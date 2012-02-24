Feb 24
Overview
-- FairPoint Communications has continued to experience very low reported
EBITDA margins relative to its peers of around 17.6% for the three months
ended Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted for stock compensation, and excluding a
goodwill impairment charge in the third quarter of 2011.
-- Leverage remains high, at around 6.6x for the 12 months ended Sept.
30, 2011, with limited prospects for improvement over the next year.
-- We are revising the outlook on the company to negative from stable to
reflect that if the company can't achieve a minimum 22% EBITDA margin,
adjusted for stock compensation, on a sustained basis by mid-2012, with some
limited improvement beyond 2012, we will likely lower the ratings.
-- We are affirming our ratings on the company and its co-issuer
subsidiary FairPoint Logistics Inc., including our 'B' corporate credit rating
and all issue ratings.
Rating Action
On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
FairPoint Communications Inc. to negative from stable and affirmed all our
ratings on the company and its subsidiary FairPoint Logistics Inc., including
our 'B' corporate credit rating, the 'BB-' issue-level rating on the revolving
credit facility, and the 'B' issue-level rating on the second-lien term loan.
Rationale
FairPoint Communications Inc. has continued to experience very low reported
EBITDA margins, adjusted for stock compensation, relative to its peers of
below 20%, and high capital expenditures, which contribute to negative free
operating cash flow (FOCF). We had previously assumed margin improvement
occurring more rapidly due to cost-cutting actions, and some revenue
enhancement from the commercial and wholesale businesses. Although the ratings
assume margin improvement will occur in 2012, we revised the outlook to
negative from stable to reflect our view that if the company can't achieve a
minimum 22% EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock compensation, on a sustained
basis by mid-2012, with some limited improvement beyond 2012, we will likely
lower the ratings. We believe such efforts could be hampered by heightened
competitive pressures.
The rating reflects FairPoint's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as
defined in our criteria) and vulnerable business position as an incumbent
local exchange carrier (ILEC) that has been experiencing high access-line
losses, including a loss of 8.8% for the third quarter of 2011 on a
year-over-year basis. Despite a $1.5 billion reduction in debt while in
bankruptcy, the company still has a highly leveraged financial profile, with
leverage of 6.6x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 2011 (including our
operating lease and unfunded pension and other post-retirement benefits
adjustments).
The ratings also reflect our assumption that adjusted leverage will decline to
below 6x by the end of 2012, as EBITDA margins improve to the 22% area due to
recent cost-cutting actions. We also assume that regulatory commitments for
increased broadband deployment in its New England markets will result in
FairPoint's capital expenditures remaining a higher percent of revenues than
those of other ILECs--at around 18% for 2012--although we also believe this
figure will moderate to around 15% beyond 2012. Given these heightened capital
requirements, we expect the company will remain free operating cash flow
(FOCF) negative in 2012. In 2013, we believe the company has the potential,
through continued margin improvement, to generate positive, albeit modest,
levels of FOCF in the area of around $10 million.
The company has a "vulnerable" business position, in our view (and as defined
in our criteria), given the low margins relative to peers, high access-line
losses, and low digital subscriber-line (DSL) penetration. We expect
access-line losses to persist in the high-single-digit range, pressuring
overall revenues, despite potential increases in business and consumer
broadband revenues. For 2012, the company will continue to devote sizable
amounts of cash to upgrade its network in the New England markets to support
increased broadband penetration. Currently, overall broadband penetration of
switched access lines is only about 30% of total switched access lines (47% of
total residential lines), at the lower end of the range for most incumbent
telephone and cable operators.
The company's EBITDA margin, which totaled 17.6% for the three months ended
Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted for stock compensation, and excluding a goodwill
impairment charge in the third quarter of 2011, is lower than that of other
ILECs, most of which have margins no lower than 30%. While cost reductions and
growth in consumer broadband, business services, and carrier revenues may
contribute to some increase in profitability, we believe that high ongoing
pension and OPEB expenses will limit the degree of potential margin
improvement somewhat. Heightened competitive pricing pressures could also
impede the company's ability to improve overall margins.
