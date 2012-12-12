(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s (ABN, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following a full review of the programme. The outstanding EUR23.8bn hard-bullet covered bonds are guaranteed by ABN AMRO Covered Bond Company B.V. (the CBC), a special purpose company established under Dutch Law. Under the covered bonds rating criteria, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 applies to this programme. When combined with ABN AMRO's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', it allows for a maximum achievable rating of 'AAA' for the covered bonds. The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by three-notches or more; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by three categories to 1 (very high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 83.0%. The covered bonds have a Stable Outlook, reflecting the Outlooks on both the issuer and the sovereign. The agency takes into account the highest observed AP of the past 12 months (72.3%) in its analysis, as ABN's Short-term IDR is above 'F3'. This allows the covered bonds to be rated 'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 83.0% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and a 'AAA' rating considering recoveries given default. The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of asset segregation, liquidity gap & systemic risk, cover pool specific alternative management and the privileged derivatives components, which are the weakest of the D-Cap components. The systemic alternative management component was assessed at low risk from a discontinuity point of view (see "Fitch Puts 2 Dutch Covered Bonds on RWN; Assigns Dutch & Irish Programmes D-Caps & Outlooks" dated 12 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch now communicates the maximum level of AP that supports the assigned covered bond rating. The current 'AAA' breakeven AP is higher than the previous supporting AP of 80.7% and the increase is mainly driven by the lower PD stress being applied, as the previous level was based on a 'AA+' PD. At end-October 2012, the cover pool consisted of EUR33.0bn of residential mortgage loans. The pool consisted of 341,265 loan parts to 178,328 borrowers, secured on residential properties in the Netherlands with 71.6% on pure interest only repayments. The mortgage portfolio had a weighted average (WA) current loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 74.2% and a WA current indexed LTV of 79.5%. The cover pool assets are diversified over the Netherlands, with the highest concentrations in Zuid-Holland 21.6%, Noord-Holland 20.9% and Noord-Brabant 15.5%. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 14.0% and a WA recovery rate of 59.0%. The WA life of the cover assets is 21 years, as compared to 7.5 years for the covered bonds. Fitch modelled the mismatches between the cover pool and the covered bonds post a theoretical default of the issuer and assumed that cover pool assets could be sold at a stressed price in order to pay the covered bonds in a timely fashion. Interest received from the cover assets are swapped into floating-rate interest through a total return swap agreement entered into with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. The CBC has also entered into covered bond swap agreements to hedge interest rate and currency risk. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)