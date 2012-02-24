Feb 24
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned New York City-based entertainment company CBS Corp.'s proposed
issuance of 10-year senior unsecured notes its 'BBB' issue-level rating. CBS
plans to use the net proceeds to repurchase or repay outstanding debt,
including the redemption of some or all of its $700 million 6.75% senior notes
due 2056, with the remaining proceeds, if any, going to general corporate
purposes. As a result, we expect that the transaction will have minimal impact
on the company's leverage and other credit metrics.
The long-term corporate credit rating on CBS is 'BBB' and the rating outlook
is stable. The rating reflects our expectation that fully adjusted leverage,
which declined to about 2.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011, will continue to come down
in 2012 and remain below our 3.0x threshold for a 'BBB' rating, irrespective
of the election and Olympic advertising cycles. Despite a softening of local
advertising demand in the fourth quarter of 2011 and limited visibility into
2012, we believe growing retransmission consent revenue, continued growth at
the cable networks, and higher ad rates at the TV network should enable the
company to expand EBITDA and the EBITDA margin in 2012, although gains are
likely to subside in 2013. We view CBS's business risk profile as
"satisfactory" (as per our criteria), given the company's leadership positions
in network TV, radio broadcasting, outdoor advertising, and network and
syndicated TV programming production and distribution. The company's strong
liquidity, moderate leverage, and good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary
cash flow underpin our assessment of CBS's financial risk as "intermediate."
Our stable rating outlook on CBS reflects our view that the company should be
able to sustain healthy EBITDA margins in the low-20% area and preserve fully
adjusted leverage below our 3.0x threshold for the 'BBB' rating despite the
potential for advertising cyclicality and ongoing structural pressures. We
expect the company to manage ongoing share buybacks, dividends, and potential
acquisitions in a manner consistent with these thresholds, while maintaining
"adequate" to "strong" liquidity.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
RATING LIST
CBS Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Rating
CBS Corp.
10-year sr unsecd nts BBB
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Michael Altberg, New York (1) 212-438-3950;
michael_altberg@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Heather M Goodchild, New York (1) 212-438-7835;
heather_goodchild@standardandpoors.com
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content
following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the
user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making
investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or
an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of
any information it receives.
To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge
in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain
regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend
such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties
disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or
suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage
alleged to have been suffered on account thereof.
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in
order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic
information received in connection with each analytical process.
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally
from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the
right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and
analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free
of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com
(subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P
publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our
ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees.
Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned.
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services,
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to:
research_request@standardandpoors.com.
Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.
All rights reserved.
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect,
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services,
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176;
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758
EOTMARKER
[log off] [home page]
© Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1)
<< back
Transmission history : 1 alert filed
Time USN User Headline
24/02/2012 WNA0 WE S&P RATES CBS CORP.'S PROPOSED 10-YR
16:05:23 986 SCRIP SR UNSECD NTS 'BBB'
T
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned New York City-based entertainment company CBS Corp.'s proposed
issuance of 10-year senior unsecured notes its 'BBB' issue-level rating. CBS
plans to use the net proceeds to repurchase or repay outstanding debt, including
the redemption of some or all of its $700 million 6.75% senior notes due 2056,
with the remaining proceeds, if any, going to general corporate purposes. As a
result, we expect that the transaction will have minimal impact on the company's
leverage and other credit metrics. The long-term corporate credit rating on CBS
is 'BBB' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects our expectation
that fully adjusted leverage, which declined to about 2.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011,
will continue to come down in 2012 and remain below our 3.0x threshold for a
'BBB' rating, irrespective of the election and Olympic advertising cycles.
Despite a softening of local advertising demand in the fourth quarter of 2011
and limited visibility into 2012, we believe growing retransmission consent
revenue, continued growth at the cable networks, and higher ad rates at the TV
network should enable the company to expand EBITDA and the EBITDA margin in
2012, although gains are likely to subside in 2013. We view CBS's business risk
profile as "satisfactory" (as per our criteria), given the company's leadership
positions in network TV, radio broadcasting, outdoor advertising, and network
and syndicated TV programming production and distribution. The company's strong
liquidity, moderate leverage, and good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary
cash flow underpin our assessment of CBS's financial risk as "intermediate." Our
stable rating outlook on CBS reflects our view that the company should be able
to sustain healthy EBITDA margins in the low-20% area and preserve fully
adjusted leverage below our 3.0x threshold for the 'BBB' rating despite the
potential for advertising cyclicality and ongoing structural pressures. We
expect the company to manage ongoing share buybacks, dividends, and potential
acquisitions in a manner consistent with these thresholds, while maintaining
"adequate" to "strong" liquidity. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity
Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business
Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria:
Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each
Issue, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST CBS Corp. Corporate Credit Rating
BBB/Stable/A-2 New Rating CBS Corp. 10-year sr unsecd nts BBB Complete ratings
information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action
can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com.
Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst:
Michael Altberg, New York (1) 212-438-3950; michael_altberg@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Heather M Goodchild, New York (1) 212-438-7835;
heather_goodchild@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings,
credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or
output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse
engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a
database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard &
Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content
shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any
third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders,
employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy,
completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not
responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of
the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the
security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided
on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED
WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental,
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs,
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection
with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages.
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content
following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on
and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its
management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other
business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor
except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources
it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty
of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To
the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in
one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory
purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such
acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any
duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an
acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been
suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units
separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity
of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may
have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has
established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain
nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P
may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from
issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right
to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are
made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and
www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be
distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party
redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at
www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to
users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom
they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous
access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use
the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services,
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to:
research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's
Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard
& Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective
credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable
digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a
subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time
information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500;
LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS S&P Rates CBS Corp.'s Proposed 10-Yr Sr
Unsecd Nts 'BBB' yes