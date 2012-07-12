July 12 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
July 12 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the following
series of bonds expected to be issued on behalf of the UPMC Health System, PA
(UPMC) by the Monroeville Finance Authority (Allegheny County, PA):
--$410,000,000 series 2012A revenue and revenue refunding bonds.
Fitch also affirms the 'AA-' rating on UPMC's outstanding parity debt (issued
through the Pennsylvania Higher Educational Facilities Authority, Allegheny
County Hospital Development Authority, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
and Allegheny County Industrial Development Authority).
The series 2012A and 2012B bonds are expected to be issued as fixed-rate bonds
and sold via negotiation the week of July 15, 2012. Bond proceeds of the series
2012A will be used to fund various capital expenditures and proceeds of the
series 2012B will be used to refund the following series of bonds: Allegheny
County Hospital Development Authority series 2003 and 2004A, Pennsylvania Higher
Educational Facilities Authority series 1999A and Erie County Hospital Authority
2008. The series 2012A and B bonds will have a Feb. 15, 2042 final maturity.
MADS on parity indebtedness of $236.2 million was provided by the underwriters
and occurs in 2015.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a revenue pledge of the Obligated Group. UPMC is in the
process of standardizing its bond covenants under the 2007 Master Trust
Indenture (MTI), which may be completed with this financing as the debt being
refinanced by the series 2012B bonds and discussion with the remaining 1995
noteholders would bring all of their outstanding parity debt under the 2007 MTI.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MARKET DOMINANCE IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA: UPMC's historical strength has been
its dominant market share of the Western Pennsylvania market with an estimated
35.8% share and a 40.2% share of the 10 immediately surrounding counties, more
than twice that of its main competitor.
CHANGE IN COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The intent of Highmark (Blue Cross Blue Shield)
to build an Integrated Delivery and Financial System (IDFS) in western
Pennsylvania with a competing, financially struggling West Penn Allegheny Health
System (WPAHS, rated 'B+' by Fitch) as well as a network of ambulatory malls,
presents a competitive threat, but Fitch does not expect market share to shift
significantly over the near term.
HIGHMARK CONTRACT EXTENDED: Bowing to political pressure from the Governor, UPMC
and Highmark agreed to an extension of its contract for hospital services to
December 2014 at an undisclosed increase in Highmark's reimbursement rates.
CONSISTENT PROFITABILITY: UPMC's financial metrics have historically lagged 'AA'
medians, but the system has maintained a positive history of solid top line
revenue growth and consistent operating profitability. Operating performance had
shown improvement in fiscal 2011 (year ended June 30) and operating and
operating EBITDA margins at 3.9% and 9.1% through the nine months interim period
ended March 31, 2012 were close to Fitch's 'AA' medians.
MANAGEABLE DEBT: The system's debt metrics are moderate with MADS coverage by
EBITDA of pro forma debt of 4.3 times (x) both in fiscal 2011 and through the
interim period, and MADS remains at a moderate 2.4% of revenues. UPMC is nearing
the end of its major capital investments with only a moderate level of borrowing
planned over the next five years, which is not expected to materially increase
long-term debt beyond the current level.
CREDIT PROFILE
UPMC has historically been the market leader, and its market share of the
10-surrounding counties increased to 40.2% through September 2011 from 37.1% in
2009 as a result of the addition of Hamot Medical Center in February of 2011 and
the closure of two of WPAHS's hospitals by the end of 2010. This compares to
14.6% market share of its main competitor, WPAHS.
However, the competitive landscape is being altered as Highmark, the dominant
insurer in western Pennsylvania, embarks on its plan to create its own
integrated delivery system by partnering with the financially very weak WPAHS to
provide hospital services, and most recently affiliating with Jefferson Regional
Medical Center in Jefferson Hills, as well as creating its own network of
medical malls throughout the region. Highmark has made a $475 million commitment
to WPAHS in the form of loans and grants over a three-year period, of which $200
million has already been contributed. While this has the potential of shifting
some market share away from UPMC, Fitch does not expect a significant impact
over the near term.
