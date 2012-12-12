(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norway-based KLP Banken AS Group's (KLP
Banken) and its covered bond issuing subsidiary, KLP Kommunekreditt AS's
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks. At the same
time, the agency has affirmed both entities' Short-term IDRs at 'F2' and Support
Ratings at '1'.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
The ratings are driven by institutional support from both entities' ultimate
parent, Kommunal Landspensjonskasse (KLP). KLP is one of Norway's largest life
insurance companies with total assets of NOK324bn at end-September 2012. KLP's
Long-term IDR of 'A' and Insurer Financial Strength Rating of 'A+' were affirmed
on 22 November 2012 with Stable Outlooks (see "Fitch Affirms KLP IFS at 'A+',
Outlook Stable", dated 22 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
As they are support driven, KLP Banken's and KLP Kommunekreditt AS's IDRs are
sensitive to any change in KLP's IDRs or a change in Fitch's assessment of the
probability or willingness of KLP to support the two entities. The IDRs are one
notch below KLP's IDR, which reflects the strategic importance of the two
entities. The strategic importance is driven by shared branding, strong
synergies providing greater product penetration to its customers and the high
level of integration.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
Fitch considers that there continues to be an extremely high probability of
support in case of need for both entities, given high reputational risk for KLP.
KLP has previously provided support to KLP Banken and KLP Kommunekreditt through
loan purchases to provide liquidity and capital injections.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
KLP Kommunekreditt AS is a wholly owned subsidiary of KLP Banken and a leading
brand name in the Norwegian public sector lending space. The ratings are
equalised with those of KLP Banken due to reputational risk for KLP Banken and
ultimately KLP and the high level of integration into KLP Banken.
The rating actions are as follows:
KLP Banken
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
KLP Kommunekreditt AS
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
