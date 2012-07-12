July 12 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB-' rating with a
Stable Outlook to approximately $261 million in proposed senior lien revenue
bonds to be issued by the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA) on
behalf of 95 Express Lanes LLC (95 Express, or the Concessionaire). In addition,
Fitch expects to assign a 'BBB-' rating on the expected $300 million TIFIA loan
to 95 Express.
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt by Fitch of final documents
and legal opinions conforming to information already received and reviewed as
well as the final pricing of the bonds. The senior lien revenue bonds are
expected to price in mid-July 2012 and the proceeds will be loaned to 95 Express
to pay a portion of costs of the 95 Express Lanes LLC Project (the Project).
The TIFIA loan will be not be executed at closing but is expected to close in
late 2012/early 2013. To the extent the TIFIA loan is not executed, the
concession agreement requires increased funding from the Virginia Department of
Transportation (VDOT) and the equity sponsors which is committed at financial
close of the senior lien bonds.
Key Rating Drivers
Demonstrated Traffic Volumes in Solid Service Area: The existing general purpose
lanes have high levels of congestion, in the northbound direction (morning) and
southbound direction (evening) consisting primarily of commuter traffic. The
strategic location of the project in a service area with high wealth levels and
limited viable alternatives for commuters is a key strength for this managed
lane application.
High Pricing Power With Some Uncertainty: 95 Express will maintain a dynamic
pricing policy on the managed lanes to manage traffic throughput and maximize
revenues. While managed lanes projects are more sensitive to economic downturns,
this risk is partially offset by the strong regional demographics and existing
high congestion levels as well as the relative stability of traffic volumes
during the recent economic downturn. Given the limited operating history of
managed lanes, there is uncertainty associated with the optimal toll rate
related to the assumed time savings; however, aforementioned strong demographics
should support the assumed moderate-to-high toll rates. These risks are further
partially mitigated by the ramp-up reserve and Fitch's conservative approach to
traffic and revenue assumptions.
Construction Package with Strong Contractors & Moderate Construction Complexity:
In Fitch's view, the project has an above average construction and contractual
support package including a fixed price turnkey contract with reputable
contractors. Adequate construction risk mitigants are also present, including a
100% parent guarantee and liquidated damages inclusive of principal and interest
through the long stop date. Additionally, the project benefits from sizable
construction contingency and structured reserves to deal with unforeseen
construction issues. The construction contract contains other standard elements
including a 40% liability cap.
Fixed Rate Debt and Solid Covenants: The debt service profile consists of fixed
rate debt with no refinance risk. Senior debt is back loaded with principal
amortization scheduled to begin in 2030. The proposed TIFIA structure includes
significant flexibility between mandatory and scheduled principal and interest
payments in the event that traffic and revenue projections do not materialize
and/or future economic conditions impact the assumed managed lanes usage levels.
The additional bonds test (1.25x total debt service coverage for construction
related activity and expected to be 2.0x senior debt service coverage for
refinancings that increase the debt quantum) and distribution test (1.30x total
debt service coverage) provides solid protection against increased leverage.
Senior reserves are adequate at the greater of 12 months senior interest or nine
months debt service and also included is a required minimum balance in the ramp
up reserve equal to nine
months of TIFIA mandatory debt service
Financial Flexibility is Low-to-Moderate and Leverage is High: Under Fitch's
Base case (not including the ramp-up reserve), debt service coverage, including
senior and TIFIA mandatory
minimum debt service, averages 2.16 times (x) with a minimum of 1.37x in Fitch's
Base Case.
Fitch's Rating Case yields average debt service coverage, including senior and
TIFIA mandatory of 1.84x with a minimum of 1.33x (in 2019). Under Fitch's Base
and Rating Case scenarios TIFIA scheduled is also fully amortized, with some
very minimal deferral in both cases. Given the assumed TIFIA flexibility, ample
financial cushion to deal with weaker conditions exists on both liens of debt.
In Fitch's Base Case leverage (cash flow available for debt service to
net debt) is initially high at over 23x in the first fully ramped-up year.
Equity and Grantor's Strength is Key: To the extent that TIFIA funding is not
available, the credit quality of the equity partners and the grantor is critical
to meet increased funding requirements. Fitch does not view the credit quality
of VDOT and the equity partners as a constraint on the project rating.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action
--Unforeseen construction delays and cost overruns, partially mitigated by the
aforementioned
construction package.
--Traffic and revenue performance at or below the Fitch Rating case could lead
to rating
pressure.
--Traffic and revenue performance exceeding the base case, coupled with the
Concessionaire's ability to manage operations and maintenance (O&M) costs as
well as renewal and replacement
expenses could materially improve financial flexibility and higher coverage
levels, improving overall credit quality.
