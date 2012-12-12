Overview
-- We are affirming our 'A+' long-term issuer credit rating on the County
of Lambton.
-- The affirmation reflects our view of the county's strong liquidity and
moderate debt burden.
-- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that within
the two-year outlook horizon, tax-supported debt will remain below 40% of
projected operating revenues, liquidity will remain strong, and the local
economy will gradually recover.
Rating Action
On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+'
long-term issuer credit rating on the County of Lambton, in the Province of
Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on Lambton reflects Standard & Poor's view of the county's strong
liquidity position and moderate debt burden. We believe that a below-average
budgetary flexibility and limited economic growth prospects constrain the
ratings.
In our opinion, Lambton benefits from a strong liquidity position, capable of
meeting debt servicing and contingent liabilities and we expect liquidity will
remain robust throughout our two year rating horizon. At year-end 2011, the
county's estimated free cash and liquid assets (Standard & Poor's-calculated)
were C$26 million, or about 460% of the estimated debt service in 2012.
Lambton also has access to an undrawn credit facility of C$5.5 million.
In our view, the county's debt burden is moderate. Lambton's tax-supported
debt was C$42 million or about 32% of consolidated operating revenues in 2011
and its interest-to-adjusted operating revenues ratio was 0.7%. The county
borrowed C$1.1 million in 2012 to finance about 7% of its capital projects. It
does not expect to use debt as a funding source from 2013-2016. As a result,
we expect the county's tax-supported debt burden will not vary significantly
from current levels, remaining at 25%-35% of consolidated operating revenues
in the next two years.
While the county's budgetary flexibility remains adequate, we believe that it
is somewhat below that of its similarly rated peers who usually have
own-source revenues significantly above 75% of operating revenues. Modifiable
revenues were 64% of operating revenues in 2011, below the 10-year average of
68%, principally due to the increase in transfers from senior levels of
government as a proportion of total revenue. Lambton's capital expenditures
have traditionally been fairly modest, accounting for less than 15% of total
expenditures. Although capital spending was slightly higher in 2010 and 2011,
accounting for 17% and 18% of the county's total expenditures, respectively,
it remained below the level of capital spending of most of its peers.
In our view, Lambton's economy faces demographic challenges to growth. The
county has had a falling population tied to an aging population and the
migration of young workers out of the region. According to the 2011 Census,
its population decreased 1.6% from the 2006 Census to 126,199. We believe this
could negatively affect budgetary performance. Lambton also has a lower
average household income than Ontario and a higher median age and dependent
population. We estimate that the county's GDP per capita was below C$35,000 at
the end of 2011. In our opinion, its economy is exposed to oil price
volatility given its reliance on the petrochemical sector. Nevertheless, in
our view, the strong agricultural sector and its related services, which
represent an important and stable contributor to the local economy, partially
offsets this.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that within our
two-year outlook horizon, tax-supported debt will not materially surpass 40%
of projected operating revenues, liquidity will remain strong, and the local
economy will gradually recover. We could lower the rating or revise the
outlook to negative if tax-supported debt increases to more than 60% of
projected operating revenues, liquidity deteriorates significantly, or
budgetary performance weakens meaningfully. Conversely, sizable improvement in
budgetary performance and financial flexibility in the next two years, as well
as steady economic growth could result in an upward revision of the outlook or
the rating.
Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20,
2010
Ratings List
Rating Affirmed
Lambton (County of)
Issuer credit rating A+/Stable/--
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.