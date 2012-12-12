Dec 12 - Management's initiatives toward stable operating performance support a stable outlook for nonprofit hospitals and healthcare systems in 2013, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. 'A continued focus on operating efficiency, stable reimbursement levels, modest managed care rate increases, and a higher than expected 2013 Medicare market basket increase all contribute to a stable landscape,' said Jim Lebuhn, Senior Director. 'However, Fitch believes there is increased uncertainty beyond 2013 as opportunities for further cost cutting wane and a wave of expected reimbursement reductions are realized under the full implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) beginning in 2014.' Providers have been preparing for a move away from a fee-for-service environment to one that is focused on quality and cost. The full financial impact of PPACA remains uncertain as reduced reimbursement for Medicare and Medicaid should be mitigated by the expanded coverage for the uninsured through the creation of health insurance exchanges and expansion of Medicaid eligibility. The hospital industry is facing an automatic 2% reduction in Medicare reimbursement beginning in January 2013 if the federal government fails to avoid the fiscal cliff. Although any reimbursement reduction is viewed negatively, Fitch believes hospitals should be able to absorb the impact of the reduction since many use conservative assumptions surrounding governmental reimbursement in their budgeting process. However, lower-rated credits are expected be affected to a greater degree than higher-rated credits. Fitch will host a conference call to discuss its 2013 U.S. Nonprofit Hospitals outlook on Dec. 13th at 2pm EST. Dial-in details are: U.S. Participants: +1-877-467-8597 International Participants: +1-706-643-6296 Conference and Replay ID: 73935205 Replays will be available for 30 days. Replay dial-ins are accessible using the following numbers: U.S. Replay: +1-855-859-2056 International Replay: +1-404-537-3406 The full report, titled '2013 Outlook: Nonprofit Hospitals and Healthcare Systems', is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Jim LeBuhn Senior Director +1-312 368-2059 Fitch, Inc. 70 West Madison Street, 11th Floor, Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2013 Outlook: Nonprofit Hospitals and Healthcare Systems ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Multimedia Tools Products and Services Fitch Training FITCH: 2013 OUTLOOK FOR NON-PROFIT HOSPITALS STABLE DESPITE MOUNTING PRESSURES