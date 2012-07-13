July 13 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings on Victoria, Texas (the city): --Approximately $51.6 million utility system revenue refunding bonds, series 2005, 2007 and 2009, at 'AA-'; --Approximately $13.1 million utility system revenue bonds, series 2008 and 2010, at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a senior lien on net revenues of the city's water and wastewater system (the system). KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND FINANCIAL PROFILE: System actual annual debt service coverage for fiscal year 2011 remains solid at 1.9 times (x), despite declines in recent years due to increasing debt service costs. Liquidity has increased modestly in the last four years to a satisfactory 280+ days of cash on hand. SHRINKING RATE RAISING FLEXIBILITY: Rates are currently at Fitch's affordability threshold of 2% of median household income (MHI), limiting rate raising flexibility. AMPLE WATER SUPPLY: The system has an ample water supply, and Victoria has aggressively pursued additional supplies in recent years to provide diversity. ELEVATED BUT MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE: System debt levels on a per capita basis are high for the rating category; however, rapid amortization somewhat offsets this concern, with projected per capita debt levels in year five aligning closer to the category median. STABLE SERVICE AREA ECONOMY: Victoria is a regional retail, commercial and industrial hub, and historically has exhibited a steady economic profile. CREDIT PROFILE The system provides retail service to more than 22,000 water and 20,000 sewer customer accounts, primarily residential, within the city. The city's water is drawn from the Guadalupe River and system water supplies are estimated to be sufficient to meet city demand for 50 years. Water is treated at the city's 25.2 million gallons per day (mgd) water treatment plant. Wastewater flows are treated at one of two city-owned and operated wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs). CITY TAKES OVER CONTROL OF WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANTS In January 2011 the city began operating the two WWTPs after terminating the long-term operations contract (since 1970) with the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority (GBRA). The larger WWTP has a 9.6 mgd capacity, with the second plant having a treatment capacity of 2.5 mgd. The combined capacity of 12 mgd is more than adequate to treat the 2011 demand flows of 5.8 mgd, leaving ample capacity of over 50% available. The city recently started the planning and design phase for a new 4.4 mgd WWTP which will replace the smaller WWTP. The utility system is in compliance with all state and federal regulations and has received a superior rating from the state's regulatory agency. SYSTEM ADDS TO WATER RIGHTS The city is permitted to draw up to 20,000 acre feet (af) of water from the Guadalupe River, or about twice its annual pumpage. Additionally, the city has about a four month supply of surface water and shallow alluvial ground water stored in off-channel reservoirs. For emergency purposes, the city maintains 10 wells that supply ground water from the Gulf Coast Aquifer. The 27,000 af of Guadalupe River water includes 7,000 af of rights purchased in recent years to boost this supply. STABLE FINANCIAL METRICS Financial operations are sound, characterized by healthy coverage levels and solid liquidity. Senior lien coverage based on actual annual debt service requirement registered at 1.6 times (x) and 1.9x for fiscal years 2010 and 2011, respectively. While these numbers are a decline from previous coverage levels that were consistently over 2.0x, they are still considered adequate for the rating category. The declines are largely the result of increasing debt service costs. Based on the city's 2012 budget, which appears reasonable, DSC projections for fiscal 2012 are at 1.7x. Fiscal year 2011 liquidity is solid, with operating cash of $8.5 million or 281 of days cash on hand and a good operating margin of 54%. The system benefits from sizable contributions from the city's sales tax development corporation, which finances roughly 50% of the utility's capital needs. REDUCED RATE RAISING FLEXIBILITY Both water and sewer rates have increased consistently since 2007. Water rate increases have ranged from 1.3% to 7.3% from 2008 to 2011. Sewer rates experienced a large increase of 18% in 2007, followed by more modest increases ranging from 1.5% to 6.6% through fiscal 2012. Additional rate increases are not anticipated for the next two to three years. System rates include a substantial fixed base rate (over 50% to the combined bill) and volumetric rates are tiered to encourage conservation. Fitch views favorably the use of a large fixed base rate, as it adds stability to the revenue stream. While the city has imposed regular rate increases to offset increasing operating costs and to fund capital projects, rates remain comparable to similarly sized cities in the state. Rates when measured as a percentage of MHI register at Fitch's affordability threshold of 2%, indicating diminishing rate raising flexibility. MIXED DEBT PROFILE System leveraging is above average for the rating category. Debt per capita is currently at $1,131 -- compared to the 'AA' rating category median of $433. The system recently issued $9 million in series 2012 utility revenue bonds in April 2012, with $6.3 million of proceeds going to finance an automated meter reading system and remaining proceeds used for the design and engineering costs associated with the new WWTP. The system's growing debt is offset by rapid amortization, with 100% retired in 20 years. The system is planning to issue approximately $17 million in additional bonds in late 2013 or early 2014 to finance the construction phase of the new WWTP, which will keep debt levels elevated. INLAND PORT CITY WITH DIVERSE ECONOMY Victoria (general obligation bonds rated 'AA' by Fitch) has an estimated population of about 63,000, and is located between Houston and Corpus Christi, 30 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico. A barge canal connects the city to the gulf intra-coastal waterway, allowing access to ports on the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, as well as destinations on the Mississippi River. The city has emerged as a regional service and supply center for heavy industry, including petrochemical and plastics manufacturing. The development of the service and retail sectors has complemented the industrial base and added a measure of diversity and stability to the local economy. Additionally, the labor force of the city has shown some modest growth over the past five years, and the local unemployment rate has consistently been below both state and national averages over the past several years. 