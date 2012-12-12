Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Republic of Udmurtia's
RUB2.5bn domestic bond issue (ISIN RU000A0JTF76), due 5 December 2017, a
Long-term local currency rating of 'BB+' and a National Long-term rating of
'AA(rus)'.
The republic has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of 'BB+' and a
National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)'. The Long-term ratings both have Stable
Outlooks. The republic's Short-term foreign currency rating is 'B'.
The bond issue has a variable coupon and amortising structure. The proceeds from
the bond issue will be used to refinance maturing debt and to fund the budget
deficit.
A credit analysis on the Republic of Udmurtia is available on
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9980
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
6 Gasheka Street
Moscow, 125047
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Director
+7 495 95670 64
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 9134
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United
