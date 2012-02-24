(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - It appears that 2012 is shaping up as a year in which a tenuous economic recovery in the U.S., low interest rates, and revenue-squeezing regulatory changes are likely to dampen profitability and slow the improvement in credit quality for U.S. banks, said an article published by Standard & Poor's, titled "The Mixed Performance Among U.S. Banks In The Fourth Quarter Is Likely To Persist In 2012."

"The fourth quarter of 2011 saw an unusually high number of negative rating actions among U.S. banks after we implemented our revised banking criteria," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carmen Manoyan. "Although most of our ratings remained unchanged, in the last three months of the year we downgraded 30% of the U.S. banks we rate. Most of those downgrades were at large complex banks, which also constituted a disproportionate share of the 22% of U.S. banks with negative outlooks."

Moreover, because we believe the large banks are likely to benefit from extraordinary government support, the ratings on them are closely tied to the U.S. sovereign credit rating under the new bank criteria, and we could lower the ratings on these banks further if the U.S. were downgraded again. In 2012, the housing crisis remains an issue for U.S. banks, in our view. The impact of various legal actions against U.S. banks in conjunction with the housing collapse is uncertain. Moreover, a substantial proportion of home mortgages remains underwater, and it's too early to tell how well or poorly federal efforts to curtail further foreclosures will work. The economic recovery generated slow but steady growth in the number of private-sector jobs in the fourth quarter, and that coincides with modestly higher commercial and industrial lending. But the moribund housing market is still hobbling economic growth, and residential home sales in many parts of the country remain weak, thanks in large part to the overhang of shadow inventory and still-high unemployment.

"If the economy continues its measured recovery and no unexpected financial market dislocations occur, we anticipate that in 2012 U.S. banks will continue to see some improvement in fundamentals as they struggle to build profitability in what we expect to be an extended period of low interest rates," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Matthew Albrecht. "However, there are still uncertainties regarding the outcome of the sovereign debt and banking crises in Europe. U.S. banks do not have significant exposure to these problems right now," said Mr. Albrecht. "But if either were to worsen, the spillover effects in terms of counterparty exposure or dislocations in the credit markets could be serious for some large banks." (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)