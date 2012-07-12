(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Accounting adjustments capturing changes in the fair value of U.S. banks' debt may again cloud results for some of the largest banks in upcoming second-quarter earnings releases. Fitch expects a recent widening of credit spreads for a few large institutions -- notably JP Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley -- to drive debt valuation adjustment (DVA) gains that may distort headline earnings. Under fair value accounting rules, which may soon be reviewed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), banks include changes in the fair value of their own debt in pretax income. The theory behind the DVA gains and losses is that banks' liabilities should reflect market values of debt and the true costs faced by banks in retiring their own debt obligations. Unfortunately, volatility in bank spreads drives material changes in debt values quarter to quarter, forcing the largest banks to sometimes book large DVA gains or losses as credit market conditions change. Since spreads widened in the second quarter, the largest banks will likely report noncash gains in their upcoming results. This follows a series of DVA losses reported in the first quarter, when credit spreads for the big banks generally tightened as market perceptions of industry credit risk improved. We believe it is critical to distinguish between core bank earnings and noncash valuation adjustments that have little to do with the fundamental financial performance of the bank. As a result, we back out DVA gains and losses from reported pretax earnings in our analysis of quarterly results, and in the computation of relevant credit metrics. Importantly, only JP Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley typically report substantial changes in debt valuation. Because of the relatively small amount of debt subject to fair value adjustments, Goldman Sachs has not reported a big impact from DVA changes in recent quarters. Large U.S. regional banks are generally not affected by DVA accounting provisions. Debt subject to mark-to-market treatment, while significant for these four banks, still represents a relatively small percentage of total debt outstanding at each institution. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)