings on XLIT Ltd. In addition, we affirmed our 'A' long-term
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on XL's core operating
subsidiaries.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that management has successfully
defended XL's franchise, which was under significant pressure following the
financial market crisis in 2008. This was accomplished by divesting its
financial guarantee business, deleveraging its balance sheet, and managing
down the risk in its investment portfolio. Furthermore, management has renewed
XL's focus on property and casualty (P/C) insurance and reinsurance
operations, and has placed the life reinsurance operations in run-off.
The ratings affirmation is based on the group's strong competitive position
with a strong global market presence, strong property and casualty
(re)insurance operating performance, strong enterprise risk management (ERM),
and strong risk-adjusted capitalization. Partially offsetting these strengths
are the group's investments' susceptibility to mark-to-market volatility and
realized losses relative to peers--attributed to sizable allocation in
non-agency structured products--and the potential for losses from run-off
businesses.
XL has drastically de-risked its investments and is successfully bringing its
portfolio in line with P/C and Bermudian peers. Although efforts continue to
reduce this risk, XL's investments remain susceptible to mark-to-market
volatility and realized and unrealized losses, as the group still has sizable
exposure in structured investments. Its $4.2 billion exposure to nonagency
structured products as of Sept. 30, 2012, though markedly reduced from a peak
of $13.6 billion as of June 30, 2007, is sizable, but the potential
realized/unrealized losses' impact is somewhat contained.
Since the financial crisis, XL has capitalized on the momentum for enhancing
its ERM framework, which we view as strong. The group has cultivated a strong
risk culture throughout the organization and has demonstrated improvements in
capital modeling, strategic risk management, and controls. Given the
complexity of the group and the earnings volatility inherent in the nature of
its business, ERM is important to the rating on XL, and we expect the group to
maintain this momentum.
XL's underwriting performance from its core P/C (re)insurance segments has
been strong with an average combined ratio of 95.9% during the past five years
(2007-2011). However, it is materially stronger in the reinsurance segment
than in the insurance segment. In the first nine months of 2012, XL generated
strong underwriting performance as it reported a non-life combined ratio of
92.7% compared with 107.2% in the same period in 2011. Both insurance and
reinsurance segments' loss ratios improved. Excluding prior-year favorable
reserve development, the insurance and reinsurance loss ratios decreased by
12.4 and 23.8 percentage points, respectively, primarily because of lower
catastrophe and large loss activity.
XL's risk-adjusted capitalization is strong and redundant as of year-end 2011
and Sept. 30, 2012, supported by the recovery of its investments and improving
earnings. This gives the group the ability to support its growth initiatives
and absorb potential large losses. In addition, we expect capitalization to
remain strong and redundant in 2012 and 2013.
Outlook
The outlook is positive. We expect strong earnings to result from the
continuation of strong underwriting performance, further optimization of the
investment portfolio, and the materially reduced risk profile of the run-off
businesses. More importantly, we expect the continued focus and recent
enhancement of ERM to a strong level to reduce the frequency and severity of
unanticipated losses.
Hurricane Sandy will create a drag on XL's full-year earnings. However, we
expect these losses to be an earnings event rather than a capital event and we
estimate that XL will likely report a combined ratio in the 95%-100% for
2012. Based on our view of pricing and loss-cost trends, we expect a combined
ratio in the 90%-95% range, assuming a catastrophe load of 5% in 2013 and a
return on revenue in the mid-teens.
P/C gross premiums written will likely be flat to up 3% in 2012 and increase
5% to 10% in 2013, as a result of management's strategic growth initiatives
and somewhat favorable rate trends across various short-tail classes of
business. XL will continue to focus on underwriting profitability over volume
as it builds its underwriting expertise and reach as a way to increase its
business in the next favorable market cycle. We expect XL's financial leverage
to remain less than 25% and fixed-charge coverage to be at least 5x in 2013.
We could raise the ratings within the next 12 to 24 months if XL were to
sustain its improving operating performance, reduce the potential for adverse
charges from the investment and run-off businesses, and further improve its
fixed-charge coverage to at least 5x. Conversely, we could lower the rating if
the group does not meet our performance expectations, particularly if there
were a significant shortfall in underwriting results (absent a significant
catastrophe, in which event, we would expect XL's results to be consistent
with the industry as a whole). We could also consider a downgrade if
unexpected adverse events--such as additional realized investment losses,
large underwriting losses, or other material charges--were to occur.
