Overview
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' corporate credit rating to Daytona Beach,
Fla.-based International Speedway Corp. (ISC), a promoter of racing
events at motorsports entertainment facilities.
-- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's
financial risk profile can withstand some level of earnings volatility, which
we believe is likely given the still weak economy and its effects on the ISC
customer base.
Rating Action
On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB'
corporate credit rating to Daytona Beach, Fla.-based International Speedway
Corp. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The 'BBB' corporate credit rating on ISC reflects our assessment of the
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and our assessment of the
company's financial risk profile as "intermediate" according to our criteria.
Our assessment of ISC's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects the
company's leading market position in the U.S. motorsports industry and good
profitability. ISC's reliance on an event-based business model, the
susceptibility of its revenue base to the economic cycle, and the existence of
substitute entertainment events all partially offset those strengths. Still,
ISC benefits from an established fan base supporting National Association for
Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR)-sanctioned events and a recurring revenue
stream derived from broadcasting contracts which runs through 2014.
Our assessment of ISC's financial risk profile as intermediate reflects
current strong credit measures, including operating lease-adjusted debt to
EBITDA of 1.4x and EBITDA coverage of interest above 10x, as of May 2012. We
operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below 2.5x.
ISC is the larger of the two major companies (the other is Speedway
Motorsports Inc.) hosting races sanctioned by NASCAR. About 90% of ISC's
revenues and an even greater percentage of EBITDA come from 47 major
NASCAR-sanctioned events held at ISC's 13 facilities, and ISC has more than a
50% market share of the Spring Cup races. ISC's market share is likely to
remain solid as NASCAR--which is controlled by the same principal shareholders
as ISC--has consistently awarded ISC race dates. We believe the industry, with
high capital costs for new racetracks, long construction lead times, and a
limited supply of NASCAR racing dates, has significant barriers to entry.
We expect profitability to remain strong and reasonably stable. Contracted
NASCAR broadcasting revenue represents a significant portion of the company's
motorsports-related (broadcast rights and sponsorship) revenue and provides a
stable source of cash flow increasing on average by 3% per year through 2014,
when the current contract ends. While we expect a new contract will be in
place by the end of 2013, the new contract negotiation represents a key risk
for the company. Weak attendance trends and low TV ratings in the period
leading up to these negotiations could hurt revenues. While TV ratings and
viewership for the 2011 NASCAR Sprint Cup telecasts improved over 2010, they
are still below pre-recession levels. However, NASCAR remains the
second-highest-rated regular season sport on TV, and we believe there is still
time before renegotiation for economic improvements to translate into both
increased attendance and viewership.
For the six months ended May 31, 2012, revenues were up 6.8% compared to the
first half of fiscal 2011 (ended November) because of two additional races in
the 2012 period. The recession meaningfully affected ISC's target demographic
and the geographic regions where the company's tracks are located, and we
expect admission revenues from NASCAR-sanctioned events to remain pressured
over the near-to-intermediate term. Additionally, the company's cost structure
is largely fixed given the operating costs associated with hosting an event,
and, as such, the decline in revenue over the past four years has affected
margins. For fiscal 2012, our rating incorporates our expectation that modest
growth in broadcasting revenues will mitigate a continued decline in admission
sales, resulting in low-single-digit declines in revenue and EBITDA. Our
preliminary forecast for fiscal 2013 is for modest, low single digit
percentage growth in both revenues and EBITDA, which should be the result of
the continued gradual economic recovery.
Liquidity
Based on the company's likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18
months and incorporating our performance expectations, ISC has a "strong"
liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our
assessment of ISC's liquidity profile include the following:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.5x.
-- We project net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even in the
event of a 30% decline in EBITDA.
-- Covenant cushions are likely to be large enough that ISC would not
violate its total leverage or minimum interest coverage covenants, even with
30% EBITDA declines.
ISC historically has generated good levels of cash from operations, used to
fund operations and liquidity needs. Cash balances totaled approximately $104
million at May 2012, and ISC had $176 million availability under its $300
million revolving credit facility due 2015. Beyond operational expenditures,
cash uses include modest share repurchases (ISC has $61.7 million remaining
under its existing share repurchase authorization), dividend payments, and
expenditures for capital improvements at existing tracks, which we estimate
will total about $90 million in 2012. ISC's debt maturity profile is strong:
The nearest maturity is the revolver in 2015. The balance on the revolver is
high compared with normal usage, because of ISC's March 2012 repurchase of its
senior notes. We expect it to refinance this balance in the intermediate term.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that ISC's financial risk
profile can withstand some level of earnings volatility, which we believe is
likely given the still weak economy and its effects on the ISC customer base.
Although credit measures are currently strong, we expect ISC to deploy more
financial resources to expand the business over the intermediate term.
An upgrade, which we view as a longer-term scenario, would hinge on sustained
growth in attendance and ratings of NASCAR racing events, which we believe
should translate into favorable terms under a new broadcasting contract and
growth in EBITDA margins. We could lower the rating if the company's debt to
EBITDA deteriorates to 2.5x. Scenarios that could lead to such a decline
include worsening economic conditions, or if there were a secular shift away
from interest in NASCAR events, both of which would result in a decrease in
attendance and ancillary revenues. Such scenarios would also have a
compounding effect if either were to occur in the period leading up to
broadcast contract negotiations.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Rating Assigned
International Speedway Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.