Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned 'A+' ratings to the following revenue
bonds issued by or on behalf of Catholic Health East (CHE):
--$37,095,000 Greene County (GA) Development Authority Health System revenue
bonds series 2012;
--$75,000,000 St Mary Hospital Authority Health System revenue bonds, series
2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'A+' rating on approximately $1 billion of bonds
outstanding issued through various issuing authorities on behalf of CHE.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The Greene County (GA) bonds are expected to be issued as fixed rate bonds. Bond
proceeds will be used to fund the construction of a replacement facility at St
Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro, GA, fund capitalized interest and
pay costs of issuance. The St Mary bonds are expected to be issued as variable
rate demand bonds supported by a letter of credit issued by BNY Mellon Bank,
N.A. Bond proceeds will be used to fund a certain costs related to CHE's
CareLink electronic medical record and clinical care system. The Greene County
bonds are expected to price the week of Dec. 17th and the St Mary bonds are
expected to price the week of Jan. 7th through negotiated sale.
SECURITY:
The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
GEOGRAPHICALLY DIVERSE SYSTEM: CHE is a large, geographically diverse integrated
healthcare system operating 33 acute care hospitals across 11 states. Fitch
views the system's size, scope of operations, and geographic dispersion as a
primary credit strength that helps protect the organization from adverse
economic events severely affecting any of its core markets.
STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING: CHE has entered into non-binding letters of intent
(LOI) to divest Mercy Health System of Maine and St Michael's Medical Center in
Newark, NJ and to merge with Trinity Health (revenue bonds rated 'AA') to form a
unified system. Fitch views CHE's repositioning efforts positively as it should
better position the organization strategically for healthcare reform as well as
improve CHE's financial performance and profile going forward.
IMPROVING LIQUIDITY: CHE has posted year over year improvement in unrestricted
liquidity in each of the last four years. At Sept 30, 2012, CHE's unrestricted
cash and investments totaled $1.73 billion which equates to 151.5 days cash on
hand, 14.1 times (x) cushion ratio (based on pro forma maximum annual debt
service ) and 118.3% cash to debt which are consistent with Fitch's 'A'
category medians.
IMPROVING PROFITABILITY: Although CHE's operating profitability remains weak
relative to Fitch's 'A' category medians, the corporation has posted year over
year improvement in operating and operating EBITDA margin in each of the last
three fiscal years. Through the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012, operating and
operating EBITDA margins were 1.4% and 7.1% (inclusive of bad debt expense).
HIGH MEDICAID EXPOSURE: CHE had a high percentage of Medicaid payors at 17.4% of
gross revenues in 2011. Combined with a 48.2% Medicare payor base, CHE has a
relatively high amount of governmental payors, which is a credit concern and
exposes the organization to reimbursement cuts/reductions at the state and/or
federal level.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER AN UPWARD MOVEMENT IN THE RATING OR OUTLOOK
MERGER WITH TRINITY HEALTH: On Oct. 17, 2012, CHE and Trinity Health signed a
non-binding LOI to merge both systems with a goal of reaching a Definitive
Agreement in spring 2013. Execution of a Definitive Agreement would likely
result in a revision in Outlook to Positive from Stable.
CREDIT PROFILE
ORGANIZATIONAL OVERVIEW
CHE is headquartered in Newton Square, PA and is a large integrated Catholic
health care system with 33 acute-care hospitals, 24 freestanding and
hospital-based long-term care facilities, 11 assisted-living facilities, four
continuing care retirement communities, seven behavioral health and
rehabilitation facilities, and a number of home health, ambulatory, and other
community based health services operating across 11 states. In fiscal 2011, on a
fully consolidated basis, CHE had total operating revenue of $4.3 billion.
