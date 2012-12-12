Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAApre', Negative Outlook rating to the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) $34,685,000 power revenue bonds, series FF maturing Jan. 1, 2014- 2023 and Jan. 1, 2026 (FF bonds), and MEAG's $49,665,000 general power revenue bonds, 2002A series maturing Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 1, 2018 (2002A bonds). The FF bonds were refunded on Oct. 22, 2012 with proceeds of MEAG's $140,015,000 power revenue bonds, series GG and other funds of MEAG. The 2002A bonds were refunded on Oct. 22, 2012 with proceeds of MEAG's $49,490,000 general power revenue bonds, 2012B series and other funds of MEAG. All of these refunded bonds will be redeemed on Jan. 1, 2013 at par. The Trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon, holds separate irrevocable trust funds for the benefit of the holders of the respective series of refunded bonds. Refunded bondholders have a first lien on all funds and securities held in these accounts, which the Trustee may use only to pay principal and interest due on the refunded bonds upon redemption. The 'AAApre', Negative Outlook rating reflects this lien and that all funds have been invested in direct non-callable obligations of the United States. Fitch's U.S. full faith and credit rating is currently 'AAA', Negative Outlook. Any substitute investments acquired in the future are also limited to direct non-callable obligations of the United States. The Arbitrage Group, Inc. verified the mathematical accuracy of computations relating to the sufficiency of receipts from escrowed funds and securities to pay principal and interest on the refunded bonds on the redemption date. These computations were contained in schedules provided to them by Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, underwriter for the refunding bonds. According to The Arbitrage Group verification report, the receipts from the securities and cash deposited will be sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the refunded bonds upon redemption. Prior to accepting substitute or additional investment securities, the Trustee must receive a new report verifying the continued sufficiency of escrowed funds to meet all future payments of principal and interest on the refunded bonds. The 'AAApre' rating applies to the bonds with the following CUSIP numbers: 373541WU1 373541WV9 373541WW7 373541WX5 373541WY3 373541WZ0 373541XA4 373541XB2 373541XC0 373541XD8 373541XF3 373541XE6 373541VF5 373541VG3 373541VH1 373541VJ7