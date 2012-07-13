July 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Portigon AG's (Portigon) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'A+' from 'A-'.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The rating for Portigon's senior
debt obligations has been upgraded to 'A+' from 'A-' and revised to Rating Watch
Positive (RWP) from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The Short-term IDR has been
upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'.
The agency has also affirmed Erste Abwicklunsganstalt's (EAA) Long-term IDR at
'AAA', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Support Rating at '1' and SRF at 'AAA'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this comment.
The upgrade of Portigon AG (previously called WestLB AG ) reflects the
change in the bank's ownership on 1 July 2012 when the federal state of North
Rhine Westphalia (NRW) became directly and indirectly the 100% owner of the
bank. As stipulated in the 23 June 2011 framework agreement between the bank,
its owners, the Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation (Bundesanstalt
fur Finanzmarktstabilisierung; FMSA) and the EAA, NRW assumed the ownership
responsibility for all losses exceeding the amount which is shared by the other
stakeholders of the former WestLB.
Portigon's IDRs are purely driven by support and reflects Fitch's view on both
the propensity of NRW to provide support and the ability of the federal state to
support its former Landesbank. Its ratings are sensitive to any changes in this
view. In the absence of an explicit guarantee, Fitch typically assigns SRFs
linked to 'AAA' sovereign or federal states in the single 'A' range. Fitch
considers NRW's propensity to support Portigon to be extremely strong.
Portigon plans to refocus itself as a servicer and manager of third-party
wind-down portfolios. This may involve some restructuring of the group and
potentially a privatisation of certain operations. The ratings will continue to
apply to the legal entity that is the successor of WestLB and would be sensitive
to any changes to the ownership and responsibility of NRW that would lead Fitch
to change its view of the state's propensity to provide support. A spin-off
institution of Portigon's servicing and managing operations would be unlikely to
benefit from such support.
Portigon's liabilities will be transferred almost entirely to Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen (Helaba, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') and EAA with an effective date of
1 January and 2012 1 July 2012. Only a minor proportion of liabilities will
remain at Portigon. The RWP on Portigon's senior debt signals that rated senior
debt obligations that are transferred to EAA will be upgraded to 'AAA' at the
time of transfer. Debt obligations transferred to Helaba will be affirmed at
'A+' and removed from RWP at the time of transfer. Fitch will resolve the RWP
once the obligations are formally transferred. The agency expects this to happen
by September 2012.
EAA's ratings reflect NRW's rating ('AAA'/Stable), based on the statutory
loss-absorption obligations with respect to EAA of the former WestLB's owners.
These statutory loss obligations are stipulated by the Law on the Further
Development of Financial Market Stability (Gesetz zur Fortentwicklung der
Finanzmarktstabilisierung, GFdFMS) and EAA's statutes. When EAA was established
on 11 December 2009 by Germany's FMSA, the former WestLB's owners were NRW and
the two regional savings banks associations in NRW (Westfalisch-Lippischer
Sparkassen- und Giroverband and Rheinischer Sparkassen- und Giroverband).
EAA's statutes add a deficiency guarantee from NRW to back up the
loss-absorption obligations of the regional savings banks, should the latter not
have sufficient resources. This deficiency guarantee further supports EAA's
IDRs.
Fitch's view of any timely necessary support for EAA is based on the agency's
assessment of political and economic motivation rather than on any precise
wording in legislation or contractual agreements. However, EAA's statutes
address timeliness that set out when the owners, specifically NRW and the
regional savings banks associations, are responsible for making the necessary
funds available to EAA to enable it to meet its payment obligations at first
demand after its capital has been depleted. In addition, the statutes stipulate
that EAA must claim for funds to compensate for losses in a timely manner to
ensure that a default is avoided and that solvency is maintained. The statutes
require the owners to pay their requested contribution at first demand (within
seven working days at the latest).
Portigon and EAA's IDRs and SRFs are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of
the creditworthiness of NRW, which is linked to the creditworthiness of the
Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable).
The rating actions are as follows:
Portigon
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A-', off RWP; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A-', off RWP
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A-', revised to RWP from RWE
Short-term debt upgraded to 'F1+'
Senior market-linked securities: upgraded to 'A+emr' from 'A-emr', revised to
RWP from RWE
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
EAA:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior Debt: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAA emr''
Primary Analyst
Christian van Beek
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 248
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
Frankfurt am Main D-60325
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1574, Email:
Michelle.James@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria: 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen)
German Landesbanks - Refocusing on Core Strength
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Criteria
Regulatory
Form NRSRO
Terms Of Use
Endorsement Policy
Privacy Policy
Code of Ethics
Site Index
Press Room
Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
Home
Ratings and Research
Tools
Products and Services
Fitch Training