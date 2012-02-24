(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24
RIO DE JANEIRO, February 24 (Fitch) The ratings assigned by Fitch to Cosan S/A
Industria e Comercio (Cosan) and its subsidiaries Cosan Combustiveis e
Lubrificantes Ltda (CCL), Cosan Overseas Limited (Cosan Overseas), Cosan
Lubrificantes e Especialidades Ltda (CLE), CCL Finance Limited (CCL Finance) and
Cosan Finance Limited (Cosan Finance) may not be affected by the announcement of
an agreement for the acquisition of shares of America Latina Logistica S/A
(ALL; Issuer Default Rating of 'BB-'; National Scale Rating 'A(bra)'),
equivalent to 5.7% of the company's total capital, for BRL896.5 million.
After the conclusion of this acquisition, Cosan will hold 49% of the shares of
the company's controlling block. The transaction is still dependent on the
approval from other signatories of ALL's shareholders agreement and also from
the Brazilian Transport Regulatory Agency (ANTT) and the Brazilian Antitrust
Council (CADE).
Cosan's financial profile should not be materially affected by the acquisition,
which is expected to be paid in cash, with the company's own resources and/or
resources from financial investors that eventually join Cosan in this
transaction. The acquisition of a shareholding participation in ALL will
strengthen Cosan's presence in the logistics segment, in which the company
already operates via its subsidiary Rumo Logistica S.A.. This company also has a
contract up to 2028 with ALL for the sugar transportation. On a pro forma basis,
for the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended Dec. 31, 2011, and disregarding the
entry of other investors, Cosan's consolidated net debt/EBITDA ratio would be
2.3 times (x), which compares to the 1.9x reported.
Fitch expects Cosan to manage its growth strategy with discipline, in order not
to excessively pressure its capital structure and leverage levels. New relevant
acquisitions financed with Cosan's own resources or by additional debt could
negatively impact the company's ratings.
ALL is Latin America's largest independent logistics company and operates
rail-based integrated services for a diversified client base in Brazil and, to a
lesser extent, in Argentina. For the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2011, ALL reported, on
a consolidated basis, EBITDAR of BRL1.6 billion, total adjusted debt of BRL9.2
billion, cash and equivalents of BRL2.2 billion and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of
4.3x.
Fitch rates Cosan and its subsidiaries as follows:
Cosan
--Local and foreign currency IDRs 'BB+';
--National scale rating 'AA-(bra)'
Cosan Overseas
--Local and foreign currency IDRs 'BB+';
--USD500 million Perpetual notes 'BB+'
CLE
--Local and foreign currency IDRs 'BB+';
--National scale rating 'AA-(bra)'
CCL Finance
--Local and foreign currency IDRs 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2014 'BB+'
Cosan Finance
--Local and foreign currency IDRs 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2017 'BB+'
The Rating Outlooks for Cosan, Cosan Overseas and CLE are Stable. The ratings
for CCL Finance and Cosan Finance are on Rating Watch Positive and this reflects
the transfer of unconditional payment guarantees of these notes to Raizen
Combustiveis for the former and to Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis and
Raizen Energia Participacoes for the latter. In Fitch's opinion, CCL Finance and
Cosan Finance's bondholders should benefit from a likely lower underlying credit
risk linked to the new guarantors, which are closer to the operating assets and
to Raizen's cash flow.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Renata Pinho
Director
+55-11-4504-2207
Fitch Ratings Brasil LTDA
Alameda Santos, 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Debora Jalles
Associate Director
+55-21-4503-2600
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