RATING RATIONALE
The 'A+' rating is supported by CHE's geographic diversification, continued
implementation of organizational restructuring, improved liquidity position, and
light debt burden. Fitch believes that the geographic diversity of CHE's
operations helps to insulate the organization from changes in any specific
market or region. Management continues to execute on its strategic plan to
better align operations in certain markets and reduce its presence in other
markets, which has included divestitures of underperforming assets and
finalizing a joint operating agreement between Saint Joseph's Health System and
Emory Healthcare. On Oct. 17, 2012, CHE and Trinity Health (revenue bonds rated
'AA') announced signing a non-binding LOI to merge both systems with a goal of
reaching a Definitive Agreement in spring 2013. On Dec. 4, 2012, CHE announced
the execution of a non-binding LOI with Prime Health to sell 357-bed Saint
Michael's Medical Center located in Newark, NJ. On Dec. 7th, CHE announced the
signing of a non-binding LOI with Eastern Maine Healthcare System (EMHS) to
integrate Mercy Health System of Maine into EMHS. Fitch views CHE's intended
divestitures efforts positively as it should allow the system to focus on
markets in which it has better presence and scale. Fitch views the potential
combination with Trinity Health as a credit positive. According to the
announcement, the consolidation would create a health system operating in 21
states with 82 hospitals, 89 continuing care facilities and home health and
hospice programs that provide nearly 2.8 million visits annually and roughly $13
billion in total operating revenues.
CHE's liquidity position has shown year over year improvement since 2008. The
primary driver behind fiscal 2011's liquidity improvement was the sale of the
equity interest of the system's Mercy Health Plan for approximately $194
million. Along with better cash collections and stronger operations, CHE's
liquidity ratios have improved and compare favorably to Fitch 'A' category
medians. At Sept. 30, 2012, CHE's unrestricted cash and investments totaled
$1.73 billion which equates to 151.5 days cash on hand, 14.1x cushion ratio
(based on pro forma MADS) and 118.3% cash to debt.
As provided by the underwriter, consolidated pro forma MADS is estimated at $122
million which equates to 2.8% of 2011 total revenue which is in line as compared
to the 'A' category median of 2.8%. Historical coverage of pro forma MADS by
EBTIDA of 3.2x in fiscal 2011 and 4.2x through the third quarter of 2012 (3Q'12)
is consistent with the 'A' category median of 4.1x. Historical coverage of pro
forma MADS by operating EBITDA is light at 2.4x in 2011 and 2.6x through nine
month ended Sept. 30th.
Fitch's primary credit concerns include CHE's light profitability for the rating
level, high exposure to governmental payors and declining utilization trends.
Since fiscal 2008, CHE has averaged breakeven profitability (0.3% operating
margin), which compares unfavorably against Fitch's median of 2.6%. Negatively
affected by poor performing facilities and a high mix of governmental payors
(17.4% Medicaid), CHE has struggled to grow its income from operations. However,
as management has successfully divested some of its underperforming assets,
income grew to $48.3 million in 2011 (1.1% operating margin), which is the
highest since fiscal 2007. Through nine months ended Sept. 30th, CHE has
generated income from operations of $49.3 million equating to 1.4% operating
margin and a 7.1% operating EBITDA margin (inclusive of bad debt expense). The
system has a budgeted a 1.6% operating margin for fiscal 2013.
On a consolidated basis, CHE's debt portfolio is 78% fixed-rate and 22%
variable-rate. CHE has several outstanding swaps with a total mark-to-market
valuation of negative $2.7 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. Overall, Fitch views
the organization's debt profile favorably highlighted by limited put exposure
and a majority of traditional fixed-rate debt.
STABLE RATING OUTLOOK
The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CHE will further
sustain its operating improvement and maintain solid balance sheet metrics. An
Outlook revision to Positive is likely should CHE and Trinity move from the
non-binding LOI to a Definitive Agreement.
DISCLOSURE
CHE covenants to provide annual and quarterly disclosure to bondholders, which
includes management discussion, utilization statistics, and full financial
statements to the MSRB's EMMA system. Management was candid and timely in its
responses to Fitch during the credit review process.