The financially struggling WPAHS closed two of its facilities to acute care
services as part of its urban consolidation at the end of 2010, which had a
positive impact on UPMC's inpatient and emergency department volumes. Admissions
increased by 5.6% in fiscal 2011 and by 9.5% through the 2012 interim period and
emergency visits by 10.8% and 17% during the two respective periods. Such robust
volume growth may be tempered as WPAHS is gradually reopening its West Penn
Hospital to inpatient services, which is only two blocks from UPMC's Shadyside
Hospital. The Highmark WPAHS affiliation has passed the federal antitrust
scrutiny, but still needs approval from the Pennsylvania Department of
Insurance.
UPMC and Highmark were initially unsuccessful in negotiating the renewal of a
10-year contract for hospital services, which would have expired in June of 2012
(with a one-year run-off period). Through subsequent involvement of the
Pennsylvania Governor and a mediation process, the two parties agreed to an
extension of the contract to December 2014 at more favorable rates to UPMC. The
new rates are now reportedly closer to those UPMC obtained from the four
national insurers, with which it entered into contracts last year when the
contract with Highmark was expected to be cancelled. Fitch's concern with the
potential impact of the Highmark contract cancellation, which would have
impacted 23% of UPMC's gross revenues, has thus been at least temporarily
alleviated and UPMC has two and a half years in which to adjust its course of
action should the contract not be extended past that date.
UPMC's financial metrics have historically been below 'AA' category medians,
with the Fitch rating based to a significant degree on the system's very strong
market position, however, fiscal 2011 and the 2012 year to date performance were
closer to the rating level. Revenues increased by close to 12% in 2011 and
through the nine-month interim period, producing operating income of $283.5
million last year and $199.5 million for the three quarters of 2012 ended March
31, equating to operating margins of 3.1% in fiscal 2011, but a slightly lower
2.7% for the interim period, as compared to the category median of 4.3%.
Management budgeted a more conservative operating margin of 1.5% for fiscal
2013.
UPMC has just opened UPMC East, a $250 million 156-bed community hospital in
Monroeville. It is intended to provide more convenient access for UPMC patients
in the eastern Pittsburgh suburbs and to decompress Shadyside Hospital.
Projections call for only approximately half of the volume at UPMC East to be
generated from new patients. WPAHS's Forbes Regional Hospital (Forbes) has a
competing hospital one mile from the new site, but UPMC's presence in the market
is already established with several physician groups. UPMC East is likely to
draw some volume away from Forbes.
The second major project is the planned construction of the UPMC Center for
Innovative Science near the Shadyside campus, a $300 million facility which is
currently in the design and development stage. Construction is planned to
commence in 2014 and will be funded from a combination of debt and internal
sources.
Following the issuance of the series 2012A and 2012B bonds, UPMC will have
approximately 80% of its debt at fixed interest rates. Management projects that
the system will be issuing between $150 million and $350 million of debt
annually over the next five years, roughly equivalent to its principal
amortization during those years, with the target of keeping outstanding
long-term debt not to exceed the current level of approximately $3.2 billion.
UPMC's debt metrics are moderate and MADS coverage by EBITDA of pro forma debt
(includes $210 million of new money from the series 2012A financing), was 4.3x
in both fiscal 2011 and for the 2012 interim period, as compared to the 'AA'
category median of 5x, and MADS as percentage of revenues of 2.4% is consistent
with the median. MADS is calculated per MTI definitions for the treatment of
several balloon payments.
Unrestricted cash and investments are reported at $3.5 billion, equating to 144
days cash on hand and cash equal to 103% of pro forma debt.
Fitch's Stable Outlook for UPMC is based on the expectation that UPMC's debt
metrics will remain at the current moderate level and that its strong market
presence will enable it to effectively compete in this market despite the
heightened competition from a Highmark supported network. Deterioration in
UPMC's financial metrics or erosion of market share could introduce negative
rating pressure.
UPMC's quarterly and annual disclosures to industry participants (including
EMMA) have been excellent and consist of full financial statements, utilization
and other information, and management's discussion and analysis of results,
which Fitch views favorably.