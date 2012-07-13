July 13 - Brazilian media and telecommunications players could be winners in the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics, but it will take hard work, dedication, and--most of all--money. Media companies will need to pay for the transmission rights and allocate resources to follow the games. And telecom companies, who are already making massive investments to meet existing demand growth, will need to direct more capital expenditures to 4G licenses and to expand infrastructure. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates six Brazilian media and telecom companies, most of which, we believe, have financial flexibility and sturdy balance sheets. Companies like Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A. (BBB/Positive/--), Telefonica Brasil S.A. (national scale rating brAAA/Stable/--) and Net Servicos de Comunicacao S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--) have low debt leverage, and, like Oi S.A. (BBB-/Stable/--) they generate a lot of cash. On top of this, Brazil's employment levels and GDP per capita are growing, among other positive economic trends in the recent past. In a report published today, titled "The 2014 World Cup And 2016 Summer Olympics: Can Brazil's Media And Telecom Companies Take The Ball And Score?", Standard & Poor's looks at how several Brazilian media and telecom companies are preparing for the international spotlight, how they plan to maintain the good financial momentum despite the higher expenditures, and how we think they'll do. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.