(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Norwegian banks could cope with a moderate fall in the country's housing market without a significant increase in loan impairment charges. A greater threat could be a possible knock-on effect on asset quality in banks' corporate books resulting from a drop in consumer confidence and in turn consumption, Fitch Ratings says. We believe that the strong growth in Norwegian house prices over the last 15 years is an unsustainable trend, even though the gains appear to have been driven by fundamental factors, such as high home ownership and low supply of new housing. We therefore expect that house prices will level off and may fall slightly. A bigger price correction is possible, although this does not represent our base case. In such a scenario, we would not expect this to lead to significantly higher loan impairment charges in residential mortgage portfolios. As long as unemployment and interest rates in Norway remain low, borrowers should be able to continue to service their mortgages. Norwegian households are more sensitive to a sharp rise in interest rates than many of their European peers, given their high leverage (with debt-to-income of 178%, compared to 99% in the eurozone). While we would not expect a significant increase in the number of borrowers defaulting on their mortgages, lower house prices and/or higher interest rates could affect consumer confidence, which could reduce consumption. That could, in turn, hurt the earnings capacity of Norwegian corporates, potentially creating an indirect negative effect on banks' corporate asset quality. Norway's strong sovereign balance sheet helps insulate its 'AAA'/Stable rating from any potential house price correction. The size of the sovereign's resources, with net financial assets totalling 166% of GDP in 2010, mean any economic shock would have to be large and sustained for it to threaten Norway's rating. Fitch on Thursday affirmed its ratings on Norwegian Sparebanken with a Stable Outlook, reflecting our expectation that the country's economic outlook will remain benign and that asset quality is sound. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)