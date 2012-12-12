Overview
-- Germany-based meter manufacturer Elster Group SE has completed its
redemption in full of its EUR250 million 6.25% senior notes due 2018.
-- We are affirming all our ratings on Elster, including our 'BB-'
corporate credit rating, and removing the ratings from CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- The outlook at the time of withdrawal was stable.
-- We are subsequently withdrawing our ratings on Elster at the company's
request.
Rating Action
On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on Elster Group SE and removed the ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on June 19,
2012, following Elster's announcement that it was in talks to be acquired by
Melrose PLC (not rated). Subsequently, we are withdrawing our corporate credit
rating on Elster at the issuer's request. The outlook at the time of the
withdrawal was stable. All of the debt Standard & Poor's rated has been
redeemed in full. As a result, we have withdrawn all our issue-level and
recovery ratings on the company's notes.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our assessment that credit quality remains stable
with Elster's new ownership. Melrose acquired Elster on Aug. 28, 2012. Elster
has redeemed in full its outstanding EUR250 million senior notes due 2018.
Related Criteria And Research
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Removed from CreditWatch
To From
Elster Group SE
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Neg/--
Elster Finance B.V.
Senior Unsecured BB- BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3 3
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
Elster Group SE
Corporate Credit Rating NR BB-/Stable/--
Elster Finance B.V.
Senior Unsecured NR BB-
Recovery Rating NR 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.