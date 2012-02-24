Feb 24
Overview
-- Seattle-based coffeehouse company Starbucks Corp.'s profitability
gains continue to propel improvement in credit measures.
-- We anticipate expansion in international markets and product
innovation will continue to boost profit growth.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Starbucks to 'A-' from
'BBB+'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for further EBITDA
gains and modest improvement of credit measures over the near term.
Rating Action
On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Seattle-based Starbucks Corp. to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we raised our rating on the company's $550 million senior
unsecured notes to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and affirmed our 'A-2' short-term rating.
Rationale
The ratings on Starbucks reflect its strong performance and our expectation
for solid growth over the intermediate term. We expect the company to
consistently generate good cash flows and at least maintain its existing
credit measures.
Starbucks' "strong" (as our criteria define the term) business profile
reflects its leading market position and excellent brand recognition in the
specialty coffee market. Although Starbucks' recent performance has been
solid, we view the specialty coffee segment of the retail industry as
vulnerable to economic downturns and a drop in discretionary spending. This
was the case in 2008-2009, when operations weakened during the recession. In
addition, the industry is becoming increasingly competitive as many players
introduce better-quality products. Still, we expect Starbucks' continuous
product innovation and aggressive expansion into less saturated international
markets to bolster profit growth over the intermediate term.
Starbucks continues to benefit from an efficient cost structure and sales
leverage. Still, the EBITDA margin narrowed about 90 basis points to 21.8% as
of Jan. 1, 2012, because of commodity price inflation and incremental costs to
support store expansion. We think high prices for coffee will further modestly
erode the EBITDA margin during 2012.
We view Starbucks' financial risk profile as "modest," reflecting its good
cash flow generation, "strong" liquidity, and strengthening credit metrics.
Improving profitability propelled credit measure improvement over the past two
years, with total debt to EBITDA of 1.4x on Jan. 1, 2012, down from about 2.1x
two years earlier. EBITDA interest coverage improved to 9.3x in 2011 from 5.6x
while funds from operations to total debt increased to more than 60% from
about 44% for consecutive periods. We expect these measures to strengthen
further over the intermediate term because of additional profitability gains
and conservative financial management.
Specifically, our assumptions for the next 12 months include the following:
-- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit area from mid-single-digit
same-store sales growth in the U.S. and double-digit revenue growth in
international markets;
-- EBITDA margin modestly declining due to higher commodity prices;
-- 2012 free operating cash flow about 20% lower than in the prior year
due to higher capital spending;
-- Capital expenditures of nearly $900 million to support store
renovation and expansion;
-- Little change to the company's cash balances because of continuing
share repurchases combined with dividend distribution;
-- Total debt to EBITDA falling to 1.3x and coverage of interest
improving to mid-9.5x; and
-- We also assume that any liability payments to Kraft would not
significantly damage credit ratios. We note that the earlier proposed payment
of $750 million would not have seriously eroded ratios.
Liquidity
Liquidity is strong for Starbucks, and the company's short-term rating is
'A-2'. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, in our view, are
as follows:
-- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12
months will exceed its uses by 1.5x or more.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 30% decline
in EBITDA.
-- We expect the company to maintain sufficient covenant headroom.
-- In our view, the company's financial policies are conservative.
-- In our view, Starbucks has a high standing in the credit markets.
Starbucks has a history of strong cash flow generation, with cash flow from
operations of $1.6 billion for fiscal-year 2011. We anticipate comparable
levels of cash flow from operations in 2012.
On Jan. 1, 2012, liquidity comprised about $2.3 billion of cash and short-term
investments and full availability under Starbucks' $500 million revolving
credit facility, which fully backs up its $500 commercial paper program.
On-balance-sheet debt consists only of $550 million 6.25% senior notes due
August 2017. EBITDA cushion against financial covenant levels is adequate at
about 41%, as of the quarter ended Jan. 1, 2012
Our liquidity assessment does not incorporate any cash settlements resulting
from the pending lawsuit with Kraft.
Outlook
The rating outlook is stable. We expect further EBITDA gains and modest
improvement of credit measures over the near term as international expansion
and product innovation continue to bolster growth.
We would consider a downgrade if the company's leverage increases to more than
2x. This could occur from a significant deterioration of operating
performance, such that EBITDA declines by about 32% from levels as of Jan. 1,
2012, and debt remains constant. Higher leverage could also result from a more
aggressive financial policy, such as Starbucks using debt to finance its share
repurchase program. In addition, although unlikely in our view, leverage could
also suffer if the lawsuit settlement with Kraft leads to ratio deterioration
above the indicated threshold.
Our view of the company's business profile limits any potential for a positive
rating action over the next one to two years.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Starbucks Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
Upgraded
To From
Starbucks Corp.
Senior Unsecured A- BBB+
Ratings Affirmed
Starbucks Corp.
Commercial Paper A-2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Mariola Borysiak, New York (1) 212-438-7839;
mariola_borysiak@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Andy Sookram, New York (1) 212-438-5024;
andy_sookram@standardandpoors.com
