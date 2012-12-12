Dec 12 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Belgian Covered Bond Legislative FrameworkDec 12 - Fitch Ratings has published a report which focuses on the newly passed legislative Belgian framework for covered bonds and explains how the applicable legislative and regulative regime is taken into account in Fitch's discontinuity analysis. After several attempts and various drafts, Belgium finally enacted its covered bond law and mobilisation law in August 2012. The legislation is further implemented by two royal decrees and regulations from NBB, which were all published in October 2012. In this report, Fitch discusses the impact of the Belgian covered bond legislation looking more specifically at the following aspects: asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, and the systemic component of the alternative management provisions. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.