July 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SME Grecale S.r.l.'s notes final ratings as follows: EUR430.0m Class A (ISIN IT0004818263): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative The rating of the class A notes addresses the timely payment of interest and repayment of principal by legal final maturity in January 2062. The transaction is a static cash flow securitisation of a EUR839.2m portfolio of loans granted to Italian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) originated by Unipol Banca S.p.a. (unrated). The rating of the class A notes is based on collateral quality, available credit enhancement and transaction structural features. The class A notes benefit from 48.8% credit enhancement provided by the subordination of the unrated class B notes. There is no principal deficiency ledger mechanism in the transaction. All excess spread is used to amortise the most senior class of notes regardless of the level of defaults. The Negative Outlook for the class A notes reflects Fitch's Outlook on the Republic of Italy ('A-'/Negative/'F2'). See "Fitch: SF Impact of Spanish, Italian & Irish Sovereign Rating Actions", dated 1 Feb 2012 at www.fitchratings.com, for details of Fitch's view on the link between sovereign Issuer Default Ratings and structured finance ratings for eurozone countries. The transaction uses several hedging instruments to protect against an interest rate mismatch between assets and liabilities. Two basis swaps cover the reset and basis risk between assets referenced to three- and six-month EURIBOR (87.2% of the portfolio) and the note reference rate. A fixed for floating swap mitigates the effect of fixed-rate assets in the portfolio (11.6%). Lastly, the transaction features an interest rate cap intended to hedge the risk of floating-rate assets switching to a fixed rate. The transaction documentation limits the maximum share of assets with this switch option to 3% of the portfolio. Unipol Banca acts as the portfolio servicer in the transaction. Servicer continuity risk is mitigated by the appointment of a back-up servicer at closing as well as structural features including a dedicated class A liquidity reserve. Fitch notes that key counterparty roles in the transaction are performed by third parties, limiting the transaction's exposure to Unipol Banca. JPMorgan Securities PLC (unrated) acts as the hedging counterparty, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. ('A+'/Rating Watch Negative/'F1') acts as the hedging counterparty guarantor, Italfondiario S.p.a. (unrated) acts as the back-up servicer and Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+') and Bank of New York Mellon (Luxembourg) S.A., Italian Branch, ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+') act as account banks. The EUR839.2m portfolio, as of 24 February 2012, is granular and consists of 6,682 loans to 5,335 obligor groups. The largest obligor group accounts for 0.88% of the portfolio notional and the largest ten obligor groups represent 7.46% of the portfolio. A new issue report, including a rating sensitivity analysis and a comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch considers to be typical for European SME transactions will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.