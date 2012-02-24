(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. Internet security and network optimization solutions provider
Blue Coat Systems Inc. has used its senior facilities, along with about $402
million of cash on hand and $492 million of equity, to finance the $1.3
billion acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo.
-- We are assigning a 'B+' corporate credit rating to the company.
-- We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue rating with a recovery rating of
'2' to the company's $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility and
$360 million first-lien term loan, and a 'B-' issue rating with a recovery
rating of '6' to its $115 million second-lien term loan.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
stabilize annual revenues and achieve moderate EBITDA growth in the near term.
Rating Action
On Feb.24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B+' corporate
credit rating to Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Blue Coat Systems Inc. The outlook is
stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue rating with a recovery rating of
'2' to the company's $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility and
$360 million first-lien term loan. We also assigned a 'B-' issue rating with a
recovery rating of '6' to its $115 million second-lien term loan.
After the assignment of preliminary ratings on Jan. 25, 2012, the company
upsized its second-lien term loan by $30 million, which had a minimal effect
on leverage and did not affect the ratings, outlook, or recovery ratings.
Rationale
The rating on Blue Coat reflects Standard & Poor's view that a diverse
customer base, significant level of recurring revenues, and growing
addressable markets will support consistent operating profitability, despite
high leverage and a narrow product focus. Blue Coat is a provider of Internet
security and network acceleration solutions to large and midsize enterprises
and government agencies. The company's solutions help protect enterprises from
Web-based security threats ("malware"). The company also provides solutions
that improve the performance of business applications, optimize data and rich
media content delivery over wide-area network (WAN) connections, and increase
application responsiveness across the network. Revenues for the 12 months
ended October 2011 were $467 million.
Blue Coat's business risk profile is "weak" (as defined in our criteria). The
company is a niche participant in the global market for enterprise security
software, and faces significant competition from well-capitalized and often
more diversified companies such as Cisco Systems, McAfee (a division of
Intel), and Riverbed Technology. In addition, evolving market and customer
requirements will necessitate ongoing investment in product development; we
expect annual research and development to remain at approximately 13% to 14%
of revenues. These factors are partly offset by the company's established
position in the secure Web gateway market and significant customer switching
costs.
Although revenues declined 2% in the fiscal year ended April 2011, the
company's renewed strategic and market focus on its Web security products
generated signs of stability in new business activity in the six months ended
October 2011. The current rating and outlook incorporate our expectation that
Blue Coat will maintain relatively stable quarterly revenue levels in the
second half of fiscal 2012, followed by modest growth thereafter. We also
expect a modest improvement in operating margins as a result of a continuing
mix shift to more profitable service revenues.
Blue Coat will have an "aggressive" financial risk profile following the
transaction, with pro forma adjusted leverage of about 5.0x for fiscal 2012.
We expect moderate leverage improvement over the near-to-intermediate term,
reflecting our view of low-single-digit revenue growth and improved margins.
Free operating cash flow (FOCF) is likely to remain positive, reflecting
consistent profitability and moderate capital expenditures.
Liquidity
Pro forma for the transaction, we expect Blue Coat to maintain "adequate"
liquidity, comprising availability under a $50 million revolving credit
facility (at transaction close) and positive FOCF. Uses of cash include low
mandatory debt amortization, modest working capital needs, and capital
expenditures of about $15 million to $17 million.
Other expectations in terms of the liquidity analysis include:
-- We project sources of cash will exceed uses by more than 1.5x for the
near term, reflecting positive cash flow generation and low mandatory debt
repayments.
-- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 20%.
-- The current rating does not incorporate any material acquisitions or
shareholder payments that could stress liquidity.
-- In addition, we expect the company to maintain an adequate cushion
within its financial covenants.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Blue Coat
Systems, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Blue Coat will maintain
consistent profitability, supported by the company's diverse and recurring
revenue base, as well as our expectation that the company will maintain its
competitive position in key markets. An upgrade in the near term is unlikely,
given the company's leveraged financial profile and our view that its
ownership structure is likely to preclude sustained leverage reduction. We may
lower the rating if the company demonstrates a lack of revenue stabilization
or EBITDA growth, such that leverage approaches the 6x area.
Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action
Blue Coat Systems, Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
New Ratings
Blue Coat Systems, Inc.
Senior Secured
US$360 mil 1st lien term bank ln due 2018 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
US$50 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
US$115 mil 2nd lien term bank ln due 2019 B-
Recovery Rating 6
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)