July 12 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
July 12 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'F1+' rating on Intermountain Power
Agency's (IPA) $290 million authorized commercial paper (CP).
Fitch is not currently reviewing the 'AA-' long-term rating on IPA's outstanding
senior and subordinate bonds.
SECURITY
The CP program is a general unsecured obligation of IPA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ROBUST SHORT TERM LIQUIDITY: IPA's $290 million CP program is supported by two
line of credit facilities from JP Morgan Chase & Co ($200 million, rated
'A+'/Rating Watch Negative) and Bank of Nova Scotia ($90 million, rated
'AA-'/Stable Outlook). Together with $190 million of cash and short term
investments, IPA has a ratio of liquid resources to potential liquidity
requirements of 1.65 times (x); well in excess of Fitch's 1.25x requirement for
an 'F1+'.
LONG TERM TAKE OR PAY CONTRACTS: IPA has strong take-or-pay power sales
contracts (PSC) with 36 purchasing utilities (purchasers). The purchasers are
unconditionally obligated to pay all costs of operation, maintenance and debt
service whether or not the project is operating.
IMPLIED STEP-UP PROVISION: The PSCs are viewed as having an implied step-up
provision through the ability to amend the budget for unexpected costs,
including those from a member default.
STRONG PURCHASERS: The rating factors in the financial strength of the six
California purchasers who account for at least 75% of the project output. The
balance is shared between 23 Utah municipal purchasers (14%), six Utah
cooperatives (7%) and one investor owned utility (4%).
SOLID OPERATING PERFORMANCE: IPA continues to exhibit solid operational
performance. The project had an availability factor of 81.4% in 2011 and a
capacity factor of 74%. After factoring the planned outage in 2011, the net
output factor was a healthy 87%. From 2007 to 2010 IPA's availability factor has
exceeded 90%, indicating solid operating performance.
RAPID DEBT AMORTIZATION: IPA is aggressively repaying its outstanding debt.
IPA's publicly-held debt has been reduced by nearly two-thirds in the last 13
years. The agency continues to replace senior debt with subordinate debt issued
under a more flexible indenture. IPA's only exposure to variable rate debt is
through its commercial paper program.
LIMITED IMPACT OF NEW ENVIRONMENTAL RULES: IPA's existing pollution control
equipment meets the requirements under EPA's Mercury and Air Toxic Standards
(MATS) rule. Additionally, IPA's California purchasers are expected to be
allocated sufficient allowances through 2020 to meet the state's Green House Gas
(GHG) regulations.
CREDIT PROFILE
Take-or-Pay Power Sales Contracts
IPA owns and operates the Intermountain Power Project which includes a 1,800 MW
base load coal-fired generating plant and an extensive transmission system that
is used to deliver power to its purchasers. The project continues to operate at
a high degree of availability and exceeds the industry average for coal units of
comparable size. The project also exhibits a high capacity factor indicating its
competitive cost position in the region.
Credit strength is derived by the take-or-pay power sales contracts with 36
purchasing utilities. The PSCs expire on June 15, 2027, but if the project is
still operable, and to the extent permitted by law, the purchasers have renewal
rights for proportionate future participation with substantially equivalent
terms and conditions. Additionally, the PSCs cannot be adversely amended or
terminated as long as the bonds are still outstanding.
Strong Creditworthy Purchasers
There are six California purchasers consisting of the Los Angeles Department of
Water & Power (LADWP; 'AA?'/Stable Outlook, accounting for 44.617% generation
entitlement share), the cities of Anaheim ('AA-'/Stable Outlook, 13.225%),
Riverside ('AA-'/Stable Outlook, 7.617%), Burbank (not rated by Fitch, 3.371%),
Glendale ('A+'/Stable Outlook, 1.704%) and Pasadena ('AA'/Stable Outlook,
4.409%). California purchasers have approximately a 75% share of the project.
PacifiCorp (Utah Power & Light), the 23 Utah purchasers and the six rural
electric cooperatives have the remaining 25%. However, pursuant to an excess
power sales agreement between the Utah and the California purchasers,
California's share of the take-or-pay obligation is actually 96% with LADWP
alone accounting for 60%. The strength of the California purchasers together
with the allocation of sufficient allowances through 2020 partially mitigates
the concern due to the state's GHG regulations which are scheduled to be
effective Jan. 1, 2013.
Budgeting Process Allows for Unlimited Step-up
The power sales contracts provide that the obligation of each power purchaser is
several and not joint. However, a failure by a power purchaser to make payments
when due under its PSC may result in larger payments being assessed to the other
purchasers to enable the agency to pay operating expenses, debt service and
other costs of the project and maintain required reserves. A default in a prior
month is allocated pro-rata to all participants including the non-performing
participant in the following month albeit on an adjusted monthly budget that can
be higher than the original budget so as to not have a shortfall. This process
can be repeated for up to 120 days before the defaulting participant's power
supply is discontinued. The reallocation of defaulted amounts along with the
flexible budgeting process results in an unlimited implied step-up obligation
for the performing purchasers. This construct offers substantial protection to
bondholders from continuing defaults.