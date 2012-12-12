Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sutton Bridge Financing Ltd's (SBF)
senior secured bonds and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as
follows:
GBP195m senior secured bonds due 2022: affirmed at 'BBB'; removed from RWN,
Outlook Stable
USD150m senior secured bonds due 2022: affirmed at 'BBB'; removed from RWN,
Outlook Stable
The rating actions follow the issuance of the bonds' redemption notice by SBF on
12 December 2012. The redemption of the bonds is planned to take place on 29
January 2013.
EDF Energy has announced the sale of Sutton Bridge Power Station to a
Macquarie-led consortium of investors. Completion of the sale is subject to
certain conditions including the approval of the sale transaction by the
European Commission (EC). The sale will occur after redemption of the SBF bonds.
The redemption amount will be GBP100,887,174.10 and USD76,165,116.89,
respectively. Fitch is comfortable that these payments will be met as they will
be funded using cash accumulated within the issuer group (ca GBP80m) and a loan
from EDF Energy. The risk of the sale not being approved by the EC is therefore
borne by EDF Energy.
The affirmation of the 'BBB' ratings and Stable Outlook are supported by the
stable operating and financial performance of the project company due to the
protection afforded by the existing Capacity Tolling Agreement (CTA) with EDF
Energy. Fitch intends to maintain ratings coverage until the bonds are paid in
full.
Sutton Bridge Power owns an 819 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power station in
England, which was financed in part by the proceeds of the two SBF bond issues.
EDF Energy was obliged by the European Commission (EC) to sell the plant in the
near term.