--Weaker than expected TIFIA loan provisions or flexibility that materially
weakens financial cushion and/or debt service coverage ratios. This is partially
mitigated by the provisions in the Comprehensive Agreement (C.A) that provide
protection in the event TIFIA proposes noncommercial terms.
SECURITY
The senior lien revenue bonds will be secured by a first priority lien on
project net revenues and the TIFIA loan will be secured by a second priority
lien on project net revenues. The priority shares of the TIFIA Loan will spring
to parity with the senior secured obligations and any other permitted senior
secured indebtedness upon the occurrence of a bankruptcy related event.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
95 Express expects to currently issue, through VSBFA, approximately $261 million
of senior lien private activity bonds and later enter into a $300 million cash
flow subordinate TIFIA loan to help fund the design and construction of the
project. Additionally, the project will be funded through an expected equity
contribution of $302.3 million from Drive USA Investments LLC (Transurban
Finance Company Pty Limited's (TFC) senior notes rated 'A-') and Fluor (Fluor
Corporation rated 'A-') and a public sector contribution of approximately $64.3
million from VDOT. Under the terms of the documents, VDOT and Equity will commit
an aggregate contingent amount. The aggregate contingent amount will be used for
TIFIA funds not received. The actual amount contributed will be dependent on the
risk sharing protocol agreed to by both parties. Currently it is Fitch's
expectation that if the TIFIA loan is unavailable, VDOT would be required to
provide up to around $218 million and equity would provide up to approximately
$114 million in additional funding both of which are committed at financial
close of the senior bonds.
The maturity of the senior PABs is expected to be about 27 years from financial
close. The TIFIA loan will have a maturity of 35 years from substantial
completion and is expected to capitalize interest costs during construction and
include an optional 5 year capitalization during ramp-up. In the event that the
TIFIA loan is not executed by March 31, 2013, provisions in the documents call
for increased funding from both VDOT and the equity partners to cover the loan
amount. Fitch views the credit quality of VDOT and the equity partners above the
rating of the project and therefore not a limiting factor to the project rating.
Overall, assuming the combination of senior revenue bonds and the TIFIA loan,
the debt per lane mile of approximately $9.75 million of the project has lower
debt per lane mile than other managed lanes projects. Without the TIFIA loan,
the project has very low leverage and would likely be rated higher.
The project consists of the development, design, finance, construction,
maintenance and operation of managed high occupancy toll (HOT) lanes along I-95
within the existing high occupancy vehicle (HOV) corridor that will be expanded
on the southern end. The project forms part of the I-95 corridor that extends
along the east coast of the USA from Florida to Maine. The interstate is a vital
artery for all types of traffic, including commercial, commuter and
recreational.
Within Northern Virginia, the facility passes through the highly urbanized
counties of Prince William, Fairfax, Alexandria and Arlington on its way into
Washington, D.C. I-95 also connects with Capital Beltway (I-495), a
circumferential interstate highway that encircles Washington D.C. and allows
vehicles making longer distance trips to continue around the city. The highways
are heavily congested and opportunities for general-purpose lane expansion are
limited due to the dense urban environment through which they pass.
The project will be fully reversible and, similar to other HOT lane projects,
the Concessionaire will constantly manage the number of vehicles within the HOT
lanes using real time dynamic pricing.
Vehicles traveling within the HOT lanes with 3 or more people with a valid
transponder will travel for free, while all other vehicles will be required to
pay a toll (buses, motorcycles and /official emergency vehicles are exempt) .
The project is expected to better manage congestion in the region by providing a
larger and more interconnected network of HOV/HOT lanes throughout Northern
Virginia via a direct connection to the Capital Beltway HOT (495 Express Lanes)
lanes that are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2012.
Expansion of the I-95 Corridor Includes:
--Turkeycock - Prince William Parkway: Expansion from 2 HOV lanes to 3 HOV/HOT
lanes (14 miles);
--Prince William Parkway - Dumfries Road: Upgrade from 2 HOV lanes to 2 HOV/HOT
Lanes (6 miles);
--Dumfries Road - Garrisonville Road: Construction of 2 HOV/HOT lanes that
extend the HOV/HOT lanes 9 miles south of the current terminus. (9 miles).
The HOT lanes will operate in the same direction and on the same schedule as the
existing reversible HOV lanes, but the midday closure is expected to reduce to
1.5 hours from 2 hours. HOV3+, buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles with a
valid transponder will have free access to the HOT lanes at all times of
operation, large trucks will be banned at all times and all other vehicles will
have access subject to paying the appropriate toll.
95 Express Lanes LLC is a special purpose vehicle created for the project. Fitch
expects to receive a final non-consolidation opinion at the time of the final
rating, confirming bankruptcy remoteness of the SPV. The principal agreement
between VDOT and 95 Express is the CA which outlines the major contractual
provisions of the project, operations and maintenance and long-term capital
requirements. Fitch views the CA between VDOT and 95 Express as a strong
document that fairly allocates project risks, protects lenders, and also
provides VDOT with the flexibility to deal with changing circumstances.
