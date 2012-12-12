(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Following a review of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) under our
revised criteria for multilateral lending institutions (MLIs), we have lowered
our long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating on CDB to 'AA' from 'AA+'
and affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term foreign currency rating.
-- The issuer rating on CDB combines its 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile
and one notch of potential extraordinary shareholder support, owing to
callable capital from CDB's higher-rated sovereign shareholders.
-- The stand-alone credit profile, in turn, derives from CDB's "strong"
business profile and "very strong" financial profile.
-- The negative outlook reflects rising embedded risks in CDB's
public-sector loan portfolio.
Rating Action
On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
foreign currency issuer credit rating on Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to
'AA' from 'AA+'. The outlook is negative. We also affirmed our 'A-1+'
short-term foreign currency rating on CDB.
Rationale
The ratings on CDB reflect its "strong" business profile and its "very strong"
financial profile, as our criteria define the terms, in addition to our
expectation for extraordinary shareholder support through callable capital
from higher-rated sovereign shareholders.
CDB, established by treaty in 1969, today has 26 member countries, and it
contributes to the economic growth and development of its 18 borrowing member
countries in the Caribbean. The bank provides loans and guarantees principally
to sovereign governments, to public-sector companies, and to a small portfolio
of private enterprises. CDB had $1 billion of development-related exposure at
the end of 2011.
The development bank's "strong" business profile is anchored by its role as a
prominent lender to Caribbean governments and its historical capacity to lend
countercyclically through the credit cycle in support of its public policy
mandate. Periodic capital increases--the most recent of which is planned to
increase CDB's paid-in capital by 138% over six years (2010-2016)--have
demonstrated shareholder support. Most major and extraregional shareholders
have begun to pay in their subscriptions on time, although 28% of anticipated
subscription payments for the first two years are pending because of
administrative and parliamentary delays.
CDB's "strong" business profile has elements that are weaker than those of
higher-rated peers. Although most borrowing members traditionally have treated
CDB as a preferred creditor, one government borrower is more than 180 days in
arrears to CDB on interest and principal, while the government has paid its
commercial debt. By its policy, the bank has halted disbursements to this
borrower in arrears, and a late interest penalty is accruing on the arrears.
Preferred creditor treatment is an important element in our assessment because
it speaks to CDB's membership support, capital adequacy, and our expectation
of loss given default. CDB's exposure to the government borrower more than 180
days past due is 3% of loans and 5% of adjusted common equity (net of
receivables from members).
The bank instituted a risk management review in 2012. After an evaluation by
an external advisor, the bank has established a risk management unit and
formalized a risk committee that will include senior management and the chief
risk officer. Management has undertaken efforts to better align the bank's
policies of funding, liquidity, and capital adequacy with the board's stated
risk appetite. Management has also proposed establishing a longer-term capital
planning framework to manage the bank's capital, funding, and liquidity needs
over a longer time horizon than the bank's current four-year cycle.
CDB's capitalization is the cornerstone of its "very strong" financial
profile. Standard & Poor's has adopted a risk-adjusted capital framework to
analyze MLIs' capital adequacy. CDB's basic risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio
was 34% as of year-end 2011. After taking into account concentration exposure
to sovereign governments and other MLI-specific adjustments, the RAC ratio
declines to 21%, which is higher than that of many other MLIs but appropriate
given CDB's operational risks. Our concentration adjustment to the RAC ratio
reflects CDB's largest loan exposures to Jamaica (24% of loans), Barbados
(12%), St. Vincent and the Grenadines (10%), St. Lucia (9%), and Belize (7%).
These top-five borrowers remain current on their obligations to the bank.
CDB's near-term funding and liquidity outlook has strengthened since our last
review. To address its liquidity gap and $226 million in funding needs for
2012, the bank issued a $300 million bond in November that has improved its
liquidity position and smoothed its near-term maturity schedule. CDB expects
it will need up to $30 million of funding in 2013 to support approximately
$100 million of disbursements (although actual disbursements could be lower if
borrower demand declines under fiscal pressures in many borrowing member
countries). CDB's liquidity now is sufficient to cover 12 months of debt
service and scheduled loan disbursements, on par with peers.
Nonetheless, the bank continues to face structural financing risks. As a small
MLI, the issuance cost and the size of its financing needs limit the frequency
of CDB's international capital market issues, similar to other small MLIs, and
can make its debt maturity schedule uneven. To mitigate this rollover risk,
CDB structured its $300 million bond due in 2027 with a feature that amortizes
the principal evenly over the last five years to maturity instead of using a
traditional bullet payment.
We incorporate one notch of uplift above the stand-alone credit profile,
raising the long-term issuer credit rating to 'AA'. We expect that CDB's
higher-rated sovereign shareholders--Canada, Germany, and the U.K.--would
provide extraordinary shareholder support in the form of callable capital in
the event of a capital call.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects embedded credit risks in CDB's loan portfolio.
Our view of the treatment of CDB as a preferred creditor by its borrowing
member shareholders, which is established by practice, is a pivotal component
of this analysis. We could lower our ratings on CDB if the government borrower
more than 180 days in arrears does not clear its arrears with CDB, if other
member governments fall more than 180 days past due, or if (contrary to our
expectation) the bank's funding conditions or liquidity weaken. The ratings
could stabilize at current levels if the public-sector loan performance
improves and if member capital contributions comply with scheduled payments.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Caribbean Development Bank
Issuer Credit Rating
Foreign Currency AA/Negative/A-1+ AA+/Stable/A-1+
Senior Unsecured AA AA+
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)