July 12 - Fitch Ratings advised today that it will conclude the BMG ratings review after receiving further details and projections regarding the establishment of the joint venture with Itau Unibanco S.A. in the consumer loan segment known as 'Consignado'. After its approval and depending on the relevance of the potential impacts of this joint venture on BMG's capital ratios and profitability, the bank's ratings may be affected. A full list of current ratings follows at the end of this press release. On July 10th, 2012, BMG announced an agreement with Itau Unibanco S.A. to form the newly named Banco Itau BMG Consignado S.A. in which Itau Unibanco S.A. will have a 70% stake and BMG 30% stake. The initial capital will be R$1 billion. In addition to this capital commitment Itau Unibanco will be providing funding of up to R$300 million per month for the booking of loan transactions for a period of at least five years with competitive rates. Fitch positively views this announcement especially given the strong commitment by Itau Unibanco (Long-term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB+' National Scale Rating AAA(bra) by Fitch) which is evidenced by the Itau name on the joint venture and the extension of a funding line at competitive rates. In addition, BMG expects to benefit from a substantial reduction in its operational costs as origination, monitoring, collection and other costs will be proportionally assumed by the joint venture. Also, the creation of this joint venture will enable a gradual reduction of BMG's R$33 billion risk-weighted assets as existing loans come due or are pre-paid. This is expected to result in a much-needed improvement to BMG's regulatory capital ratios which are currently very tight. Over the next two years, the joint venture is expected to grow its new loan portfolio up to R$12 billion which would nearly double Itau Unibanco's current portfolio and significantly increase its market share of this consumer finance segment where it currently holds a position behind several of its main competitors. Currently BMG has the second largest market share of this approximately R$172 billion consumer lending segment. Subject to regulatory approvals and internal logistics BMG expects the joint venture to begin operating by the fourth quarter of this year. BMG is also expected to benefit indirectly from in the area of corporate governance in view of the additional experience of directors provided by Itau Unibanco to the joint venture. BMG has shown to maintain comfortable levels of liquidity even during the recent nervousness following the intervention of Banco Cruzeiro do Sul and this is expected to continue while the joint venture is being formalized. It is important also to mention that all potential benefits and impacts on BMG's capitalization and profitability ratios will be reviewed by the agency as certain costs will not be able to be transferred, such as the need to amortize the significant volume of goodwill in the amount of BRL1.6 billion from the acquisition of Banco Schahin, which had a direct impact on BMG's Fitch's core capital ratio. Fitch will need to review BMG's revised business plan and forecasts on how it will improve its capital and profitability ratios including how it will benefit from its accrued tax credits. BMG management has committed to provide these details as they develop which will enable Fitch to evaluate potential impacts to BMG's ratings. Headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, BMG has been conducting business as a multiple bank since 1989. It is controlled by the Pentagna Guimaraes family. In the financial sector since 1930, the bank is the family's primary business, however, they also hold investments in real estate, agribusiness and the food processing sector. Fitch currently rates BMG as follows: BMG: --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term local currency IDR 'B'; --National long-term rating 'BBB(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating 'F3 (bra)'; --Viability rating 'b-'; --Support rating '4'; --Support rating floor 'B'.