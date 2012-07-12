July 12 - The 'AAA/V1' fund credit and volatility ratings assigned to the
San Bernardino County Investment Pool (CA) remain unaffected by the City of San
Bernardino bankruptcy filing on July 11, 2012. The San Bernardino County
Investment Pool is managed by the San Bernardino County Treasurer's Office on
behalf of the county, local school districts and other special districts. The
city has not been participating in the pool. As of May 31, 2011, the pool had
approximately $4.1 billion in assets under management.
POOL STRUCTURE AND LIQUIDITY
The pool is comprised almost entirely of monies held by the San Bernardino
County Treasurer on behalf of school districts, community college districts, and
certain special districts within the county. Because the city was not a pool's
depositor, there will be no unexpected cash outflows related to the city
bankruptcy filing. The captive nature of the investor base allows the pool to
invest in longer-dated maturity-matching eligible securities and immunizes large
scheduled cash outflows such as payroll. Nonetheless, the pool manages liquidity
risk conservatively and maintains $300 million in securities maturing overnight,
with at least $100 million in securities maturing within seven days. As of May
31, 2012, the pool had 18% of its portfolio in overnight securities.
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES
The San Bernardino County Investment Pool's primary investment objective is to
safeguard investment principal. The secondary objective is to maintain
sufficient liquidity to ensure that funds are available to meet daily cash flow
requirements. The third consideration is to achieve a reasonable rate of return
or yields consistent with the first two objectives.
INVESTMENT POLICIES
The pool invests in U.S. Treasury and government agency securities, U.S. money
market funds and other money market instruments including commercial paper,
certificates of deposit, bankers' acceptances and corporate medium-term notes.
Per its statement of investment policy, the pool must be invested in securities
rated at least 'F1' or 'AA' by Fitch or equivalent.
As of May 31, 2012, approximately 58% of the pool's portfolio was invested in
securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, 25% was in bank
certificates of deposit, 12% was in short-term obligations of financial and
non-financial corporations, 3% was allocated to domestic money market funds, and
2% in repurchase agreements. As of the same date, the weighted average credit
quality of the fund, as measured by Fitch's weighted average rating factor
(WARF), was 0.142, which is in line with Fitch's 'AAA' fund credit rating
criteria guidelines.
For additional information about Fitch bond fund rating guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.