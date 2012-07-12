July 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Banco BMG S.A. (global scale: B/Stable/B; national scale: brBB+/Stable/--) are unaffected following the proposal to establish a joint venture with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2). Upon the regulatory approval, we will evaluate the joint venture's impact on Banco BMG's capital position, funding, and operating costs.