Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Mercia No.1 plc's RMBS notes final
ratings, as follows:
GBP718,200,000 Class A1: assigned 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable
GBP718,200,000 Class A2: assigned 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable
GBP191,200,000 Class Z VFN: assigned 'NRsf'
The notes are backed by buy-to-let residential mortgage loans originated in
England and Wales by Godiva Mortgages Limited (Godiva; unrated), a wholly owned
subsidiary of Coventry Building Society (CBS; 'A'/Stable/'F1'). This is the
first standalone pass-through RMBS transaction by Godiva under the Mercia
series.
The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral,
available credit enhancement (CE), Godiva's origination and underwriting
procedures, its servicing capabilities, and the transaction's financial and
legal structure.
CE for the class A note totals 12%, provided by the subordination of the class Z
VFN (9.5%), a non-amortising reserve fund (2.5%), fully funded by the class Z
VFN at closing, and excess spread.
Godiva provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template and all relevant fields
were provided in the data tape with the exception of builders deposits, income
certification and the rental income for a small number of the loans. Fitch
applied no adjustment for income certification given the analysis for a BTL pool
is based on the rental income and not the borrower's income.
Annual performance history data was provided on Godiva origination covering
2007-2012, and by CBS for buy-to-let loans originated prior to 2007. The
performance of Godiva's mortgage book was in line with that seen for other prime
UK lenders.
Loan-level data on sold repossessions provided by Godiva consisted of 107 loans,
of which 99 were sold between 2007 and 2012. The agency used this data to
analyse the originator's quick sale adjustment (QSA), which at 32% is higher
than Fitch's base case assumption of 22%. The QSA was adjusted upwards to
reflect this difference. Godiva/CBS have had a very low number of repossessions
since the onset of the credit crisis.
To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model,
details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage
Loss Criteria" dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom -
Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012, and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity
assumptions indicated by the default model under various prepayment speeds, and
interest rates. The cash flow tests showed that the rated class of notes could
withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario
without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire
principal by legal final maturity.
Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults
and loss severity are included in the new issue report, which will shortly be
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by
information from Godiva Mortgages Limited, Coventry Building Society and their
legal advisors Allen & Overy LLP.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June
2012, 'EMEA Master Rating Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria
for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria
for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012,
'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA RMBS Cash
Flow Analysis Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United
Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