Specifically, VDOT is responsible for the cost of remediating unknown
pre-existing hazmats and certain right of way risks to VDOT, the party that is
best equipped to solve any such problems that materialize. Meanwhile,
construction risk is allocated to the design-build contractor through the design
build contract and to the Tolling and Traffic Management Systems (TTMS) contract
is under the design build contract.
While 95 Express bears traffic risk, the CA requires VDOT to provide 70% of the
average tolls paid by toll-paying vehicles during the applicable time period if
HOV usage of the HOT lanes exceeds predetermined thresholds. From year two of
operations through 2030, excessive HOV use is defined as such usage exceeding
35% of the total flow in the same direction for two consecutive toll segments
for the first 30 minutes of the day and any additional 15 minute periods in the
day, on days where average traffic for the two consecutive toll segments exceeds
1450 vehicles per lane per hour. The 35% compensation rate steps up to 37% from
2031 to 40th anniversary of financial close. However, VDOT is not required to
compensate after the earlier of the 40th anniversary of financial close or the
date on which the Concessionaire achieves a cumulative IRR of 19.75%. Given the
high level of HOV-3 in the area, Fitch views this protection favorably.
To analyze traffic, Fitch designed a base case including traffic corridor growth
that assumed to track expected employment growth in the greater Washington DC
MSA (Metropolitan Statistical
Area). Given the similarity in the traffic profile, pricing and HOV policies, as
well as Fitch's view that they provide a conservative basis for traffic
projections in this corridor, SR 91 capture rates were utilized to derive
traffic shifts to the managed lanes from the general purpose (GP) lanes. In
order to model traffic and revenues, Fitch built a base year (2017) from May
2010 data using GP hourly traffic counts that were provided for three locations
on the project corridor (north, middle, south).
GP hourly traffic was increased at a 0.6% CAGR between 2010 and 2017 (assuming
no growth 2011 - 2013 and 1% annual growth 2014-2017). These rates are lower
than the long-term historical corridor growth rate of approximately 3.2% from
1980-2010 however, they do include recent performance from 2005 - 2010 whereby
traffic levels along the corridor remained flat. No infusion of additional
traffic resulting from additional capacity (one additional HOV/HOT lane in the
northern section of the project) was incorporated in this analysis. Depending on
existing GP lane configuration in each of the three locations (3 or 4 lanes
NB/SB), volume-to- capacity ratios were calculated for all hours of operation
based on the estimated capacity of 1,800 v/l/h. Theoretical free flow capacities
used by engineers range from 1,800 - 2,000 vehicles depending on road
configuration and given the high densities and number of entry and exit points
on the road Fitch assumed the lower-end of 1,800 v/l/h.
Fitch's Base Case incorporates the traffic and revenue assumptions above for
2017. Fitch grew corridor traffic at 1.5% (2017 - 2027), 1.0% (2028-2037) and
0.5% (2038 - 2050) while the average toll is projected to grow at 4.2%, 4.0% and
4.1%, respectively, over the same periods. Operating expenses were grown at 3.5%
CAGR over the term of the bonds. Including all of the aforementioned
assumptions, EBITDA grows from roughly $21.5 million in 2017 to $158.8 million
in 2049, or approximately 6.4% annually, from the first full year after ramp-up.
Under this scenario some liquidity (ramp-up reserve) would be needed in the
first 2 years and the minimum total DSCR is 1.37x between 2017-2030 when senior
principal amortization begins. After 2030, debt service coverage continues to
grow and financial cushion improves. In Fitch's view, there is ample financial
flexibility to deal with adverse economic conditions.
The Rating Case tracks anticipated employment growth but takes into
consideration lower assumed toll rates and higher operating and capital
expenditures. From 2017, Fitch grew traffic at similar rates in the Base Case of
1.5% (2017 - 2027), 1.0% (2028 - 2037) and 0.5% (2038 - 2050) while the average
toll is projected to grow at 4.0%, 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively, over the same
periods. Operating expenses were grown at 3.8% CAGR over the term of the bonds.
Including all of the aforementioned assumptions, EBITDA grows from roughly $21
million in 2017 to $117.5 million in 2049, or approximately 5.5% annually, from
the first full year after ramp-up. Under this scenario some liquidity, from the
assumed $35 million ramp-up reserve would be needed in the first two years and
Fitch projects a very minimal shortfall in four years of the proposed TIFIA
scheduled amortization. The minimum total DSCR (not including ramp-up reserves)
is 1.33x between 2017 - 2030 when senior principal amortization begins, and an
average coverage of 1.91x between 2030 and 2049. In either scenario, to the
extent the TIFIA loan is not executed, senior debt service coverage ratios are
expected to be very robust.