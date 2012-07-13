(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProCredit Bank (Ukraine), Pravex-Bank PJSCCB and Credit Agricole Corporate Investment Bank's (CACIB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed PJSC Bank Forum's Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable, and downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'cc' from 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The four banks' IDRs, Support and National Ratings are driven by the likelihood of support the banks may receive from their majority shareholders. Forum is majority-owned (96%) by Germany's Commerzbank AG ('A+'/Stable); ProCredit Ukraine is controlled (60% of voting stock) by Germany's ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA. ('BBB-'/Stable); Pravex is 100%-owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP, 'A-'/Negative) and CACIB is fully owned by Credit Agricole (CA, 'A+'/Negative) through Credit Agricole S.A.('A+'/Negative). The Country Ceiling of Ukraine ('B'), which reflects transfer and convertibility risks, constrains the banks' Long-term foreign currency IDRs as it limits the extent to which support from the majority foreign shareholders of these banks can be factored into the ratings. Their 'B+' Long-term local currency IDRs also take into account Ukrainian country risks. ProCredit Ukraine, Pravex and CACIB's Long-term IDRs could be upgraded or downgraded if Ukraine's sovereign ratings and Country Ceiling were upgraded or downgraded. The Negative Outlook on Forum's IDRs reflects Fitch's view that the bank's ultimate parent, Commerzbank AG, is likely to actively pursue opportunities to dispose of the bank in the near-to medium-term. This view is based on Forum's weak performance and financial standing, its limited development prospects, and the fact that Commerzbank has not identified the Ukrainian market as strategically important for the group. In Fitch's view, Commerzbank would be likely to provide continued support to Forum as long as it remains the majority owner. However, Forum's Long-term IDRs could be downgraded, potentially to the level of its VR, if a sale of the bank is completed. The downgrade of Forum's VR reflects continued deterioration in its asset quality, significant pressure on its capital and the high probability that the bank will require additional capital injections to restore its solvency. Despite the sale of UAH1.4bn of problem exposures to a parent-funded special purpose vehicle during 2011, the amount of problem assets remained very high at end-Q112, as reflected by 67% non-performing loans (NPLs) and 14% restructured exposures. At the same time, loan impairment reserves covered problem assets only by half, with the uncovered part equal to approximately four times equity. Additional pressure on capital could arise from the bank's sizable short open currency position (1.8x equity at end-H112), which would erode Forum's equity in case of UAH devaluation. There are currently no plans to strengthen Forum's capital. The affirmation of ProCredit Bank's (Ukraine) 'b-' VR reflects the bank's relatively stable performance for the past year, better asset quality compared to peers, the high granularity of its loan book and reasonable capitalisation. NPLs had reduced to 9.4% at end-Q112 and were 90%-covered by impairment reserves; restructured loans were a significant 12.6% of the portfolio, but largely performing. Fitch estimates, that the bank can increase its reserves up to 17% of loans at end-Q112, before its Basel capital adequacy ratio would fall to the minimum of 8%, while the bank does not have a significant open currency position. The VR could be upgraded over the medium term if the macroeconomic environment and asset quality stabilise, while further marked asset quality deterioration could lead to a VR downgrade. The affirmation of Pravex's 'ccc' VR reflects the bank's still weak asset quality, capitalisation and internal capital generation. Loans in the bottom three of five regulatory categories stood at a high 46% of gross loans at end-Q112, including doubtful and loss loans at 23% (local GAAP). The regulatory capital adequacy ratio (N2) was 15.3%, meaning that the bank could increase impairment reserves up to 26% of the loan portfolio before breaching the 10% required minimum CAR. This is a modest level in light of the high share of problem loans. Further progress with work-outs of problem loans and strengthening of the bank's solvency could lead to an upgrade of the VR, while recognition of substantial new NPLs could result in a downgrade. CACIB is highly integrated with CA in terms of business and risk management, with the parent setting limits and procedures for its Ukrainian subsidiary. Almost the entire loan book at end-Q112 was represented by loans to multinational companies having business interests in Ukraine; most of these are CA's clients on the group level. A high 77% of loans were guaranteed by the parent or other banks of CA group. Due to the limited independence of CACIB from the parent, Fitch has not assigned a VR to the bank. CA recently announced the planned merger of CACIB with its sister bank in Ukraine, Credit Agricole Bank (CAB, non-rated), which management expects to be finalised the by end-Q312. The merger is unlikely to affect CACIB's Long-term IDRs. However, Fitch will assess whether the merged bank is sufficiently independent for a VR to be assigned. The rating actions are as follows: Procredit Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)',Outlook Stable Forum Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'cc' from 'ccc' National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'AA+ (ukr)' from 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Negative Senior unsecured: downgraded to 'AA+(ukr)' from 'AAA(ukr)' Pravex: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt in local currency: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc', National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable Senior Unsecured: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)' CACIB Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)