We believe that the company's market position was tarnished over the past few
years by service quality issues arising from the January 2009 cutover of the
Verizon New England properties that FairPoint purchased in March 2008.
Moreover, prior to the cutover, FairPoint incurred significant expenses under
a transition services agreement with Verizon.
Since its emergence from bankruptcy in early 2011, the company has faced the
challenge of improving its profitability, largely through increased sales
efforts and expanded product initiatives, especially to business customers
that have defected to regional competitive local exchange carriers. In
addition, FairPoint faces the challenge of growing its broadband base, which
consists primarily of DSL services. The company's broadband base declined on a
year-over-year basis from the third quarter of 2009 through the third quarter
of 2010, although its broadband subscribers grew by 8.2% on a year-over-year
basis as of Sept. 30, 2011.
The company's northern New England markets represent about 83% of its total
access lines, and these service areas are subject to the most competition from
large cable operators, predominately large cable operators Comcast and Time
Warner Cable. The other telecom markets, which comprise the remaining 17% of
access lines but a higher percent of operating cash flows, are much less dense
in nature, are subject to less competitive pressures, and have higher profit
margins. The profitability of these markets, which are scattered throughout
the country, are enhanced by their receipt of universal service funds and
other high-cost subsidies designed to promote affordable telephone services in
rural areas. These markets are also largely free of the higher costs
associated with the New England properties' legacy pension and OPEBs inherited
from Verizon union labor contracts.
Liquidity
FairPoint's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. We expect total
sources of liquidity to be at about 1.2x total uses of liquidity over the next
year. The company derives liquidity from access to borrowings under a $75
million undrawn revolving credit facility, which had $62.6 million of
availability as of Sept. 30, 2011, net of letters of credit. We also expect
the company to have between 15% and 20% ongoing headroom under its financial
maintenance covenants, which include a minimum consolidated interest coverage
ratio of 3.25x through the second quarter of 2013 and a maximum consolidated
total leverage ratio of 4.75x through the second quarter of 2013.
Recovery analysis
We rate FairPoint Communications' $75 million first-lien revolving credit
facility at 'BB-' (two notches higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating)
with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high
(90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The
revolver initially matures in January 2014, with two optional one-year
renewals.
We rate the company's $1 billion second-lien term loan due 2016 at 'B' (the
same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating
our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. Subsidiary FairPoint Logistics Inc. is a co-borrower on both
loans. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
FairPoint, to be published shortly after this release on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
The rating outlook is negative. If the company can't achieve a minimum 22%
EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock compensation, with potential for further
margin improvement in 2013, we would likely lower the ratings. However, our
assessment is that such improvement will still not enable the company to
generate positive FOCF, given our expectation for high capital expenditures to
complete the upgrade of its New England plant to higher speed broadband
capability, in line with regulatory commitments.
We expect adjusted leverage to improve only modestly to no better than around
the mid-5x area for 2012 from around 6x for year-end 2011. However,
competitors' efforts to gain broadband residential and business customers in
FairPoint's markets could lead to additional pricing pressures, which could
hinder margin improvement or lead to an actual degradation in margins from
current levels. Such adverse trends, which would likely be accompanied by
revenue declines of more than the mid-single-digit area, would reduce EBITDA
headroom under financial maintenance covenants, and would likely lead to a
downgrade.
Related Criteria And Research
-- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012
-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating
Stability, Jan., 12, 2012
-- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To
Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012
-- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To
Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012
-- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept
27, 2011
-- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept.
26,
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
FairPoint Communications Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
FairPoint Communications Inc.
FairPoint Logistics Inc.
Senior Secured 2nd-lien term loan B
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Secured 1st-lien revolver BB-
Recovery Rating 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Catherine Cosentino, New York (1) 212-438-7828;
catherine_cosentino@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Allyn Arden, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7832;
allyn_arden@standardandpoors.com
