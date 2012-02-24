Overview
-- Weak market demand for thermal coal following an unseasonably warm
winter may have eroded small Central Appalachian coal producer Xinergy Corp.'s
liquidity position and could result in lower 2012 EBITDA than our
previous
expectations.
-- We are placing our ratings on Xinergy, including the 'B-' corporate
credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- In resolving the CreditWatch placement, we will monitor Xinergy's
contracted position, cash flow, and capital spending plans over the next
several months and assess the impact of its earnings and liquidity position on
the rating.
Rating Action
On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Knoxville, Tenn.-based Xinergy
Corp. on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects our concern that weak demand for thermal coal
due to an unseasonably warm winter in the company's regional end markets may
result in lower-than-expected 2012 earnings, leading to additional
deterioration of the company's fragile liquidity position. This may force
Xinergy to further delay its aggressive growth plans, which we view as
necessary to generate sufficient cash flow to fund further growth and service
its debt. We had previously expected Xinergy's 2012 adjusted EBITDA at roughly
$60 million, with adjusted leverage about 4x. However, at current estimated
levels of coal production, we now believe Xinergy may generate adjusted EBITDA
at or below 2011 levels (about $50 million) with credit measures at or above
5x and use more cash than we had expected to fund its operation and growth. As
of Sept. 30, 2011, Xinergy had total liquidity of about $95 million in cash.
The company has no revolving credit facility.
The ratings on Xinergy reflect our assessment of the company's financial
profile as "highly leveraged" and business risk profile as "vulnerable" (as
our criteria define those terms). The rating incorporates the challenges faced
by the company, including building out its planned mines on time and budget,
its lack of operating and customer diversity, and its small size and scope. It
also considers the difficulties inherent in coal mining, including operating
problems, price volatility, transportation bottlenecks, weather-related
disruptions, and increasingly stringent environmental and safety regulations.
These risks are particularly elevated in Central Appalachia, where the company
operates.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Xinergy Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Unchanged
To From
Xinergy Corp.
Senior Secured B-/Watch Neg B-
Recovery Rating 4