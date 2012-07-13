July 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Bhavya Constructions Pvt. Ltd (BCPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned BCPL's INR75m proposed fund-based working capital facility a 'Fitch B+(ind)(exp)' rating. The ratings reflect BCPL's weak cash position and significant legal commitments amid weak demand for real estate. The company's cash position was low at INR2.2m in FY12 (year end March), due to its large investments (end-March 2012: INR567.1m) in a group company - Bhavya Cements Private Limited (BC). BCPL being the majority shareholder in BC was forced to increase its stake by investing about INR78.8m against the exercise of a put option by another investor. The same investor holds some more put options that are likely to be exercised in FY13, which may further strain BCPL's cash flows. The ratings are also moderated by high competition and weak current demand in the Hyderabad real estate market. A new regulation requiring all residential projects to include a portion aimed at low-income consumers has changed project dynamics and led to the scarcity of new launches. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - any major time or cost overruns in on-going projects - a shortfall in cash flows due to slowing down of sales and/or projected investment in group companies Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include - sale of residential space as projected and the corresponding realisation of cash. Incorporated in 1991, BCPL is engaged in the construction of commercial and residential buildings at various locations in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Khammam and Tirupathi. The company has completed 55 projects to date. In FY12, revenue was INR460.6m (FY11: INR336.4m), operating EBITDAR margin was 18.1% (18.4%), interest cover was 9.26x (3.82x), and financial leverage was 1.14x (1.47x). Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'Fitch AAA(ind)' for National ratings in India. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Ratings are not a recommendation or suggestion, directly or indirectly, to you or any other person, to buy, sell, make or hold any investment, loan or security or to undertake any investment strategy with respect to any investment, loan or security or any issuer. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology