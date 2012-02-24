Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Gruma,
S.A.B. de C.V. (Gruma) as follows:
--Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';
--Long-term Local Currency IDR at 'BB';
--USD300 million perpetual bonds at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook remains Positive.
Gruma's ratings are supported by its solid business profile as one of the
largest producer of corn flour and tortillas in the world, strong brand equity,
good operating performance and improved financial position after reducing
significantly its debt levels and concluding its refinancing process in 2011.
The ratings also incorporate the company's geographic diversification and hard
currency revenue with nearly 46% of its total sales generated by Gruma
Corporation. The company's ratings reflect its exposure to the volatility in
prices of its main raw materials, corn and wheat, and the uncertainty derived
from the nationalization of the Venezuelan operations.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Gruma will maintain its
total debt to EBITDA ratio within the 2.0 times (x) to 2.5x range over the next
12 to 18 months. If Gruma's results fall within this range combined with the
expectation that will remain there it is likely to result in a rating upgrade.
Conversely, a revision of the Outlook to Stable would occur if leverage fall
within the 2.5x to 3.0x range due to various reasons including operational
factors or adverse market conditions.
Gruma's operating performance has recently benefited from higher volume and
price increases. In 2011, consolidated net sales increased 24% when compared to
2010, mainly as a result of a 5% overall volume increase and 19% better pricing
and mix. In terms of profitability, EBITDA margins improved to 8.8% from 7.7%
despite higher commodity prices. Fitch anticipates that in 2012 net sales growth
will be supported by volume growth and price initiatives; however the potential
disincorporation of Venezuelan operations could have a negative impact on
consolidated sales. Fitch estimates that operating margins in 2012 would remain
relatively stable as higher pricing, hedging of corn and wheat by Gruma
Corporation and productivity initiatives would largely offset higher input
costs.
Fitch considers that Gruma's geographically diversified portfolio of revenues
and products lowers business risk and cash flow volatility. In 2011, Gruma
generated around 64% of its total sales and 57% of its EBITDA outside Mexico.
Additionally, the company weaker operating result in Gruma Corporation during
2011 was fully offset by better profitability in Grupo Industrial Maseca, S.A.B.
(GIMSA) and Gruma Venezuela.
Gruma increased its financial flexibility by reducing and refinancing its total
debt. During 2011, Gruma reduced its total debt by USD533 million using the
proceeds of the sale of its equity stake in Banorte. Total debt at Dec. 31, 2011
was USD958 million, which compares favorably with USD1.491 billion at year end
2010. In addition, the company refinanced the rest of its outstanding debt
obtaining better terms and conditions on debt service and maturity profile.
Gruma's total debt was composed of the following: USD300 million of perpetual
bonds and USD658 million of different bank credit facilities. Also, the
distribution of debt by currency at year-end 2011 was around 83% U.S. dollar,
14% Mexican peso and 2% Venezuelan bolivares. The exposure to U.S. dollar
denominated debt is mainly hedged with cash flow generation from operations in
Gruma Corporation.
Fitch expects for 2012 that the company's gross debt leverage ratio should stay
below 2.5x, while on a pro forma basis excluding Venezuelan at around 3.0x. As
of Dec. 31, 2011 Gruma had total debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6x, significantly
lower than 5.1x at year end 2010. Fitch considers that an additional reduction
in the leverage ratio would be associated to the EBITDA growth as debt levels
are expected to have only a slight decrease of approximately USD50 million.
Additionally, eliminating the operations of Venezuela, Fitch estimates on a pro
forma basis at Dec. 31, 2011 a total debt to EBITDA of around 3.1x.
Gruma's liquidity position is adequate supported by its positive funds from
operations (FFO) generation and access to credit lines. Cash and marketable
securities were MXN1.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, that combined with an annual
FFO generation of MXN3.9 billion are sufficient to cover its short-term debt
obligations of MXN1.6 billion and capital expenditures requirements of
approximately MXN2.6 billion in 2012. In addition, the company maintained at
Dec. 31, 2011 USD67 million of available committed credit lines mainly to cover
its working capital requirements.